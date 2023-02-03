It always feels good to beat the boys from Columbus, as the Michigan Wolverines beat the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, 77-69. This was the only regular season matchup between the two rivals this year, and both teams really needed this game for their postseason hopes. Ohio State’s season has been very similar to Michigan’s: it came in with a .500 record with a 3-8 record in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes are on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO