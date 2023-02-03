Read full article on original website
Related
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
9701 Collins Avenue #2302S, Bal Harbour
Become a resident at the world-class St. Regis Bal Harbour. Situated on the 23rd floor with three bed, 3.5 bathrooms and 3,505 square feet of interior space, you’ll get to enjoy sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and Miami Skyline. Ultra luxury living available at your fingertips.
I Pay The Same Rent In Florida As Someone In New York & Here's Why It's So Much Better Here
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. I know I'm supposed to deter everyone from moving to Florida because it's a saturated idea. But I came across a viral TikTok about a woman who pays the exact same rent in new York as I do here, and I was flabbergasted — yes, flabbergasted — at the massive differences.
communitynewspapers.com
Eisinger Law Helps Condo Associations Navigate Realities of Communal Living
For the sheer density of condominiums per ZIP code nationwide, Aventura, Sunny Isles and North Miami Beach top even populous New York City, with Hallandale Beach and Miami Beach running statistically close behind. According to the Community Association Institute, condo living in South Florida shows no signs of slowing down, with Miami leading the way with the greatest number of condo development projects in Florida.
businessobserverfl.com
Push for constitutional amendment to change increases in homestead assessments
A Miami legislator has proposed a constitutional amendment that would change how much a property’s assessed value can go up each year. The amendment would cap the allowable increase in the assessment of a homestead property to 2%, down from the current 3%. Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin, R-Miami-Dade, says the...
WSVN-TV
Yacht Haven in Fort Lauderdale has all the comfort and luxury you need
When you put glamorous and camping together you get “glamping,” and we’ve seen different ways people glamp. In Fort Lauderdale, they’re taking this glamp up a notch. Tucked away in the New River is a home away from home, the “airstream” way. The RV...
secretmiami.com
10 Romantic Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale For The Perfect Date
Following our roundup of most romantic restaurants in Miami, we figured we’d give you the next best thing: where to go for a date night with that special someone in Fort Lauderdale! The city, which neighbors Miami, is a dining mecca all on its own. There’s the option of having sushi on a gondola or dining at a lush patio by a lit up tree that doubles as a fire pit.
tourcounsel.com
Coral Square | Shopping mall in Coral Springs, Florida
Coral Square, often referred to as Coral Square Mall, is a regional enclosed shopping mall located northwest of Fort Lauderdale in Coral Springs, Florida, on the northeast corner of Atlantic Boulevard and University Drive; it opened in 1984. Originally developed by Eddie Debartolo of DeBartolo Realty, it is currently managed by Simon Property Group, which owns 97.2%, having fallen to Simon following the 1996 merger of Simon and DeBartolo Realty into Simon DeBartolo Group.
New Italian Restaurant Planned for Coral Gables
Erba will open this summer at Dixie Highway and Ponce de Leon
fortlauderdale.gov
Fort Lauderdale Awarded $24M Through Resilient Florida Grant Program
The City of Fort Lauderdale has been awarded approximately $24 million through the Resilient Florida Grant Program to address drainage in two of our most flood-prone neighborhoods: Historic Dorsey-Riverbend and Progresso Village. These neighborhoods are among the seven most flood-vulnerable Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods that were prioritized for stormwater improvements in the City’s 2018 Stormwater Master Plan.
hotelnewsresource.com
500 Room Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon Hotel Sold
MCR has acquired the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, a 14-story hotel with 508 rooms in Miami, Florida. With a prime waterfront setting within the Blue Lagoon business park, the hotel is located just south of Miami International Airport (MIA). This is the company’s second hotel in the Miami airport submarket following the acquisition of the Hyatt Place Miami Airport East in December of 2022 and its tenth hotel in Florida.
travelawaits.com
11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale
There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
beckersasc.com
Florida ophthalmologist buys medical office building for $8.9M
Ophthalmologist Shailesh Gupta, MD, has purchased Sample Executive Center in Pompano Beach, Fla., for $8.9 million, The Real Deal reported Feb. 3. An entity owned by Dr. Gupta secured a $6.2 million mortgage for the facility. The building is 54,500 square feet and four stories. It was previously owned by...
TMZ.com
Lil Wayne Finds Buyer for $28 Million Miami Mansion
Lil Wayne's former dream home in one of Miami's most exclusive neighborhoods is officially off the market, meaning Weezy's officially pulling outta South Florida ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned. The YMCMB boss listed his lavish half-acre property back in September, asking $29.5 million ... and then discounted it, slightly,...
tourcounsel.com
CocoWalk | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
CocoWalk is an open-air shopping mall in the Coconut Grove neighborhood of Miami, Florida, in the United States. The CocoWalk mall opened in 1990. It started as a popular local venue and lost its edge over the years.
miamionthecheap.com
Free ‘Classics by the Bay’ car show in Homestead
Rev up your engines and get in gear! On Sunday, February 19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Homestead Bayfront Park and Marina, classic cars of all makes and models will be on display at the 17th annual Classics by the Bay classic car show. Event admission is free. The cost for parking is $7, via the Pay By Phone app or on-site Pay-Station.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them before definitely give them a try.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Sells Miami Mansion For $28M — Almost Double What He Paid For It
Miami, FL - Lil Wayne has sold his luxury Miami mansion for a whopping $28 million price tag, which is a significant increase compared to what he paid for it six years ago. According to TMZ, Weezy and his powerhouse real estate agency Douglas Elliman accepted a bid from a potential buyer on February 3 for $28 million, shortly after Wayne discounted his original $29.5 million listing.
calleochonews.com
UDB expansion halted once again, possible re-vote
Repeated deferrals and environmental concerns are pushing back the controversial UDB expansion. The future of the UDB expansion, set to be built on the outskirts of the urban development zone in Miami-Dade County, may be under reconsideration. The state of Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity wrote to Miami-Dade County, stating that the county made mistakes in the way it handled the authorization. It also requested that the South Dade Logistics and Technology District project may need to be voted on again by a new commission.
Miami should begin 'preparing for evacuation' due to climate change, Berkeley professor argues
The Nation offered a defense for evacuating the city of Miami on Friday to begin preparing the United States for incoming climate migration and prevent "racial apartheid."
Comments / 2