Having conquered retail with its digital marketplace, Amazon is taking on grocery with omnichannel offerings. The eCommerce giant appears to be trying out a new brick-and-mortar format on a site that was previously home to a New Seasons Market grocery store. According to a filing with the Seattle Department of Constructions & Inspections (certifying that the property owner has had the boiler or pressure vessel inspected), the location has been dubbed an “Amazon Market.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO