ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Hours after shots fired on Main Street, Worcester police arrest man with loaded gun

By Mike Elfland, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rJDxm_0kbVWbWw00

WORCESTER — An investigation prompted by a report of shots fired on Main Street Thursday morning near the Worcester District Courthouse led to the arrest of a Prentice Street man on gun charges.

The suspect, arrested Thursday night, was in possession of a loaded, modified handgun.

Police said it was fitted with a Glock switch, "a small device which attaches to the handgun and converts it to a machine pistol capable of automatic fire."

Chance Brown, 21, faces a range of charges including unlawful possession of a machine gun, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and failure to stop for police.

Shortly before noon Thursday, police received a ShotSpotter alert of shots fired on Main Street near the courthouse. Officers converged on the scene, finding evidence of gunfire but no victim. Witnesses told investigators a car fled from the scene.

About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, an officer on patrol on Main Street observed a Toyota Camry that matched the description of the one involved in the morning gunfire.

The driver of the Camry did not heed the officer's signal to pull over, with the car speeding away as two people jumped from the vehicle. A short time later, another officer spotted the car on Southbridge Street and a successful stop followed.

The lone occupant, Brown, was placed under arrest.

A search of the vehicle turned up the modified gun, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Hours after shots fired on Main Street, Worcester police arrest man with loaded gun

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thisweekinworcester.com

36-year-old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges

WORCESTER - A report of gunshots led to the arrest of a local man on gun charges on Friday. Police responded to Oxford Street around 4:45 AM and discovered evidence that shots we fired at that location. No victims were found. While conducting the search for victims, they saw Jesus...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Lowell Police searching for suspect in armed robbery

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a masked armed robbery that took place Tuesday at a bank on Bridge Street. Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Nesuh Gebrechristos for masked armed robbery and threats to commit a crime.
LOWELL, MA
Caught in Southie

BPD Arrest a Woman After Early Morning Stabbing in South Boston

At about 7:03 AM, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), responded to the area of 11 West Broadway for a fight. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers were able to immediately administer first aid to the victim. Officers were provided the location of the suspect by multiple witnesses. Officers located Crystal DuFault, 41, of Boston, sitting on an MBTA bus. Dufault was placed under arrest without incident.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester PD proposes policy for body cameras hitting streets soon

WORCESTER — Worcester police have developed a recommended policy for the use of body cameras, which are scheduled to hit the streets at the end of the month.  “The purpose of this policy is to establish guidelines for the proper use, management, storage, and retrieval of video recorded by (body-worn cameras),” the policy, which is before the City Council Tuesday night, states. “It is the policy of the Worcester Police Department to respect the legitimate privacy interests...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Stabbing in Roxbury leaves person injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was injured in a stabbing in Roxbury Monday night, according to the Boston Police Department. Police said the stabbing happened just after 8 p.m. on Roxbury Street. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. An investigation was ongoing as of Monday night. (Copyright...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Woman found dead after officer-involved shooting in Bristol County

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting where a woman was later found dead. According to Chief Keith Boone, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an Ashland resident, requesting a well-being check for a family member residing on Spooner Street threatening to harm herself.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

BOLO leads to gun, narcotics arrest in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert issued after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Chicopee lead to the narcotics and firearms arrest of a Springfield man in Holyoke Thursday. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, members of the Holyoke DEA Task Force witnessed a vehicle...
HOLYOKE, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Killed, 2 Kids Injured in East Brookfield Crash

A Massachusetts man is dead and two kids are injured after a rollover crash on a residential road in East Brookfield on Friday evening, authorities said. The East Brookfield Police Department received several 911 calls just after 5:45 p.m. reporting the single-car crash on Podunk Road, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said in an email to NBC10 Boston.
EAST BROOKFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy