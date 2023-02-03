Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Open Channel: What Twitter Bots Will You Miss After the API Change?
It probably goes without saying, but Elon Musk’s current tenure as Twitter’s CEO has been pretty chaotic, and not in the fun way. Between constantly changing things without any real warning and trying to get money any way possible, the popular social media site feels like it’s about to fall apart at any moment now, and he’s only been CEO for three months. And it’s even more noticeable because the man is desperately looking to find a way to pay back his $44 billion acquisition any way possible.
Gizmodo
Leaked Document Suggests Hardly Anyone Bothered to Pay for Twitter Blue
Twitter-like apps don’t seem to be doing too hot as of late. Ever since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought the blue bird app back in October, a wave of controversy has caused a massive decline in users. Worse still for Twitter and Musk, few seem willing to pay for features like Twitter Blue. While some users have moved over to decentralized alternatives like Mastodon, the latest numbers from that app also show there’s fewer folks keen on posting on Twitter’s direct competition.
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Says Actually 'Good' Bots Can Stay on Twitter for Free
In a not-so-surprising, sudden reversal, Elon Musk walked back on plans to completely end free access to Twitter’s application programming interface (API) over the weekend. The billionaire indicated that limited, cost-free API access would remain for “good” bots on the site, in a Saturday night tweet. “Responding...
seventeen.com
A Man Ordered A Sausage Egg McMuffin And Discovered $5,000 With His Order
For most people, they'd likely be shocked to discover an extra set of fries with their McDonald's order, so imagine one man's surprise when he opened up his bag of food and found $5,000 in cash. Josiah Vargas, the McDonald's customer-turned-good samaritan, documented the entire incident, from discovering the cash...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Man Realizes He’s Been Paying Neighbor’s Electricity for Over 3 Years in Viral TikTok
TikTok user Scott JB (@misterbeigh) was shocked to discover that they have been paying the wrong electric bill for years after noticing that their power bill was astronomically high over the course of a few months. Article continues below advertisement. So they decided to turn their breaker off and check...
wegotthiscovered.com
Paramount Plus users are collectively stunned ‘Yellowstone’ was beaten to the most-watched spot by ‘Halo’
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone might be Paramount’s number one series, but the same isn’t translated on the network’s streaming network: Paramount Plus. While the Duttons rule the cable network, the show that took the platform’s number-one spot leaves some fans somewhat stunned by the news. The...
Top Speed
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind
The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
Pink pigeon rescued in New York City park
A pink pigeon found in a New York City park drew attention this week, but for the wrong reasons. The bird, identified as a domestic king pigeon by the Wild Bird Fund, was dyed and released into the wild — something the fund says should never happen.The pigeon was deliberately dyed pink and released, possibly as part of a gender reveal, the fund said on Twitter. The New York City-based organization, a wildlife rehabilitation and education center, is now caring for the bird.Domestic birds have difficulty finding food in the wild, and also aren't the best a flying. This makes...
AOL Corp
Everybody calm down about egg prices
Okay, sure, egg prices have soared, generating tons of news stories about the coming eggpocalypse, plus an eggzhausting parade of bad egg puns. As you’ve probably heard, eggs cost 60% more than they did a year ago, causing cake and omelet outrages nationwide. Consumer groups are demanding investigations into price gouging. More Americans want to circumvent Big Egg by raising their own chickens.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Digital Music News
Beyonce Returns to the Stage — Renaissance World Tour Dates 2023
Beyonce has announced a global world tour to support her seventh studio album, Renaissance. It’s the megastar’s first solo tour in over six years. The 2023 tour is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation and will kick off in May 2023 on the European leg of the tour. Beyonce is also bringing her charitable initiative BeyGOOD on tour with her to various cities across the globe.
HipHopDX.com
Bun B Says Rappers Are 'Balling In Debt' With Major Labels: 'UGK Is Still $2M In The Red'
Bun B has claimed that artists are “balling in debt” by signing major label deals — and that UGK is no different. In an interview with B High ATL, the Texas rap legend spoke openly about his experience with major labels, including Sony. “So, UGK was signed...
One Minnesota City Named Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. put together a list of the most romantic cities across the country.
Futurism
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
This Popular Restaurant Chain Has Quietly Filed for an IPO
Is the dearth of restaurant IPOs in 2022 finally coming to an end?
Elon Musk Addresses Health Concerns
The Tesla CEO acknowledges that the last three months 'were extremely tough' as he took over Twitter.
The 10 US cities where black Americans fare best - and worst - economically
American cities with populations under 500,000 were best for black residents. Virginia had two cities in the top ten, while Ohio had two cities in the bottom ten.
Fordlandia: The lost City of Henry Ford
The Lost City of Fordlandia is a story of ambition, hubris, and failure. In the early 20th century, American industrialist Henry Ford set his sights on creating a utopia in the Amazon rainforest. He wanted to establish a massive rubber plantation that would provide the raw materials for his burgeoning automobile empire and serve as a model for sustainable development. The result was Fordlandia, a sprawling city that was unlike anything the world had ever seen.
