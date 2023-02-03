It was not the best of weeks for UNC men’s basketball last week. First came a testy, and frustrating loss to Pitt that saw the Heels suffer a season sweep at the hands of the Panthers. Then came a loss in a game that’s never good to lose: the rivalry matchup against Duke. Now, UNC is left to lick their wounds and try and get back on their feet for the stretch run of the season. They’ll kick that off tonight when they take on Wake Forest.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO