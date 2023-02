ALTOONA, Iowa -- The ride at an Iowa amusement park where an 11-year-old boy was killed in 2021 will never reopen, the park's owners said. Bill Lentz, Adventureland's general manager, said in a letter posted on the park's website Friday that after spending months reviewing the safety of the Raging River ride, officials decided to close it permanently.

