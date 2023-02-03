Read full article on original website
FBI, Michigan police investigate swatting at multiple schools across the state
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tuesday morning, police across Michigan responded to several schools where an unknown caller claimed to be a teacher and reported that a student had shot another student. But it was all revealed to be a hoax. The threats were made against several schools including cities...
Gas Station Clerk Faces Charges of Attempted Murder Of A Customer
Can you imagine popping into a gas station late at night for a snack only to get shot by the gas station clerk? That is what happened to one Michigan man. Being a traveling musician for many years I always saw a late-night gas station or convenience store as a welcomed oasis. Many times it was for something to eat, drink, use the restroom or simply to get an energy drink to extend the drive. One thing that never happened to me was getting shot at by the store clerk.
Bomb Threats Received at Multiple Walmart Stores Throughout the State of Michigan
Three Walmart locations in Michigan were forced to evacuate Monday (2/6) after bomb threats were reported at those stores. The Oakland County Sheriff's Department reports that the threats were received at the Walmart stores in Rochester Hills, White Lake, and Clinton. A similar threat was made at a Walmart store...
WILX-TV
Michigan workers get criminal records cleared at Expungement Job Fair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 300 people showed up to the Lansing American Job Center to get their criminal records expunged Monday. The entire expungement process can be overwhelming. There’s a lot that goes into removing a criminal conviction. The Capital Area Michigan Works! Expungement Fair aims to make that process easier for some. Those with older convictions have better odds.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police said rappers shot multiple times before dumped in apartment, murders not random
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities investigating the triple murder of three men who were found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park last week after their disappearance say the investigation was not random. "The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress and we believe we may have...
Cops in Macomb County Comfort Man Who Just Needs a Hug
Life is stressful. Sometimes the everyday demands of work, family, finances, and everything else can be too much. Sometimes you just need someone to listen. Sometimes a hug can make all the difference. We salute these police officers in Macomb County who recognized the importance of a hug - and...
fox2detroit.com
Woman sentenced for stealing from Macomb County senior care center
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to jail and probation after stealing from a Macomb County senior care center. Tina Coleman, 47, will spend six months in jail and 24 months on probation, with the jail sentence counting toward that probation time for a charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee over $1,000 and less than $2,000.
Michigan nursing home owner ordered to pay nearly $70,000 for not paying managers overtime
The owner and operator of three nursing homes in Michigan had to pay back nearly $70,000 to nursing home managers who were not paid overtime, as the result of a federal investigation. The U.S. Department of Labor’s wage and hour division said Tuesday that it recovered $69,022 in back wages and damages owed to managers at Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center, both in Detroit, and Chesaning Nursing Center, which is located in Chesaning, about a...
HometownLife.com
Police respond to bomb threats at Walmarts in Canton, White Lake and Rochester Hills
Walmart stores in Canton, White Lake and Rochester Hills were evacuated Monday after a man threatened to blow up the locations with bombs. Canton Township Police Captain Joseph Bialy said an unknown male called in a threat around 7:30 a.m. stating that he had placed an explosive device in the Walmart store at 45555 Michigan Ave. The man demanded $5,000 in ransom or he would detonate the bomb.
legalnews.com
Clinton Township woman sentenced for embezzlement from a senior care facility
A Clinton Township woman was sentenced February 2 in the 16th Circuit Court in Macomb County for the charge of Embezzlement by an Agent or Trustee over $1,000 and less than $20,000, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. Tina Coleman, 47, was sentenced by Judge Matthew Sabaugh to:. • 6...
Judge denies bond requests for men accused of killing 3-year-old Flint boy
FLINT, MI – After another adjournment delayed court proceedings for four people charged in the death of a 3-year-old boy killed in a suspected drive-by shooting on Flint’s north side in October 2020, attorneys for the men asked a Genesee County judge for bonds. The judge’s response? “Hell...
Metro Detroit Walmart stores evacuated due to bomb scares; Police believe they may be linked to nationwide threats
Police are investigating a series of bomb threats made against at least three Metro Detroit Walmart stores that authorities believe may be part of “a larger effort to disrupt the retailing giant.”
fox2detroit.com
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith released from federal prison
Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith was released from a federal prison in Indiana, where he served seven months for stealing money from his campaign fund. Smith was transferred Jan. 31 from Federal Correctional Institute Terre Haute's adjacent minimum security satellite camp to community confinement overseen by the Federal Bureau of Prison's Detroit Residential Reentry Management Office, spokesperson Benjamin O'Cone wrote in an email Monday to the Free Press.
themanchestermirror.com
Deaths prompt transparency push for Michigan’s Children’s Protective Services
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. The deaths of three children within days of each other have increased calls to expand access to Children’s Protective Services records in Michigan, but the effort faces plenty of hurdles. Sen. Jim Runestad R-White Lake,...
fox2detroit.com
Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
americanmilitarynews.com
MSP: Speeding Macomb County driver had a loaded submachine gun on his lap
A 21-year-old Macomb County man who was pulled over for speeding Tuesday night spent the evening in jail after police found loaded weapons in his car, according to Michigan State Police. “It is unclear what the drivers intentions were with the weapons,” MSP said in a statement. State Police...
fox2detroit.com
Highland Park man killed trying to protect neighbor's car from thief
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. "He normally gets up at that time anyway and comes out," said Eric Greene, a neighbor of...
Detroit Woman’s Day of Relaxation Interrupted with $100K Lottery Win
Taking a personal day ended in a major payday for this Detroit woman. Jamila McCaskill, a 44-year-old woman from Michigan, won a $100,000 lottery prize after deciding to take time off to relax from a “tough day.”. According to Michigan Lottery Connect, McCaskill struck big winnings after playing around...
People couldn't ignore what was happening at Girl Scouts event in Detroit
Kashya Baldwin enjoys a snow day just as much as the next kid. When Baldwin, a sixth grader at River Rouge STEM Academy, was asked whether her school had canceled any days following a recent winter storm, the words “Oh yeah!” flowed from her lips, ending in a broad smile.
