Leander Beauty Supply opens, providing multicultural hair care; owned by Council Member Na'Cole Thompson

Christus Santa Rosa hospital is located at 1301 Wonder World Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Christus Santa Rosa, located at 1301 Wonder World Drive, San Marcos, announced Feb. 2 it has earned the Go Clear Award for eliminating hazardous smoke from surgical procedures. The award is issued by the Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses and recognizes health care facilities that implement and execute increased patient and employee safety through the elimination of smoke caused by lasers and other devices. Surgical smoke is a product of certain devices used in many surgeries and can produce toxic chemicals and pose health risks to any who inhale and absorb the smoke.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO