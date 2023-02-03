Consumers’ “reserves” to tackle life’s emergencies and everyday expenses — their savings — are evaporating. According to Goldman Sachs research, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, U.S. households have spent 35% of the “extra” $2.7 trillion in savings accumulated while the pandemic raged, and by the end of the year, that drawdown will have reached 65%. Inflation has forced many of us to dip into savings accounts to offset the loss of purchasing power. The pressures are apparent in the statistics that in 2020, consumers saved nearly 17% of their disposable income. The most recent percentage, as we noted here, was 3.4%.

8 HOURS AGO