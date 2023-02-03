Read full article on original website
LAFC ‘in talks about potentially signing’ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea — reports
Chelsea were back in training today after the weekend off following Friday night’s 0-0 draw against Fulham. It’s unclear at the moment whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was back and involved as expected after his trip to Milan; presumably yes, but I have not seen confirmation either way. He did not feature in any of the pictures that the players have posted on their Instagrams so far.
WATCH: Lauren James amazing goal to retake Chelsea’s lead over Tottenham, 2-1!
This goal is simply a work of beauty which words will fail to properly describe. Still, watch as Lauren James seamlessly takes on and beats several Tottenham players to take Chelsea back in the lead against Spurs.
Tactical Analysis: Is there cause for concern following the Crystal Palace match?
A last second draw and a loss to Arsenal in the space of four days may have momentarily made it seem that things around Old Trafford are far gloomier than they actually are. In reality, Manchester United have won six of their last eight Premier League matches, 13 of their last 15 matches in all competitions, and 13 straight at Old Trafford. They were also the only team in the top four to take all three points last weekend.
Gut Feelings: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Manchester City have been handed control of the title race. Arsenal FC lost in the Premier League to Everton on Saturday and have opened the door for the champions. It’s a long way left to go, but if City collect all 54 remaining points they will lift the trophy for a third time in succession in May.
Manchester United 0-0 Everton: Reds stumble in title race, held goalless by Blues
Marc Skinner’s Manchester United lost their top spot in the WSL following a dour and disappointing goalless draw against Everton at home. In what was United’s first game since Arsenal made a record bid for Alessia Russo, the Reds knew that Chelsea’s stiff game against Tottenham could hand them an advantage in the title race. But fifth-placed Everton were not going to be pushovers, especially considering their league form over the last few weeks.
How Stellini got Tottenham’s groove back
With thanks to Joel Wertheimer, from whom I stole the excellent headline. After the way Tottenham Hotspur capitulated against Manchester City the last time these two teams met, you can forgive Spurs fans for being a little nervous. Not only did they blow a 2-0 halftime lead at the Etihad on January 19, conceding four goals in a dispiriting loss, they were heading into this match without Antonio Conte, who was recovering from gallbladder surgery.
WATCH: Guro Reiten adds a third for Chelsea against Tottenham, 3-1!
Sam Kerr plays the role of holding striker by playing with her back to the goal and heading the ball towards a marauding Guro Reiten on the left flank. The Norwegian winger beats her marker and drives towards Tottenham’s box to score Chelsea’s third goal of the day.
Tottenham FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
Chelsea FCW continue their fight for another Women’s Super League title defence, with Manchester United and Arsenal showing up as the biggest threats in the ring against the women in blue. Thus far it has been a fight of margins to define who sits at the top of the table, with United leading by goal difference (+25 against Chelsea’s +23) and Arsenal right below us but with a game in hand.
BREAKING: Manchester City Accused of Breaching Financial Regulations
The Premier League have accused Manchester City of breaking its financial rules. Following an investigation into the club’s finances, football’s top-tier body have referred the blues to an independent commission over breaches they allege happened between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. The club are yet to make a...
Sky Blue News: Typical City, City “isn’t right”, Kane Breaks Record, and More...
Manchester City failed to take advantage of the opportunity to seize control of the title race by falling to Tottenham Hotspur 1-0. The Sky Blue men have a full seven days to get it right on the training ground ahead of a home match with Aston Villa. Sky Blue News has all the latest to keep up to date for the week ahead.
Liverpool 2, Reading 0: Reds Put On A Thrilling Second Half Show
Liverpool: Missy Bo Kearns 62’, Ceri Holland 65’. Liverpool are ready to take on Reading in the league as both teams try to get a bit further away from relegation. The match promises to be a good one if the previous time Liverpool played Reading is any indication. Stengel will hopefully get a couple here and given Reading is without Natasha Dowie (who has just been loaned back to Liverpool from Reading), we will hopefully see fewer goals from them.
Klopp Talk: “I Cannot Sit Here and Think It’s All Okay”
Liverpool struggled to start the 2022-23 season, the players seemingly burnt out mentally and physically by how hard they pushed themselves the season before when they came within two games of what would have been a historic quadruple. That difficult start, though, is now more four months and a World...
City Accused: What the Premier League Allegations Mean for MCFC
Manchester City Football Club and its owners City Football Group have been referred to an Independent Commission by the Premier League on 113 separate charges. The allegations stretch all the way back to the 2009/10 season and cover the time period up to the end of the 2017/18 campaign. Here, we will take some time to lay out what prompted the investigation, what the possible consequences are, and what the likely outcome will be.
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Three Takeaways | The Sean Dyche Era Blasts off at Goodison Park
Well, it appeared (and granted this is from a very small sample size) that Everton’s malaise was largely down to inefficiency in setting the side up and in getting across whatever message the coaching staff wished to convey. This is not exactly a revelation to anyone watching the travails of Frank Lampard’s largely reconstructed side this season, but the ninety plus minutes played out against Mikel Arteta’s league leaders at Goodison Park on Saturday offered a pretty definitive, convincing illustration.
On This Day (6th February 2016): It’s the late show for Big Sam’s Sunderland at Anfield!
After the fuss that was made over convincing Dick Advocaat to stay on as Sunderland manager in the summer of 2015, it was almost inevitable it wouldn’t end well. However, we probably expected it to last longer than eight league games, which was what happened when Advocaat and the club amicably parted ways following a 2-2 draw against Slaven Bilic’s West Ham United at the Stadium of Light in early October.
Barcelona, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid monitoring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang situation at Chelsea — report
It seemed like an ill-advised transfer from the get-go, Chelsea acquiring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, made even more confusing by the sacking of head coach Thomas Tuchel almost immediately after. To his credit, Aubameyang had remained committed to the club and the new head coach. However, success on the pitch...
Noni Madueke delighted to make Chelsea debut, upset that it wasn’t a win
Noni Madueke became the latest Chelsea player to make his debut when he came on at half-time against Fulham on Friday, and while the 20-year-old didn’t quite manage to change the numbers on the scoreboard, he did show some endeavor, work rate, and directness with the promise of more to come.
Liverpool Women 2-0 Reading Women: Match Report
Reading Women chalked up double digits with their 10th WSL defeat of the season, losing 2-0 away to Liverpool at Prenton Park. It was an afternoon, and first half, that started so well for the Royals with great energy, good pressure and such promise. However, Reading’s defensive frailties were once again exposed in a familiar tale of the season, conceding twice within a three-minute spell that saw the home team secure maximum points and a comfortable buffer from the relegation battle.
Naby Keïta Nearing Liverpool Exit
No Liverpool player in recent years has been as frustratingly inconsistent and injury-prone as Naby Keïta. The Guinean star came to Anfield from RB Leipzig in June 2018, following a deal struck the summer prior. Thought to be an amazing deal, and with hopes high, Keïta was given the...
Chelsea appoint consultant to create ‘a winning culture’ — report
The Abramovich Era officially began in the summer of 2003, but the true transformation of Chelsea into the Chelsea we had come to know and love during his ownership didn’t start until a year later, with the appointment of José Mourinho. Claudio Ranieri was a nice guy with nice ideas who loved to tinker, but it was José, The Special One who truly turned Chelsea into a winning machine, who set the tone for the next two decades and established the culture that produced more trophies than any other team in England during that time.
