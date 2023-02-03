It’s no secret that the educational field has been one of the hardest-hit by the “great resignation” in recent years, with teacher and staff shortages now a way of life at school districts across America. Greensville County Public Schools are no exception. While things are more stable than they were a year ago, the district has still been forced to fill its ranks with teachers from abroad just to make ends meet.

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO