Green Bay, WI

Man killed girlfriend and her friend when he found them having sex, Wisconsin cops say

By Aspen Pflughoeft
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

A 48-year-old man is facing multiple charges after his girlfriend and her friend were found dead at a duplex, Wisconsin authorities said.

The 48-year-old man is accused of killing the two women at an apartment in Green Bay , where he lived with his 58-year-old girlfriend, The National Desk reported. He found his girlfriend and her friend, a 53-year-old woman, having sex, the outlet reported, citing a complaint filed by the Green Bay Police Department.

The women asked the man to leave, but he could not because he was wearing an electronic monitoring device and had reported the duplex as his home address, WLUK reported, citing the complaint . The 48-year-old reportedly told police he felt “humiliated” and “lost it.”

He fatally stabbed both women and fled the scene in his truck, The National Desk reported, citing the complaint.

Green Bay police officers found the women dead around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, according to a news release .

The 48-year-old was arrested about 675 miles away in Mississippi County, Arkansas, during a traffic stop the same day the womens’ bodies were discovered , police said.

The 48-year-old is facing multiple charges including two counts of intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, with one also involving domestic abuse; four counts bail jumping; and one count criminal damage to property, according to the news release.

At the time of the womens’ deaths, the boyfriend was on bond from a different case where he was charged with stalking and violation of a restraining order, WLUK reported.

McClatchy News is not naming the man to protect the identity of the victims.

Green Bay is about 110 miles north of Milwaukee.

