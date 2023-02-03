Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
5 Tips To Help With Rising RentGlenn WilkinsRaleigh, NC
Cary Food Waste Pilot Program Exceeds Expectations - Becomes PermanentJames TulianoCary, NC
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Get Ready to Be Enchanted: LuminoCity Festival Brings Joy Blossom Lights to Pullen ParkJot BeatRaleigh, NC
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Wake Forest: How to Watch
It was not the best of weeks for UNC men’s basketball last week. First came a testy, and frustrating loss to Pitt that saw the Heels suffer a season sweep at the hands of the Panthers. Then came a loss in a game that’s never good to lose: the rivalry matchup against Duke. Now, UNC is left to lick their wounds and try and get back on their feet for the stretch run of the season. They’ll kick that off tonight when they take on Wake Forest.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Wake Forest Game Thread
The last two games have been extremely frustrating for the Tar Heels. Two games that were easily winnable with a little better shooting, but both resulting in a loss that truly stings. At this point of the season, there isn’t as much room for error. The end of the schedule is pretty grueling and there is really not many places to hide.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs Duke: Three Things Learned
Nothing like one of the marquee games of the season being a rock fight. Duke and UNC played a lot like both teams were unranked — both squads couldn’t break 40% shooting, the score ended in a 63-57 score that seemed antithetical to how the squads had played over the last couple of seasons, and the referees decided to allow a lot of physicality overall. Only 25 fouls total were called in the whole game.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
fox5dc.com
Wakefield High School cancels classes after several alarming incidents
Wakefield High School will be closed Friday after a number of alarming incidents this week. The decision arrives after a heated school board meeting where parents demanded changes. FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter reports live from Arlington with more details.
Man speaks out after being involved in head-on Reidsville crash
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash involving four high school students and another driver on Wednesday happened about three miles down the road from a head-on collision, which took place less than three months ago. It left one Eden man, Mark Ramey, in a hospital bed for weeks. FOX8 crews sat down with Ramey for […]
WXII 12
Greensboro gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspect gets away with cash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police officers are searching for a man who robbed a gas station. According to police, it happened Friday around 1:30 a.m. at the Marathon on the 2400 block of Randleman Road, near Interstate 40. Police say a man, armed with a handgun, entered the business...
randolphnewsnow.com
Driver Charged with Hit & Run after Striking Power Pole
ASHEBORO N.C. – A driver has been charged in connection with a hit and run accident after police say he struck a power pole and left the scene late last year. On December 26th, 2022, just before 3 AM an Officer with the Asheboro Police Department responded to South Park Street at West Kivett Street in reference to a report of a hit and run.
