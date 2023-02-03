Read full article on original website
Related
3 Massachusetts residents win $1M scratch ticket prizes
Three Massachusetts residents have reason to celebrate after they all recently won $1 million on scratch tickets sold at local stores.
4 Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts win prizes in Monday night’s drawing
There was no Powerball jackpot winner in Massachusetts, but four tickets sold at local stores won prizes in Monday night’s drawing.
Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Billion in Winnings is Now Sold in Massachusetts
The Massachusetts State Lottery is celebrating its 50th anniversary in style. The first ever $50 scratch off ticket is now being sold in the Bay State. And the ticket comes with the chances of winning up to $1 billion in prizes. For the state where more money is spent on...
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ticket sold from Cumberland Farms
To kick off the first full week of February, there were two winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets sold over the weekend — and one was purchased on Sunday from a Massachusetts Cumberland Farms gas station. The Massachusetts State Lottery site stated for the “Mass Cash” drawing on...
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in Massachusetts
A highly anticipated grocery store is hosting its grand opening event in Massachusetts this weekend. Read on to learn more. This weekend, Mom's Organic Market will be opening its first Massachusetts store location in Burlington, according to the company's website.
WCVB
Sales begin Tuesday for Massachusetts Lottery's $50 scratch ticket Billion Dollar Extravaganza
BOSTON — Sales begin Tuesday for Massachusetts' first $50 instant ticket that offers more than $1 billion in prizes – including the largest win prize in state history. The Billion Dollar Extravaganza ticket includes three $25 million prizes, five $2 million prizes and 15 $1 million prizes, the lottery said.
Stunning Beachfront Estate is the Most Expensive Home For Sale in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a small state that packs a big punch. There truly is something for everyone and nowhere is the diversity the state offers more prevalent than in its landscape. From the lush mountains of The Berkshires to the stunning skyline in downtown Boston, to the breathtaking beaches of Cape...
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
Pet store chain with 18 stores in Mass., including Shrewsbury and Stow, closing
Loyal Companion, which operates 18 of its 53 pet stores in Massachusetts, announced Monday that the company is going out of business. "With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores," the company stated on its website. "We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey. "
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold in New Hampshire
💲 The Powerball jackpot has not been won since November. 💲 The winner of $100,000 Power played their numbers and doubled their winnings. 💲 Over $178,000 in prizes were won by New Hampshire players for Saturday’s Powerball drawing. It's not the jackpot, but New Hampshire had...
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
Can You Guess the Longest River in Massachusetts?
New England has a heck of a lot of water. We've already chatted about the deepest and longest lakes and rivers in New Hampshire, aka Lake Winnipesaukee and the Connecticut River, respectively. One of the country's most dangerous rivers is even found in the Granite State. We also concluded the longest river in Maine to be the Saint John River, with a total length of 418 miles, and the deepest Maine lake to be Sebago Lake, at 300+ feet.
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
Where Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires and How Old Are They?
With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
Does Anyone Remember This Massachusetts Born Soda?
Tuesday morning's trivia question was: What beverage company changed their logo to include the colors red, white, and blue to support the war effort in the 1940s? The answer: Pepsi. For fans of carbonated beverages with sugar in it, you know the love! Fortunately, we've learned about the dangers of...
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal
Massachusetts has received some accolades over the past several months when it comes to living well. For example, did you know that Massachusetts ranks high when it comes to being the happiest U.S. state? Yep. it certainly does and you can read more about that by going here. Massachusetts is...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $500,000 prize won from Vista Donuts shop
A Massachusetts State Lottery player just claimed a scratch ticket worth half a million dollars on Feb. 2, and they purchased their winning ticket from a specific Massachusetts doughnut shop. The Vista Donuts, Lottery & Tobacco shop sold the winning “$500,000 Cashword Corners 2021″ ticket. The shop is located in...
WBEC AM
Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1420wbec.com
Comments / 1