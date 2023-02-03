Read full article on original website
500,000 Free Flights to Hong Kong Are Up for Grabs
Uninspired tourism campaigns are a dime a dozen, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a naysayer when 500,000 free flights are on the line. That’s what Hong Kong is offering as an extension of the new “Hello Hong Kong” campaign, which seeks to increase tourism to the city. Per a new report from Reuters, the initiative — which was reportedly launched alongside dancers and flashing neon lights in the city’s main convention center — is meant to “lure visitors, businesses and investors back to the financial hub after more than three years of tough Covid-19 curbs.”
Hong Kong will give away half a million plane tickets. Here's who can get them first
Hong Kong's new global promotional campaign will "kickstart" the city's reopening to international travelers, the Hong Kong Tourism Board told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday. The "Hello Hong Kong" campaign, which was launched on Thursday, includes 500,000 free air tickets over the next six months starting in March. Hong...
Hong Kong is offering 500,000 free plane tickets as part of its “Hello Hong Kong” campaign to attract visitors to the Chinese city.
Hong Kong is offering free flights to tourists across the globe, following years of COVID restrictions
Hong Kong will dole out 500,000 flights to tourists all over the world, as the city attempts to boost tourism following years of Covid restrictions
