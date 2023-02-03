Read full article on original website
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing projectLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Wintrust Business Lunch 2/6/23: Stocks dip, Chicago startups to watch, and jobs that could be taken by AI
Segment 1: Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins John to talk about the jobs report surpassing expectations last week, what that means for the economy, the relationship between employment and inflation, what he expects the Fed to do with interest rates next month, and why he believes people should stay committed to their long-term financial plans.
Wintrust Business Lunch 2/7/23: Taming inflation, Chicago home prices, Valentine’s Day spending
Segment 1: Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the explosive jobs growth and what that means for the Fed trying to tame inflation. Ilyce also explains why she sees the economy as being strong and how much we are paying to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Why are homeowners seeing major rises in property taxes?
Fritz Kaegi, Cook County Assessor, joins Steve Dale to address the increase in property tax assessments for various neighborhoods across the city. He also speaks with some callers who express their frustrations with these changes. You can read more about these changes from a 2021 study here.
Wintrust Business Minute: CVS Health’s acquisition of Oak Street Health is almost done
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The CVS Health acquisition of Chicago-based Oak Street Health is almost a done deal. The Wall Street Journal reports the sale price will likely be $10.5 billion including debt. It values Oak Street at $39 a share. Oak Street Health provides primary care to Medicare patients and focuses on frequent checkups, preventative screenings and social worker intervention to reduce overall medical costs. The deal would allow CVS to expand from its pharmacy roots into primary health care.
What to do if your pipes freeze
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/282023:BluSky’s Senior Restoration Manager Cory Ambrose joins the program to talk about the cost and process of dealing with frozen pipes. To learn more about what BluSky Restoration can do for you go to goblusky.com or call them at 1-800-266-5677.
Eric Zorn: Paul Vallas will be in the runoff election
Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to talk about how the winners of the snow plow naming contest show that Chicagoans are stuck in the past. Also, Eric shares his thoughts on the Chicago mayoral race and why he thinks Paul Vallas will make the runoff election.
Chicago sports mom turns milk into a sports drink
Dairy farmers of the Midwest will love this: another way their cows' milk can be used. Michelle McBride saw two things happening on the sidelines of her kids’ games: She wanted a natural option to the sports drinks being given to the players, one that would hydrate better; and she wanted to do something about the often atrocious behavior by parents. Let’s start with the drinks. She tells WGN’s Steve Alexander in the audio clip below how she assembled a team of scientists, led by former Gatorade Sports Science Institute co-founder Dr. Bob Murray, and some high profile investors to create GoodSport Nutrition. Since milk has long been known as a superior recovery drink for athletes, the GoodSport team found that by removing the protein — what makes milk “milky” — they could create an all-natural hydration drink. After five years of development, GoodSport hit the shelves of Chicago-area retailers like Jewel stores, and recently at Midwest Walmart stores. As for the sideline behavior of adults, GoodSport is committed to creating a more positive culture in sports and is partnering with a number of local and national organizations to not only help improve that culture, but also to make sports more accessible to all young people.
Chicago Way w/John Kass: Mike Cummings promises not to ‘line his pockets’ in the 19th Ward
Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/20/23): With only a few weeks until election day in Chicago, retired CPD sergeant Mike Cummings is here to discuss why the 19th Ward is ready for a change and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Police Superintendent David Brown, and Alderman Matt O’Shea have to go. Plus, Kasso takes a crack at monologue for the first time since heart surgery. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
The Chicago Auto Show, The Empty Pockets, and Peter Green
Johnnie and Steve are back for a full show and are joined by host of “MotorWeek,” John Davis, to talk about the Chicago Auto Show and both photographer, Jeff Lowenthal, and author, Robert Schaffner to call in to discuss their new book, “Fleetwood Mac in Chicago” as well as their book signing at Space in Evanston. Later, The Empty Pockets join the show in studio to talk about their upcoming album and their appearance at the City Winery on May 4th and Co-Chairman of Wayfarer Studios, Steve Sarowitz talks about how he’s revamping the Landmark Renaissance Place Theater in Highland Park.
Celebrate National Pizza Day with Lou Malnati’s
Rick Malnati joins Steve Dale to talk about a Chicago staple: deep-dish pizza. Rick and Steve share some history on the origins of deep-dish pizza and Steve even enjoys his own heart-shaped pizza courtesy of Lou Malnati’s in celebration of National Pizza Day on February 9th.
Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | February 5th
Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off by talking about the Chinese Balloon story from this week. Then it is time for Dave Schwan’s Far Flung Forecast!. Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most starts this week off talking about the COVID National Public health emergency being planned to end on May 11th, but what does that mean for us? And of course Dr. Most answers listener questions.
Have room in your home for a dog? Displaced canines from Texas seek shelter
Kristina Rosinia, the Chief Operating Officer for PAWS Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to discuss how the shelter received 33 dogs from five Houston-area shelters that were forced to relocate after severe weather caused building damage. To learn more about adopting or fostering one of the rescues, visit PawsChicago.org.
Leaving Chicago for friendlier states and how are mountain lions becoming more of a concern?
On this airing of The Great Outdoors, Charlie Potter talks about how the show has recently been traveling to more friendly states. Later, he addresses how mountain lions are a growing concern.
Emmett Till’s mother Mamie Till-Mobley
The lynching of Emmett Till in Mississippi ignited the civil rights movement across the country in the 1950s, but it was Till’s mother who shined a spotlight on the injustice. Chicago native Mamie Elizabeth Till-Mobley decided to leave the casket open at Emmett Till’s funeral for the world to...
