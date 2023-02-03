ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabrina Carpenter Says Honest New Album Helped Free Her: 'Exactly Who I Am'

By Sierra Marquina
 4 days ago

Sabrina Carpenter may have been nervous to drop her fifth studio album , emails i can't send , but it was actually the most freeing experience for her.

The songstress shared on-air with Ryan Seacrest her emotionally raw album actually allowed her to be her.

"The more honest, the better," she shared. "It kind of opened the floodgates for me maybe in a bad way. ... I was able to be myself a lot more on stage."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25o3Ww_0kbVaHI200

Sabrina explained the things she thought she should "dial down a bit" before she's now embracing.

"I've thrown that logic out the window .. and be[ing] exactly who I am."

Watch back the full interview in the video above for more and click here for Sabrina's newly added tour dates!

