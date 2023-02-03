Leander Beauty Supply opens, providing multicultural hair care; owned by Council Member Na'Cole Thompson

Read full article on original website
Citizens National Bank now serving Round Rock customers in brand-new downtown building
Citizens National Bank opened in its brand-new building at 110 S. Mays St., Round Rock, on Jan. 17. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Citizens National Bank opened in its brand-new building at 110 S. Mays St., Round Rock, on Jan. 17. The bank broke ground on the new home of its Round Rock location in April, relocating from its former address at 201 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock. Among the bank's offerings are business and personal banking and loans, as well as merchant card services. 512-218-5100.
Reformer-based Pilates studio comes to Bee Cave
Katy Kenney is the owner of BodyBar Pilates Bee Cave, a new studio that opened off Bee Cave Road in February. (Courtesy Katy Kenney) BodyBar Pilates opened at the beginning of February at 12101 Bee Cave Road, Ste. 5A, Bee Cave. BodyBar Pilates Bee Cave is the first BodyBar Pilates studio to open in Austin and is owned by Katy Kenney.
Pflugerville ISD continues narrowing options for boundary changes, elementary closures
PfISD trustees discussed plans for closing one or more elementary schools at a Feb. 6 workshop. (Screenshot courtesy Pflugerville ISD) After continued discussion and gathering of public feedback, Pflugerville ISD has narrowed its attendance boundary adjustment proposals to two plans—one for elementary schools and another for high schools. At...
Round Rock ISD to hold virtual information session on fentanyl
Community members interested in learning more about fentanyl can participate in a virtual town hall held by Round Rock ISD on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Community members interested in learning more about fentanyl—a highly potent opioid that ranks as the No. 1 leading cause of death...
Popshelf now providing affordably priced household goods in Northwest Austin
Popshelf first opened in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2020 and is a spinoff of Dollar General, a national chain that sells snacks, beauty, cleaning and household items for around $1. Popshelf’s price range is around $5 or below. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf, a spinoff of Dollar General with everything $5 and...
Christus Santa Rosa recognized for safety in surgery
Christus Santa Rosa hospital is located at 1301 Wonder World Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Christus Santa Rosa, located at 1301 Wonder World Drive, San Marcos, announced Feb. 2 it has earned the Go Clear Award for eliminating hazardous smoke from surgical procedures. The award is issued by the Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses and recognizes health care facilities that implement and execute increased patient and employee safety through the elimination of smoke caused by lasers and other devices. Surgical smoke is a product of certain devices used in many surgeries and can produce toxic chemicals and pose health risks to any who inhale and absorb the smoke.
Rooster's Ace Hardware now offering variety of tools, home maintenance merchandise in Round Rock
Rooster's Ace Hardware, the newest location of the Ace Hardware Cooperative, opened Jan. 30 at 300 W. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Rooster's Ace Hardware, the newest location of the Ace Hardware Cooperative, opened Jan. 10 at 300 W. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, according to General Manager Greg Shifflett. Rooster's Ace Hardware offers a variety of home improvement merchandise, such as paint, lawn and garden, hardware, electrical, plumbing, automotive, and home decor. Services offered also include delivery and assembly, key cutting, glass cutting, color paint matching, screen repair, and special orders, according to the company. 512-294-2746.
Leander City Council approves $197,054 in police department upgrades
The two purchases were made to provide necessary upgrades to the Leander Police Department. (Courtesy City of Leander) Leander City Council approved two purchases totaling $197,054 for Leander Police Department upgrades at its Feb. 2 meeting. The first purchase—in the amount of $141,428—included 42 Protech Assault VP Shield Level III...
New contract for Heritage Trail West under consideration by Round Rock officials
The Heritage Trail West project will connect the approximately 1-mile span between Chisholm Trail Road and North Mays Street along Brushy Creek. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) City officials will have the opportunity during a Feb. 9 meeting to take additional steps to ensure the completion of the Heritage Trail West project...
Leander ISD to host community forums for secondary attendance rezoning
Leander ISD’s Vandegrift High School is one of several schools that could be impacted by changes to attendance zones. (Community Impact staff) Leander ISD will host several community forums in the coming weeks as the district begins its process to rezone secondary schools, scenarios for which were announced Jan. 23.
Ramen Del Barrio to serve Japanese-Mexican fusion cuisine inside Hana World Market
Menudo Tonkotsu, a classic Mexican hangover cure featuring cow stomach, is one of the Christopher Krinsky’s creations on the menu at Ramen Del Barrio in Hana World Market, 1700 Parmer Lane, Ste. 100, Austin. (Courtesy Christopher Krinsky/Ramen Del Barrio) Ramen Del Barrio, a Japanese-Mexican fusion ramen shop, is expected...
Catfish Parlour celebrating 15-year anniversary in Georgetown
Catfish Parlour in Georgetown is celebrating its 15-year anniversary Feb. 8. (Courtesy Catfish Parlour) Catfish Parlour, 4159 Williams Drive, Georgetown, is celebrating its 15-year anniversary Feb. 8. The seafood restaurant was originally established in 1973, when David Kerbow opened the North Austin location 50 years ago. While that location closed...
Austin ordered to pay $90M to acquire South Terminal
LoneStar Airport Holdings LLC operates the South Terminal at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Austin seeks to acquire the terminal from the company, ending the 40-year lease LoneStar has on the terminal early. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) The city of Austin has been ordered by a Texas probate court to pay $90...
Austin business Daily Juice Cafe closes all locations
Austin company Daily Juice Cafe closed all of its locations as of Jan. 22 (Courtesy Daily Juice Cafe) Austin-based company Daily Juice Cafe officially closed all of its locations Jan. 22. The company’s location in Westlake at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 245, West Lake Hills, closed in 2022. The...
New Hope Drive extension to include bike lanes, sidewalks, LED streetlights
Road workers repairing the road with shovels, dub asphalt with shovels at the back, the cones in the foreground. Work intended to connect East New Hope Drive between Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Sam Bass Road in Cedar Park began in mid-October. The 1.8-mile extension began after the city selected Austin Engineering Co. as the project’s contractor in September. Once construction is completed, the new road will be a divided four-lane roadway with a 110-foot right of way, raised medians, traffic signals, LED streetlights, bike lanes, sidewalks and stormwater controls.
Where to dispose of tree limbs in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents have several options available to dispose of fallen tree limbs. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents with fallen tree limbs on their property after last week's winter weather have several options for disposing of the debris from curbside pickup to community collection events.
Food distribution event scheduled for Monday night to help bridge gap from winter ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting another drive-thru food distribution and resource fair Monday to get people the help they need following last week's winter ice storm. The special event Monday will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Delco Activity Center, located...
One Austin ISD school still without power; district pivots with modified school day Feb. 6
One Austin ISD elementary school is still without power, and the district has come up with a modified school day for the campus Feb. 6. (Community Impact staff) One Austin ISD elementary school is still without power, and the district has come up with a modified school day for the campus Feb. 6.
Who’s responsible for Austin’s widespread power outages? City Council wants answers
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson plans to look at the effectiveness of City Manager Spencer Cronk alongside city council members in this week's meeting.
New Lakeway City Manager Joseph Molis outlines goals for traffic, staff retention
Before coming to work for the city in 2020, Joseph Molis worked for the city of Harker Heights near Killeen for over 10 years as its director of planning and development. Lakeway’s new City Manager Joseph Molis was unanimously appointed during the Nov. 21 Lakeway City Council meeting. Molis had served as interim city manager since Sept. 2. He began work with the city as assistant city manager in 2020.
