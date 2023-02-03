ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Purdue professor arrested for propositioning women, dealing meth

By Matt Christy
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35TrdM_0kbVamSR00

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University professor was arrested after being accused of dealing meth and propositioning women for sexual favors.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, Sergey Macheret, 65, of Lafayette was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into reports of a “suspicious male approaching women.” Macheret faces charges of making an unlawful proposition, dealing methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine.

Indiana Code describes “making an unlawful proposition” as offering to pay someone money, or other property, to engage in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct.

Robinson’s Blain Loll shares cancer journey, return to the court

Macheret is listed as a professor of aeronautical and astronautical engineering who has been at Purdue since 2014.

Purdue University said that Macheret has been placed on leave and is barred from campus. The university is also fully cooperating with the investigation into Macheret.

Lafayette police said the investigation into Macheret began in December after the department received several tips regarding incidents of a suspicious man approaching women. Police said these incidents were reported several times over the last two months.

Investigators eventually identified Macheret as a suspect and reportedly used a plainclothes officer to obtain information on Wednesday which subsequently led to a traffic stop near the intersection of N. 18th Street and Union Street. Police said this traffic stop led to Macheret’s arrest.

Duke Energy customers could start seeing a cheaper bill

At this time, police have not released any further details into the investigation into Macheret. Police also haven’t stated where Macheret is accused of approaching women and propositioning them for sexual favors.

Bill Crossley, head of the Purdue School of Aeronautics and Astronautics, told WLFI “that the University cannot comment on a pending legal matter; however, any AAE students, staff and faculty who have questions or concerns about this impact of this matter on their academic endeavors are welcome to contact me directly.”

Below is the full statement from Purdue:

“Purdue is aware of the arrest and charges. The university will cooperate fully with the investigation. The employee has been placed on leave pending further updates and legal proceedings and is barred from campus. The School of Aeronautics and Astronautics is working to ensure that undergraduate and graduate student needs are met regarding lectures and labs. Purdue police will assist the Lafayette Police Department with the investigation as needed and cannot offer comment.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 1

Better to laugh
4d ago

Glad they arrested him BUT he is not the only professor or lecturer at Purdue that is either dealing drugs or being inappropriate with students. This has been going on for year's and they prey on the vulnerable one's. It's messed up but have heard enough from some of the young girls that attend there.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBI Radio

Bloomington outraged following weekend stabbing

Bloomington, IN — A stabbing on a bus in Bloomington on Saturday has led to outrage in that community. An Indiana University student from Carmel was stabbed multiple times in the head while getting off the bus. Police are calling it a hate-based crime. The incident prompted outrage from...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Indiana 3-year-old shoots self in leg, hospitalized

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 3-year-old is recovering in an Indiana hospital after shooting himself in the leg. According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers and EMS were called around 5:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of Broadway Street in Tippecanoe County for a juvenile shot. Upon arrival, LPD officers found that a 3-year-old boy […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bloomingdale man flown to Indy following rollover crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Bloomingdale man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 near the intersection of US 41 and SR 47. Frazier said a pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old driver […]
BLOOMINGDALE, IN
FOX59

Inmate death under investigation at Tippecanoe County Jail

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. –The Indiana State Police are investigating an inmate death that occurred at the Tippecanoe County Jail Saturday. Detectives said Tippecanoe County Jail staff were made aware of an inmate experiencing a potential medical emergency in their cell shortly before noon. The inmate was later pronounced dead by the Tippecanoe County Coroner. The […]
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

2 teens charged in December 2022 homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Two teenagers are in custody and facing charges for a December 2022 murder that happened on North Euclid Avenue, between New York and Washington streets. Detectives arrested 17-year-old D'Sean Bigbee-Cummings on a warrant for murder and kidnapping on Thursday, Feb. 2. On Friday, Feb. 3, 16-year-old Daniel Jackson turned himself into police. He also had a warrant for murder and kidnapping.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana schools working to cut down on student vaping

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Over the last decade, vaping has emerged into an epidemic of alarming proportions among U.S. teenagers. Last year, 20% of middle and high schoolers admitted to using nicotine products – despite the health dangers. Indiana schools are working to keep kids from getting hooked.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Scam artists targeting Indiana restaurants

Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

LDP investigating late night shootout

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (IND) — Lafayette Police continue to investigate a late night shootout in Lafayette. According to Lt. Justin Hartman, police received several calls reporting gun shots around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday. Officers who were on duty in the area also heard shots fired. Multiple shell casings were found...
Lansing Daily

Arsenal Tech High School: Indianapolis Fight Sends Three to Hospital, Arrests Made

About 10 students were arrested and seven were injured after a fight broke out at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis on Thursday. Officers from the Indianapolis Police Department responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. EDT for an incident that began as a fist fight, according to WXIN. Between eight and 10 arrests were … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Overnight Shooting at Food Mart

One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. Project SEARCH provides educational opportunities and jobs for high school students with disabilities. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana

Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
MITCHELL, IN
Lansing Daily

Indianapolis FedEx Mass Shooting Leaves Eight Dead, Others Injured

Eight people have been killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. Several other people have been injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the suspected gunman had also taken his own life in the shooting on Thursday night. In a statement issued early on Friday morning, the police department said officers … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged

Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap. ”As soon as I heard anything, I […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

17-year-old Purdue Polytechnic student killed in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A Purdue Polytechnic High School student was shot and killed Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis. Family have identified the student as 17-year-old James Johnson III. He was found in critical condition following a shooting on Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He later died at Riley Hospital. “We should not […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy