Emporia, VA

RRHA relaunching Richmond Development Corporation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is relaunching a tool aimed at advancing affordable housing in the region. RRHA says the the Richmond Development Corporation is a group of people working under the housing authority. Their mission is to help advance affordable housing, create more jobs and economic growth.
RICHMOND, VA
Independent-Messenger moving to digital only

Womack Publishing announced Friday the Independent-Messenger will move to a weekly digital edition in late February 2023. The move is being made to convert the paper’s newsroom to a digital format to keep full-time reporters and editors in Emporia and Greensville County while continuing to provide full-time news coverage for the community.
EMPORIA, VA
Jordan gives update on Rosie’s of Emporia

Over the past few weeks, the landscape of Emporia has slowly been changing. Across from Sweet Emporia Bakery and behind the Cornerstone Market, the skeleton of the upcoming and highly-anticipated Emporia location of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has slowly risen from the ground. Rosie’s was given the green light to...
EMPORIA, VA
South Central, Southwest Brunswick expansion completed in record time

Following only three short years, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative (MEC), along with its wholly owned subsidiary, EMPOWER Broadband (EMPOWER), is pleased to announce it has met its obligation in the Connect America Fund II (CAF-II) Auction to fully deploy fiber-to-the-premise in south central and southwest Brunswick County, which includes the communities of Ante, Gasburg, Powellton, Triplet, Valentines and Wyche. The CAF-II regulations allow their projects up to six years to complete.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
Greensville County Public Schools taking part in Farmville school job fair

It’s no secret that the educational field has been one of the hardest-hit by the “great resignation” in recent years, with teacher and staff shortages now a way of life at school districts across America. Greensville County Public Schools are no exception. While things are more stable than they were a year ago, the district has still been forced to fill its ranks with teachers from abroad just to make ends meet.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
Encounter Revival Ministries hosting series of revival meetings at Greensville Elementary Auditorium in Emporia, VA

Emporia, VA – Forest Hill Baptist Church is pleased to announce a special series of revival services at the Greensville Elementary Auditorium, 1101 Sussex Dr, Emporia, VA 24179 with Encounter Revival Ministries. Revival services will take Monday, March 6th through Friday, March 10th at 7:00 p.m. Based in Harrisburg,...
EMPORIA, VA
Bomb threat closes Southern Bank

AHOSKIE – Southern Bank on Main Street in Ahoskie shut down operations Monday afternoon following a bomb threat. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said emergency responders cleared the scene at around 4 pm. “We received the call right around 12 noon and dispatched several units to the scene,” Asbell...
AHOSKIE, NC
Gov. Youngkin Makes History Among Spirited Crowd At March For Life

Capitol Square and surrounding streets in Downtown Richmond were the site of the 5th Annual March for Life on February 1. Reflecting a new political landscape, this was the first time this event occurred since the US Supreme Court last June struck-down the 1973 Roe v. Wade opinion. As explained here, the high court’s action returned the abortion issue to the voters of each state and their elected officials. Event organizers claim some 3,000-4,000 supporters attended. There were no reports of pro-abortion protestors or hecklers present.
RICHMOND, VA
St. Mary’s, Henrico Doctors’ and Parham Doctors’ named to national ‘Best Hospitals’ lists

Three Henrico hospitals were among 12 from across Virginia recently recognized as some of the best in the nation for clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades’ 2023 “Best Hospitals” ranking. The ratings were based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

