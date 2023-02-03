Read full article on original website
Del. March complains that fellow Republicans ‘attempted to humiliate me’
The Floyd County Republican says Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears "refused to shake my hand and yelled something . . before leaving and slamming my door." The post Del. March complains that fellow Republicans ‘attempted to humiliate me’ appeared first on Cardinal News.
RRHA relaunching Richmond Development Corporation
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is relaunching a tool aimed at advancing affordable housing in the region. RRHA says the the Richmond Development Corporation is a group of people working under the housing authority. Their mission is to help advance affordable housing, create more jobs and economic growth.
Independent-Messenger moving to digital only
Womack Publishing announced Friday the Independent-Messenger will move to a weekly digital edition in late February 2023. The move is being made to convert the paper’s newsroom to a digital format to keep full-time reporters and editors in Emporia and Greensville County while continuing to provide full-time news coverage for the community.
Jordan gives update on Rosie’s of Emporia
Over the past few weeks, the landscape of Emporia has slowly been changing. Across from Sweet Emporia Bakery and behind the Cornerstone Market, the skeleton of the upcoming and highly-anticipated Emporia location of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has slowly risen from the ground. Rosie’s was given the green light to...
South Central, Southwest Brunswick expansion completed in record time
Following only three short years, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative (MEC), along with its wholly owned subsidiary, EMPOWER Broadband (EMPOWER), is pleased to announce it has met its obligation in the Connect America Fund II (CAF-II) Auction to fully deploy fiber-to-the-premise in south central and southwest Brunswick County, which includes the communities of Ante, Gasburg, Powellton, Triplet, Valentines and Wyche. The CAF-II regulations allow their projects up to six years to complete.
Greensville County Public Schools taking part in Farmville school job fair
It’s no secret that the educational field has been one of the hardest-hit by the “great resignation” in recent years, with teacher and staff shortages now a way of life at school districts across America. Greensville County Public Schools are no exception. While things are more stable than they were a year ago, the district has still been forced to fill its ranks with teachers from abroad just to make ends meet.
New CarLotz owner closes Midlothian store, hands Broad St. spot
The two Richmond-area locations were CarLotz’s original stores. The company was founded in Richmond in 2011, opening its first spot on West Broad Street that year.
Encounter Revival Ministries hosting series of revival meetings at Greensville Elementary Auditorium in Emporia, VA
Emporia, VA – Forest Hill Baptist Church is pleased to announce a special series of revival services at the Greensville Elementary Auditorium, 1101 Sussex Dr, Emporia, VA 24179 with Encounter Revival Ministries. Revival services will take Monday, March 6th through Friday, March 10th at 7:00 p.m. Based in Harrisburg,...
Developer unveils plan for old Richmond theater
Originally built as the Bellevue Theater in 1937, the building was most recently a Masonic lodge for the local chapter of Grottoes International.
The Desserterie in Chesterfield reopens with new name and focus
Annie Ruth’s Wine Bar and Bistro is at 6161 Harbourside Centre Loop near Brandermill. The restaurant was formerly known as The Desserterie.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks urged for 16 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
How unlocking Virginia's hidden history 'connects to larger story of who we are'
Tracing family history is more popular than ever. But it is not easy for everyone, especially for many of the descendants of enslaved and free Black people in Virginia, according to historians.
Senate committee kills bill giving Petersburg residents chance to vote on casino
The bill, sponsored by Senator Joe Morrisey, would add Petersburg to the list of Virginia cities eligible to host a casino.
Bomb threat closes Southern Bank
AHOSKIE – Southern Bank on Main Street in Ahoskie shut down operations Monday afternoon following a bomb threat. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said emergency responders cleared the scene at around 4 pm. “We received the call right around 12 noon and dispatched several units to the scene,” Asbell...
Gov. Youngkin Makes History Among Spirited Crowd At March For Life
Capitol Square and surrounding streets in Downtown Richmond were the site of the 5th Annual March for Life on February 1. Reflecting a new political landscape, this was the first time this event occurred since the US Supreme Court last June struck-down the 1973 Roe v. Wade opinion. As explained here, the high court’s action returned the abortion issue to the voters of each state and their elected officials. Event organizers claim some 3,000-4,000 supporters attended. There were no reports of pro-abortion protestors or hecklers present.
St. Mary’s, Henrico Doctors’ and Parham Doctors’ named to national ‘Best Hospitals’ lists
Three Henrico hospitals were among 12 from across Virginia recently recognized as some of the best in the nation for clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades’ 2023 “Best Hospitals” ranking. The ratings were based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.
One juvenile sent to the hospital after four-car Powhite Parkway crash
All occupants were treated at the scene for minor injuries, except for a juvenile, who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Richmond doctor works to erase stigma around Alzheimer's in Black communities
According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 21% of African Americans age 70 and older are living with Alzheimer's disease.
Three JMU Students Killed in West Virginia Crash
Richmond School Board overturned 92% of recommendations to expel students
Last year, the committee heard 46 cases. Board members voted to uphold the administration's recommendation to expel a student for four of those cases.
