Chipotle Leverages Increasingly Personalized Rewards to Combat Inflationary Trade-Down
With inflation-concerned consumers minding their restaurant spending, Chipotle is getting smarter with its rewards. The fast-casual giant, which has nearly 3,200 locations across five countries, on a call with analysts Tuesday (Feb. 7) discussing its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results, shared how its investment in its loyalty program are paying off.
Online Grocers Gain Traction in Bid to Reach Struggling Consumers
As eGrocers seek to expand accessibility, PYMNTS research reveals that their efforts appear to be working. Grocers have been working hard to drive digital adoption not only with high-earning consumers who have a financial safety net and can pay the premium for convenience but also with lower-income groups. One way...
Pickup Gets Boost in the US, With India and Brazil Posting Curbside Pickup Gains
As physical retail roared back to life in 2022, in-store pickup of items ordered online saw commensurate growth, showing the strong consumer affinity for in-store experiences. This is among the important findings from the “2023 Global Digital Shopping Index” (GDSI), a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration based on surveys of over 13,000 consumers and 3,000 merchants in six nations. India is new to the GDSI in this, its third annual release.
‘Data-Driven Intelligence’ Helps Credit Union Members Navigate Inflation’s Challenges
If there’s one universal certainty right now, it’s that everyone’s examining the household budget. As Yvonne Stelpflug, senior vice president of Advisors Plus consulting at PSCU, told PYMNTS, it’s no surprise that the economy and persistently high inflation “really is top of mind for all credit union members.” Though inflation’s growth rate has been slowing over the past several months, it’s still well beyond the desired 2% rate targeted by the Federal Reserve.
Small Merchants Opt for Automation Over Price Hikes to Manage Slowing Consumer Demand
Even small changes may reap cost-cutting rewards for small businesses seeking to weather 2023’s projected rocky road. Economic news over the past few days has felt grim. Grocers are seeing even their higher-income customers buy less, and interest rate hikes are influencing the shopping behaviors of the same demographic. Discretionary items such as smartphones are also experiencing record sales slumps.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Instacart Deploys Scan & Pay as In-Store Shoppers Demand Digitization
Instacart’s first Scan & Pay checkout deployment comes as in-store mobile features catch on among grocers. The grocery aggregator announced Monday (Feb. 6) that Foodcellar Market, a grocer in Queens, New York, is the first to offer the own-device self-service option to all in-store customers. “Our technology helps [grocers]...
Retail, Manufacturing CFOs Report Efficiency Is Their New Payments Priority
Many businesses have gone through several stages of technology spending since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, retailers and manufacturers focused on investing in the digital shifts that would keep them in business. As 2022 drew to a close and economic uncertainty became more of a worry, many began boosting efficiency and cutting costs.
Enigma and Alloy Team to Deliver Small Business Data to Banks
Enigma and Alloy have partnered to help financial institutions (FIs) better understand small businesses. The collaboration adds Enigma’s intelligence about the financial health and identity of U.S. businesses to Alloy’s onboarding and transaction monitoring platform for banks and FinTechs, the companies said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
Wisor AI Secures $8M to Grow Freight Booking Software Solution
Wisor AI has secured $8 million in seed funding to grow its freight booking software solution. The company’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solution replaces manual processes and legacy tools and helps freight forwarders plan, price and book shipments in seconds rather than hours or days, Wisor AI said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
India Tests Contactless Digital Rupee Payments
Indian banks and retailers have reportedly begun accepting contactless payments made with digital rupees. The move is part of the Reserve Bank of India’s retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot project, TechCrunch reported. Reliance Retail is the first merchant to take part in the pilot, the report said,...
Fintiv and Geoswift Partner on Digital Remittances to Asia
Fintiv and Geoswift have partnered on enabling cross-border remittance payments into Asia. The collaboration — which brings together Fintiv’s mobile commerce platform and Geoswift’s payment technology and Asian cross-border payments expertise — will allow the remittances to be made through Fintiv’s mobile wallets, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
Demand for Flexible B2B Payments Fuels EU BNPL Growth
Business-to-business (B2B) payments are fueling the uptake of buy now, pay later (BNPL) in Europe. While the explosion of the BNPL concept has primarily centered on the business-to-consumer (B2C) sector, in recent years, BNPL for business has been gaining traction, buoyed by increasing funding rounds and partnerships. In Europe, for...
BigCommerce Lets Small Retailers Gain Efficiencies of ‘Multi-Storefront’ Feature
Open Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) eCommerce platform BigCommerce has expanded its Multi-Storefront offering to small businesses. Launched last year, Multi-Storefront was initially designed to help enterprise merchants launch and manage multiple storefronts within one BigCommerce store. Now, the company is opening this service to its small- to medium-sized business (SMB) customers, according to a Monday (Feb. 6) news release.
'Nearshoring' Trend Puts Spotlight on Cross-Border Payment Frictions
Continental nearshoring is driving a broad shift in both global trade and friction-free B2B payments. Supply-chain disruptions, prolonged “zero COVID” shutdowns in China, and soaring shipping rates, alongside widespread geopolitical uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are combining to fuel a nearshoring trend as companies look to strategically diversify their operations in the hopes of avoiding overreliance on a single market or one that is hemispheres away.
Latin America Challenges Asia as Super App and Digital Payments Innovation Leader
For an emerging market, Latin America is in many ways leading the global digital transformation of payments through endless innovation and new ways of partnering. This was the upshot of a recent conversation between PYMNTS’ Karen Webster and PayU Latam CEO Francisco Leon, who said the platform has not let up on investment in innovation in both cross-border and local payment methods, and it’s paying off amid an economic slowdown.
EU FinTechs Unlock Small Business Growth Using Open Banking
Open banking can help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in more ways than one. In fact, from payment gateways to automatic invoicing software, a variety of Europe-based startups are using the technology to better cater to the needs of the SMB market. Payments Automation. Managing and tracking payments can be...
Inter&Co Acquires YellowFi to Add Real Estate Investing to Ecosystem
Inter&Co has acquired YellowFi to expand the ecosystem of products it offers in the United States. The transaction adds YellowFi’s mortgage originator and fund manager to Inter Group’s super app that provides financial and digital commerce services in Brazil and the U.S., Inter&Co said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
EMEA FinTechs Step up to Plug Small Business Finance Gap
In an area once dominated by banks, EMEA FinTechs are now major SMB lenders. Across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, a generation of FinTech lenders are shaking up the way small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) access finance. And if recent events are anything to go by, demand for their services has surged.
Consumers Scramble to Cover Expenses as Savings Dwindle
Consumers’ “reserves” to tackle life’s emergencies and everyday expenses — their savings — are evaporating. According to Goldman Sachs research, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, U.S. households have spent 35% of the “extra” $2.7 trillion in savings accumulated while the pandemic raged, and by the end of the year, that drawdown will have reached 65%. Inflation has forced many of us to dip into savings accounts to offset the loss of purchasing power. The pressures are apparent in the statistics that in 2020, consumers saved nearly 17% of their disposable income. The most recent percentage, as we noted here, was 3.4%.
