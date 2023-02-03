Read full article on original website
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
KCCI.com
Fleur Drive rebuild final phase begins this spring
DES MOINES, Iowa — The final phase of rebuilding Fleur Drive is set to begin this spring. It means some hiccups on Fleur Drive just north of the Des Moines International Airport. Phase 3 is between McKinley and Watrous. Crews will tear up all the lanes and build a new roadway. that will impact a lot of businesses.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KCCI.com
Ankeny fire briefly forces residents out of home
ANKENY, Iowa — A fire briefly forced people out of their home on Tuesday afternoon in Ankeny. The fire happened on Northwest Chapel Drive in a residential area between Faith Baptist Bible College and the Prairie Ridge area. No one was hurt in the fire. The residents are able...
KCCI.com
'It's really disturbing': Semi found falling apart just one of thousands taken off the roads
Iowa troopers say this is one for the books, a tractor-trailer nearly in pieces. It was on the way from Omaha to Chicago when a trooper pulled it over near Des Moines. Troopers in Nebraska say it's not surprising. They took thousands of commercial trucks off the road last year.
KCCI.com
Cyclones jump in latest men's AP poll
After a 1-1 week, which included a big win over Kansas on Feb. 4, the Iowa State men's basketball team jumped two spots to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll. Purdue remains at the top of the poll despite a loss to Indiana over the weekend. Iowa remains unranked...
KCCI.com
Boil advisory remains in effect in Oskaloosa following major main break
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Water service has been restored in Oskaloosa. A boil advisory has been put in place until tests show the city's water is safe to drink. Over the weekend, a significant water main break caused problems for the city's water supply. It affected 11,000 residents. Officials say...
tourcounsel.com
Jordan Creek Town Center | Shopping mall in Iowa
Jordan Creek Town Center is a shopping mall in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. It is the largest shopping complex in the state of Iowa with a total gross leasable area of 1,340,000 square feet (124,000 m2). It is also the fourth largest shopping complex in the Midwest, and the 24th largest shopping complex in the United States.
Country star bringing tour to Iowa this summer
Country music star Chris Stapleton is coming to Iowa this summer, bringing his All-American Road Show tour to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man reported missing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for people to be on the lookout for a missing man. Police said Alan Conley, 76, left his home on the city's north side around 2 a.m. Monday and has not returned. Conley has health issues that require medication. Police...
KCCI.com
Video: Iowa high school basketball player shatters back board
WAUKEE, Iowa — During Friday night's (Feb. 3) boys basketball game in Waukee, Vance Peiffer shattered one of the back boards on the hoop. In the video above, you can see Peiffer jump to the rim. When the ball goes through the hoop, the board shatters. Fortunately, the board remained intact and none of the glass fell on any players or spectators.
iheart.com
Iowa Lottery Ticket Worth Over $440,000 Sold on Des Moines' South Side
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery says a ticket worth more than $440,000 was purchased on Des Moines' south side. The ticket, worth $443,507 was bought at the Quik Trip on 849 Army Post Road on Sunday as part of the Iowa Lottery's Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay game. The winning ticket breaks the previous record for an InstaPlay prize, set by a Maquoketa man who won $303, 674 in January of last year.
KCCI.com
Cold shooting dooms Cyclones in loss to Baylor
AMES, Iowa — No. 12 Iowa State drops its first game at Hilton Coliseum to Baylor 76-70. Nyamer Diew was 10 of 13 with 25 points and Ashley Joens had 23 points in the loss. Baylor’s win overshadowed a milestone night for Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, who cracked the top 30 in NCAA Division I career scoring.
KCCI.com
Iowa man dies in 2-vehicle crash
SUMNER, Iowa — An Altoona man died over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly was driving northbound yesterday afternoon when his car was hit by another vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. It...
agupdate.com
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
KCCI.com
'I think it's a miracle': Iowa pastor hit by SUV released from the hospital
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A beloved former Oskaloosa pastor is out of the hospital nearly a month after beinghit by an SUV. Eighty-year-old Alvern Boetsma was welcomed home Monday by members of the Good News Chapel. He led worship there for several decades. Boetsma was severely hurt last month when...
Winterset once again turned into film set for new action movie
WINTERSET, Iowa — People around the Winterset and Truro area may have noticed some film cameras in the area recently. The film is called “Winterset,” it’s the creation of a writer, producer, and director named Michael P. Blevins who lives in Beverly Hills, but grew up in Kansas City. He spent summers coming to Truro, […]
56-Year-Old Iowa Restaurant That Was Set to Close Has Found a New Owner
Just two weeks ago it appeared a longtime Iowa restaurant was only about a month from closing. Thankfully, the news is much better as we begin February. A restaurant that's been serving its namesake Maxieburger and onion rings, along with an array of other dining choices since 1967, will end up continuing to serve customers into the future.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Council approves gas station parking lot expansion
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council on Monday approved expanding a gas station parking lot on the north side. Git-N-Go wants to tear down a blighted property near its store on Euclid Avenue. Nearby residents are concerned about the crime rate there. City Council member Linda...
kmaland.com
Ally K. Cooper, 47, of Creston, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 W. Montgomery, Creston, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Iowa State Daily
BREAKING: Shots fired in south Ames
The Ames Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired at 10:39 a.m. Sunday at 204 Jewel Drive in Ames. Upon arriving at the location, officers found shell casings. A witness told officers that a suspect was hiding under a car on the 3300 block of South Duff. The suspect was injured while fleeing the scene, but officers were able to track footprints in the snow. The weapon has been located.
