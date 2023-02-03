ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 7

Johnny the Walrus
4d ago

I've done Armory work, and there are too many ways to get around the Microstamping. Also, the ONLY way to check to see if there were alterations would be to go Door-to-Door, like the Stasi or Gestappo, to "Check" the Household Firearms. Just more Police State Tactics brought to you by the "Party of Tolerance"... The Democrats.

Reply
4
Johnny the Walrus
4d ago

Delegate Filler-Corn used a term that ALL Dictators used when Disarming its Citizens, just before Rounding them up for Liquidation... "It will Save Lives".

Reply
4
Related
Virginia Mercury

After controversial start of charity poker, Virginia might change the rules yet again

During a recent hearing on charity poker in Virginia’s General Assembly, one state senator said she was under the impression a bill to rewrite the state’s poker rules wasn’t all that concerning because the games wouldn’t involve too much money. Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Loudoun, asked if her understanding — that charity poker players would pay […] The post After controversial start of charity poker, Virginia might change the rules yet again appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

"Second Look" bill gets through Virginia Senate

Back in the 1990s, Governor George Allen adopted Truth in Sentencing -- people who were sentenced to prison terms would serve their whole sentence without possibility of parole. Now Senator Chap Petersen, a Democrat from Fairfax City, has a bill that would let some people petition a court for early...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Virginia Senate approves bill targeting Chinese ownership of farmland

Governor Glenn Youngkin surprised many lawmakers at the beginning of the General Assembly session by backing away from thousands of jobs in a struggling part of Southside Virginia because of the company's connections to China. Now lawmakers are considering a bill that would prohibit foreign adversaries from buying Virginia farmland.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Hampton Roads ships recovering spy balloon wreckage and more Va. headlines

• Ships based in Hampton Roads were recovering the wreckage of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon after it was shot down off the South Carolina coast over the weekend.—Virginian-Pilot. • Newly released emails shed more light on prosecutors’ decision to drop a prostitution-related case against a Virginia Beach pastor.—WRIC...
VIRGINIA STATE
theroanokestar.com

Delegate Head Calls For Controversial Judge To Resign

In a bold move, Valley legislator Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt/Roanoke) has called on controversial Judge Arianne Bennett to resign her position. Bennett was formerly the Chair of the Virginia State Parole Board. During March and April 2020, when most people were distracted if not paralyzed by fear from the new Covid pandemic, Bennett led the Board to release an unprecedented number of prisoners and broke countless laws and procedures by doing so. As news of that scandal began to go public, The Roanoke Star ran an August 19, 2020 commentary.
Virginia Mercury

‘I just think sometimes we overthink all of this…”

From The Virginia Mercury: “‘I just think sometimes we overthink all of this and we go too far,’ House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, said after voting against several gun storage bills proposed during Virginia’s 2023 General Assembly session.” The post ‘I just think sometimes we overthink all of this…” appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cardinal News

Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .

Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

House and Senate money committees release competing budget amendments

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The money committees in the General Assembly released competing budget proposals Sunday. Both include additional funding for pay raises, money to slow the increase in college tuition and major investments in the state’s behavioral health system. But there are differences, as well, and perhaps the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia Senate passes The Affordable Energy bill which would prevent utilities from overcharging customer

Virginians may find some relief from excessive utility bills. Virginia residents have been complaining about recent rate hikes with utility companies and both Appalachain Power and Dominion have come under scrutiny. Virginia lawmakers have heard the cries of the people and are taking action. On February 2, the Virginia Senate unanimously passed the Affordable Energy bill and a House committee unanimously endorsed it although the" full House of Delegates has yet to consider the bill.
VIRGINIA STATE
blueridgeleader.com

Youngkin to prioritize cutting state taxes

On Jan. 26, Gov. Glenn Youngkin was the keynote speaker at the National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Day, where he emphasized the need to cut state taxes. Comparing Virginia to surrounding states, he explained why his administration believes that Virginia is too expensive and that a reduction in taxes can fix that.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

House, Senate agree to extend bipartisan state literacy act

The Senate and House unanimously voted to extend the Virginia Literacy Act to students in fourth through eighth grade with the passage of a pair of bipartisan bills. The Virginia Literacy Act, which unanimously passed both chambers of the assembly last year and will go into effect for the 2024-2025 school year, is aimed at boosting literacy rates for students in kindergarten through third grade. The act requires schools across the state to establish evidence-based reading intervention programs, a key component of which is hiring one reading specialist for every 550 students who oversees students’ literacy progress.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy