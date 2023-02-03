ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Wake Forest: How to Watch

It was not the best of weeks for UNC men’s basketball last week. First came a testy, and frustrating loss to Pitt that saw the Heels suffer a season sweep at the hands of the Panthers. Then came a loss in a game that’s never good to lose: the rivalry matchup against Duke. Now, UNC is left to lick their wounds and try and get back on their feet for the stretch run of the season. They’ll kick that off tonight when they take on Wake Forest.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Wake Forest Game Thread

The last two games have been extremely frustrating for the Tar Heels. Two games that were easily winnable with a little better shooting, but both resulting in a loss that truly stings. At this point of the season, there isn’t as much room for error. The end of the schedule is pretty grueling and there is really not many places to hide.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs Duke: Three Things Learned

Nothing like one of the marquee games of the season being a rock fight. Duke and UNC played a lot like both teams were unranked — both squads couldn’t break 40% shooting, the score ended in a 63-57 score that seemed antithetical to how the squads had played over the last couple of seasons, and the referees decided to allow a lot of physicality overall. Only 25 fouls total were called in the whole game.
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Driver Charged with Hit & Run after Striking Power Pole

ASHEBORO N.C. – A driver has been charged in connection with a hit and run accident after police say he struck a power pole and left the scene late last year. On December 26th, 2022, just before 3 AM an Officer with the Asheboro Police Department responded to South Park Street at West Kivett Street in reference to a report of a hit and run.
ASHEBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy