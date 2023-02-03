ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

97.9 WGRD

Gas Station Clerk Faces Charges of Attempted Murder Of A Customer

Can you imagine popping into a gas station late at night for a snack only to get shot by the gas station clerk? That is what happened to one Michigan man. Being a traveling musician for many years I always saw a late-night gas station or convenience store as a welcomed oasis. Many times it was for something to eat, drink, use the restroom or simply to get an energy drink to extend the drive. One thing that never happened to me was getting shot at by the store clerk.
LIVONIA, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan workers get criminal records cleared at Expungement Job Fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 300 people showed up to the Lansing American Job Center to get their criminal records expunged Monday. The entire expungement process can be overwhelming. There’s a lot that goes into removing a criminal conviction. The Capital Area Michigan Works! Expungement Fair aims to make that process easier for some. Those with older convictions have better odds.
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman sentenced for stealing from Macomb County senior care center

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to jail and probation after stealing from a Macomb County senior care center. Tina Coleman, 47, will spend six months in jail and 24 months on probation, with the jail sentence counting toward that probation time for a charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee over $1,000 and less than $2,000.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan nursing home owner ordered to pay nearly $70,000 for not paying managers overtime

The owner and operator of three nursing homes in Michigan had to pay back nearly $70,000 to nursing home managers who were not paid overtime, as the result of a federal investigation. The U.S. Department of Labor’s wage and hour division said Tuesday that it recovered $69,022 in back wages and damages owed to managers at Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center, both in Detroit, and Chesaning Nursing Center, which is located in Chesaning, about a...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Police respond to bomb threats at Walmarts in Canton, White Lake and Rochester Hills

Walmart stores in Canton, White Lake and Rochester Hills were evacuated Monday after a man threatened to blow up the locations with bombs. Canton Township Police Captain Joseph Bialy said an unknown male called in a threat around 7:30 a.m. stating that he had placed an explosive device in the Walmart store at 45555 Michigan Ave. The man demanded $5,000 in ransom or he would detonate the bomb.
CANTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith released from federal prison

Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith was released from a federal prison in Indiana, where he served seven months for stealing money from his campaign fund. Smith was transferred Jan. 31 from Federal Correctional Institute Terre Haute's adjacent minimum security satellite camp to community confinement overseen by the Federal Bureau of Prison's Detroit Residential Reentry Management Office, spokesperson Benjamin O'Cone wrote in an email Monday to the Free Press.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
