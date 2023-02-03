Repeated deferrals and environmental concerns are pushing back the controversial UDB expansion. The future of the UDB expansion, set to be built on the outskirts of the urban development zone in Miami-Dade County, may be under reconsideration. The state of Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity wrote to Miami-Dade County, stating that the county made mistakes in the way it handled the authorization. It also requested that the South Dade Logistics and Technology District project may need to be voted on again by a new commission.

