Instacart Deploys Scan & Pay as In-Store Shoppers Demand Digitization
Instacart’s first Scan & Pay checkout deployment comes as in-store mobile features catch on among grocers. The grocery aggregator announced Monday (Feb. 6) that Foodcellar Market, a grocer in Queens, New York, is the first to offer the own-device self-service option to all in-store customers. “Our technology helps [grocers]...
Amazon Possibly Exploring New Format as It Builds Grocery Empire
Having conquered retail with its digital marketplace, Amazon is taking on grocery with omnichannel offerings. The eCommerce giant appears to be trying out a new brick-and-mortar format on a site that was previously home to a New Seasons Market grocery store. According to a filing with the Seattle Department of Constructions & Inspections (certifying that the property owner has had the boiler or pressure vessel inspected), the location has been dubbed an “Amazon Market.”
BigCommerce Lets Small Retailers Gain Efficiencies of ‘Multi-Storefront’ Feature
Open Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) eCommerce platform BigCommerce has expanded its Multi-Storefront offering to small businesses. Launched last year, Multi-Storefront was initially designed to help enterprise merchants launch and manage multiple storefronts within one BigCommerce store. Now, the company is opening this service to its small- to medium-sized business (SMB) customers, according to a Monday (Feb. 6) news release.
Pickup Gets Boost in the US, With India and Brazil Posting Curbside Pickup Gains
As physical retail roared back to life in 2022, in-store pickup of items ordered online saw commensurate growth, showing the strong consumer affinity for in-store experiences. This is among the important findings from the “2023 Global Digital Shopping Index” (GDSI), a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration based on surveys of over 13,000 consumers and 3,000 merchants in six nations. India is new to the GDSI in this, its third annual release.
Brick-and-Mortar Grocers Bear the Brunt of Consumers’ Inflation Concerns
PYMNTS research indicates consumers’ outsized perception of fresh food inflation disproportionately hurts brick-and-mortar grocers. Though online grocery may not be the novelty that it was pre-pandemic, consumers continue not to trust digital options as much as brick-and-mortar retailers for fresh foods. Consequently, when consumers overestimate inflation rates for fresh foods, traditional grocers feel the brunt of their consequent belt-tightening behavior far more than their eCommerce counterparts.
Online Grocers Gain Traction in Bid to Reach Struggling Consumers
As eGrocers seek to expand accessibility, PYMNTS research reveals that their efforts appear to be working. Grocers have been working hard to drive digital adoption not only with high-earning consumers who have a financial safety net and can pay the premium for convenience but also with lower-income groups. One way...
Instacart Debuts Scan & Pay at NYC Grocer Foodcellar
Instacart says a Queens-based grocer is the first retailer deploying its Scan & Pay tool. Foodcellar Market has begun allowing its shoppers to use the technology, which lets customers scan and pay for items using their smartphones, Instacart said in a Monday (Feb. 3) news release. Scan & Pay is...
Dollar Stores Become Grocery Stores as Food Prices Climb
As food costs rise, consumers are turning to dollar stores to buy groceries. More than 20% of consumers purchase their groceries at stores such as Dollar Tree and Dollar General, CNBC reported Sunday (Feb. 5), citing research from Coresight. The report also points to a study published in the American...
Albertsons Launches Health App as Consumers Seek Wellness and Convenience
Grocery giant Albertsons is the latest retailer expanding into the world of healthcare. The company announced Monday (Feb. 6) the debut of Sincerely Health, a digital health and wellness platform accessible on 16 of its grocers’ apps and websites, including Safeway, Vons, Acme and Albertsons itself. “Backed by science,...
Chipotle Leverages Increasingly Personalized Rewards to Combat Inflationary Trade-Down
With inflation-concerned consumers minding their restaurant spending, Chipotle is getting smarter with its rewards. The fast-casual giant, which has nearly 3,200 locations across five countries, on a call with analysts Tuesday (Feb. 7) discussing its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results, shared how its investment in its loyalty program are paying off.
7.2% of US Consumers Buy Groceries Online
The pandemic disrupted the reign of brick-and-mortar grocery stores as the go-to channel for most grocery shoppers. PYMNTS’ latest consumer research reveals that, on average, just 44% of consumers primarily purchase common grocery items at a brick-and-mortar grocery store, a significant decrease of 29% from what consumers said in the early, pre-pandemic days of 2020 — and this is just the beginning.
Meta Platforms, C3 AI Lead CE 100 Index Up 4.4%
Earnings season is here. So is AI mania. To that end, the CE 100 Stock Index was up 4.4% through the past week, buoyed by Big Tech’s quarterly reports that showed — despite near term macro volatility — investments in advanced technologies continues unabated. And year to...
Small Merchants Opt for Automation Over Price Hikes to Manage Slowing Consumer Demand
Even small changes may reap cost-cutting rewards for small businesses seeking to weather 2023’s projected rocky road. Economic news over the past few days has felt grim. Grocers are seeing even their higher-income customers buy less, and interest rate hikes are influencing the shopping behaviors of the same demographic. Discretionary items such as smartphones are also experiencing record sales slumps.
Valvoline Looks to Double Retail Locations as Vehicle Maintenance Surges
Valvoline is seeing strong demand for quick and convenient oil changes and other automotive services. The preventative vehicle maintenance provider saw its system-wide same-store sales increase 11.9% during the quarter ended Dec. 31, and it’s continuing to add locations across the country, according to a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
Children’s Place Surprised by High Cotton, Air Freight and Container Costs
Unexpected supply chain costs took a toll on The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter. The children’s specialty apparel retailer said in Monday (Feb. 6) preliminary unaudited results that it expects a net loss of $52 million to $57 million in the quarter due to its supply chain costs.
Pinterest Q4 Shows Favor With Gen Zs but Investors Want Faster Turn-Around
Pinterest may tout itself as the positive, politics-free visual discovery platform, but that upbeat vibe was lost on analysts Monday who felt its turn-around wasn't happening fast enough. This, as the San Francisco-based social media company said its Q4 earnings reflected gains in monthly active users, mobile users, Gen Z...
Wisor AI Secures $8M to Grow Freight Booking Software Solution
Wisor AI has secured $8 million in seed funding to grow its freight booking software solution. The company’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solution replaces manual processes and legacy tools and helps freight forwarders plan, price and book shipments in seconds rather than hours or days, Wisor AI said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
Phlo Raises $12M to Extend Digital Pharmacy Services Across UK
Scotland-based digital pharmacy Phlo has reportedly raised 10 million pounds (about $12 million) in Series A funding. The digital pharmacy will use the new capital to expand the reach of both Phlo Digital Pharmacy, which offers patients same-day delivery of medications in two British cities, and Phlo Connect, which provides healthcare providers with a digital infrastructure platform, Tech Funding News reported Friday (Feb. 3).
Inter&Co Acquires YellowFi to Add Real Estate Investing to Ecosystem
Inter&Co has acquired YellowFi to expand the ecosystem of products it offers in the United States. The transaction adds YellowFi’s mortgage originator and fund manager to Inter Group’s super app that provides financial and digital commerce services in Brazil and the U.S., Inter&Co said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
Wegmans Replaces Scan-and-Go With Smart Cart Pilot Amid Self-Service Push
Wegmans is not done with pay-as-you-go self-service yet; now, the retailer is testing smart carts. The Rochester, N.Y.-based regional supermarket chain, which includes 110 East Coast locations, is testing out smart carts at two New York State locations, the retailer confirmed to PYMNTS via email. “We are doing a Test...
