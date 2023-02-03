Read full article on original website
Deputies: Bicyclist hit, killed by driver on Eisenhower Parkway Sunday
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A bicyclist has died in Macon after being hit by a car. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 49-year-old man, later identified as Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bike on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road just before 7:30 p.m. Investigators say a woman driving a Lexus hit Davidson on the bicycle. Davidson later died at the hospital.
Police: Teen shot while walking down Warner Robins road
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager was shot in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. In a media release, the Warner Robins Police Department says a 16-year-old walked into the emergency room of the hospital saying he had been shot. Medical staff quickly learned he had been shot in the hip. The teen told investigators he had been walking down Greenbriar Road. He heard a gunshot and that's when he fell to the ground.
MACON, Ga. — A 49-year-old bicyclist was hit by a car around 7:30 Sunday night. The cyclist was identified as Alexis Davison of Macon according to Coroner Leon Jones. Davison was riding his bike westbound in the eastbound lanes of Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road when he was struck, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
Bibb Co. deputies arrest man driving stolen government vehicle
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A simple traffic stop in Macon turned into more, including involving stolen government property. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a government vehicle on Millerfield Road. The deputy said the driver was not using headlights when it was dark.
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 16-year-old boy is now out of the hospital after being shot in the hip Monday afternoon. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which says the teen walked into Houston Medical Center’s emergency room around 4 o’clock with a gunshot wound to the hip.
New details released on weekend shooting in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details describing possible suspects and vehicles have come to light following a shooting at a Warner Robins shopping center over the weekend. According to Warner Robins Police, video evidence shows a black man wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and gray pants walking out of City Gear on Watson Boulevard with merchandise before walking toward a gray Dodge Charger.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Sunday February 5th just before 7:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road. It was reported that a 49-year-old Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bicycle westbound in...
Truck driver narrowly avoids hitting another vehicle, overturns in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A truck overturned, causing all lanes of Highway 96 to be blocked in Taylor County. Georgia State Patrol says that the truck had just left the rock quarry and was headed down Highway 90, toward the intersection of 96, and the driver told troopers that his brakes weren't working.
Macon-Bibb Co. expected to settle lawsuit for 2018 wreck for $350K
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Macon-Bibb County officials are expected to settle a lawsuit Tuesday following a 2018 wreck blamed on a county employee. According to documents obtained by WGXA News, the suit was filed in 2020 by Tarsha Smith, nearly two years after the wreck. She alleges injuries following a vehicle wreck in which a county employee, later identified as Kevin Kent, hit Smith's car.
Perry Police looking for shoplifter
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Perry Police are asking for the public's assistance to find a woman suspected of shoplifting. In a Facebook post, police shared photos of the woman and a car, stating that she is wanted "in reference to a theft by shoplifting case". Anyone with information about the...
Man pleads guilty to murder in 2020 Macon apartment complex shooting
MACON, Ga. — A man will now serve a life sentence after pleading guilty to murder in a shooting at a Macon apartment complex. Jaqwaray Hollingshed was scheduled to go to trial on Tuesday, according to a press release from DA Anita Howard on Facebook. Hollingshed was 21-years-old when...
GBI investigating after Twiggs County inmate found hanged in cell
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The GBI is assisting the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Jessie Woodard was found unresponsive as Detention Officers were making block checks. The release states that the officers immediately entered the cell and found that Mr. Woodard had manufactured a device to hang himself.
Warner Robins residents say there's no police presence following Saturday's shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The sounds of Saturday's gunfire are long gone-- but not the fear they left behind for people who shop and work here. "I don't feel safe," one resident says. "I have the doors locked during the daytime, all day. People want to come in and do lottery, I have to unlock the door. I shouldn't have to work like this but I don't trust anyone."
Fire crews spotted on Shamrock Avenue in Macon
UPDATE (6:00 p.m.) -- Fire crews responded to a duplex fire on Shamrock Avenue. According to the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, crews arrived to a large blaze and rushed to extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fire crews are responding to a scene on...
Macon teen severely burned in South Carolina wreck, driver facing felony DUI charge
MOUNT PLEASANT, Sc. (WGXA) - A Macon teen is seriously hurt following a vehicle fire on the Ravenel Bridge in Charleston, South Carolina. According to a police report obtained by WGXA News, the incident happened Friday night just after 11:30 p.m. According to statements from responding officers, and 911 calls,...
Gunshots exchanged in Warner Robins Food Depot parking lot
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Gunshots rang out in Warner Robins' Food Depot parking lot on Saturday. Warner Robins Police responded to the Food Depot on Watson Boulevard around 11:00 A.M. after receiving a call about gunshots fired. Upon arriving at the location, officers said a suspect in a dark-colored...
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after committing suicide in the Twiggs County Jail, according to the sheriff's department. 37-year-old Jessie Woodard was found unconscious in his cell around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The sheriff's office says Woodard "manufactured" a device to hang himself, but did not...
Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in 2019 fatal downtown Albany shooting
ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence of a man charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting in downtown Albany. The state’s highest court denied Jazzy Huff’s appeal to overturn his conviction for the shooting death of Zenas Davis, who was one of his employees.
Man convicted of concealing Tara Grinstead's death asks judge to dismiss additional charges
BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. - Bo Dukes, the man convicted of concealing the murder of Georgia teacher Tara Grinstead is set to appear in court Tuesday. Dukes was convicted in 2019 of concealing the death of covering up the murder of Grinstead, who was last seen the night of October 22, 2005, when she attended a beauty pageant and barbecue in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Investigators said she went home to Ocilla and was never seen again.
Woman arrested for stabbing man at Albany bowling alley
A woman was arrested after police say she stabbed a man at an Albany bowling alley.
