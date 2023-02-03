ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Fleur Drive rebuild final phase begins this spring

DES MOINES, Iowa — The final phase of rebuilding Fleur Drive is set to begin this spring. It means some hiccups on Fleur Drive just north of the Des Moines International Airport. Phase 3 is between McKinley and Watrous. Crews will tear up all the lanes and build a new roadway. that will impact a lot of businesses.
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Ankeny fire briefly forces residents out of home

ANKENY, Iowa — A fire briefly forced people out of their home on Tuesday afternoon in Ankeny. The fire happened on Northwest Chapel Drive in a residential area between Faith Baptist Bible College and the Prairie Ridge area. No one was hurt in the fire. The residents are able...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Cyclones jump in latest men's AP poll

After a 1-1 week, which included a big win over Kansas on Feb. 4, the Iowa State men's basketball team jumped two spots to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll. Purdue remains at the top of the poll despite a loss to Indiana over the weekend. Iowa remains unranked...
AMES, IA
tourcounsel.com

Jordan Creek Town Center | Shopping mall in Iowa

Jordan Creek Town Center is a shopping mall in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. It is the largest shopping complex in the state of Iowa with a total gross leasable area of 1,340,000 square feet (124,000 m2). It is also the fourth largest shopping complex in the Midwest, and the 24th largest shopping complex in the United States.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man reported missing

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for people to be on the lookout for a missing man. Police said Alan Conley, 76, left his home on the city's north side around 2 a.m. Monday and has not returned. Conley has health issues that require medication. Police...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Video: Iowa high school basketball player shatters back board

WAUKEE, Iowa — During Friday night's (Feb. 3) boys basketball game in Waukee, Vance Peiffer shattered one of the back boards on the hoop. In the video above, you can see Peiffer jump to the rim. When the ball goes through the hoop, the board shatters. Fortunately, the board remained intact and none of the glass fell on any players or spectators.
WAUKEE, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Lottery Ticket Worth Over $440,000 Sold on Des Moines' South Side

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery says a ticket worth more than $440,000 was purchased on Des Moines' south side. The ticket, worth $443,507 was bought at the Quik Trip on 849 Army Post Road on Sunday as part of the Iowa Lottery's Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay game. The winning ticket breaks the previous record for an InstaPlay prize, set by a Maquoketa man who won $303, 674 in January of last year.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Cold shooting dooms Cyclones in loss to Baylor

AMES, Iowa — No. 12 Iowa State drops its first game at Hilton Coliseum to Baylor 76-70. Nyamer Diew was 10 of 13 with 25 points and Ashley Joens had 23 points in the loss. Baylor’s win overshadowed a milestone night for Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, who cracked the top 30 in NCAA Division I career scoring.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man dies in 2-vehicle crash

SUMNER, Iowa — An Altoona man died over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly was driving northbound yesterday afternoon when his car was hit by another vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. It...
SUMNER, IA
agupdate.com

Family named top commercial producer in Iowa

SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
WHO 13

Winterset once again turned into film set for new action movie

WINTERSET, Iowa — People around the Winterset and Truro area may have noticed some film cameras in the area recently. The film is called “Winterset,” it’s the creation of a writer, producer, and director named Michael P. Blevins who lives in Beverly Hills, but grew up in Kansas City. He spent summers coming to Truro, […]
TRURO, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines Council approves gas station parking lot expansion

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council on Monday approved expanding a gas station parking lot on the north side. Git-N-Go wants to tear down a blighted property near its store on Euclid Avenue. Nearby residents are concerned about the crime rate there. City Council member Linda...
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Ally K. Cooper, 47, of Creston, Iowa

Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 W. Montgomery, Creston, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
CRESTON, IA
Iowa State Daily

BREAKING: Shots fired in south Ames

The Ames Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired at 10:39 a.m. Sunday at 204 Jewel Drive in Ames. Upon arriving at the location, officers found shell casings. A witness told officers that a suspect was hiding under a car on the 3300 block of South Duff. The suspect was injured while fleeing the scene, but officers were able to track footprints in the snow. The weapon has been located.
AMES, IA

