Maize n Brew
Michigan announces the hiring of offensive analyst Josh Sinagoga
Head coach Jim Harbaugh has added a new member to the Michigan Wolverines coaching staff for the 2023 season: offensive analyst Josh Sinagoga. The hiring of a new analyst was expected after former offensive analyst Kirk Campbell was promoted to quarterbacks coach on Jan. 27. As an analyst, Sinagoga will...
Maize n Brew
Juwan Howard discusses possible neutral site game against Penn State next season
The Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions may be playing a game at a neutral site next season, head coach Juwan Howard hinted at on a recent radio show. On his weekly appearance on the Inside Michigan Basketball radio show Monday night, Howard said the two teams are working on a potential matchup at the Palestra, which is the home of the Penn Quakers. If this happens, the game would be a fun one for associate head coach Phil Martelli, who’s from the Philadelphia area and coached at Saint Joseph’s University for 24 seasons.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: New QB coach building relationship early with key targets
Now that the 2023 class is officially done, there is a bit of a lull in the recruiting calendar until Michigan starts hosting prospects on campus again. But there is still plenty of news from underclassmen targets coming out from the trail to cover, including the new quarterbacks coach hitting the ground running going after some players at his position.
Maize n Brew
Don’t Call It A Rebuild: Previewing Michigan Softball in 2023
If you follow Michigan softball, you know there was a bit of a roster churn last offseason. Three of the Wolverines’ top five batters in every major batting category have left the lineup. A staggering 334.2 innings worth of pitching production from three pitchers, including one of the best arms in college softball, won’t be returning to the mound.
Maize n Brew
Whether by desperation or by trusting the process, Michigan is turning things around
On Jan. 29, following a brutal 83-61 demolishing at the hands of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Wolverines fans undoubtedly felt like the Michigan men’s basketball team had hit rock bottom. With an overall record of 11-10, a .500 conference tally that put them in the tail end of...
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Ohio State
It always feels good to beat the boys from Columbus, as the Michigan Wolverines beat the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, 77-69. This was the only regular season matchup between the two rivals this year, and both teams really needed this game for their postseason hopes. Ohio State’s season has been very similar to Michigan’s: it came in with a .500 record with a 3-8 record in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes are on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.
Maize n Brew
This Week in Michigan Women’s Basketball (2/6)
The No. 18 Michigan Wolverines opened the first week of February collecting two more wins against the Illinois Fighting Illini and at the Michigan State Spartans. Now tied for fourth in the Big Ten standings, Michigan looks ahead to its final five games to climb to the top. The Wolverines improved to 19-5 overall and 9-4 in conference games.
Maize n Brew
Michigan women’s basketball jumps several spots in AP Poll
After picking up two Big Ten wins this past week, the Michigan Wolverines jumped six spots in this week’s AP Poll, climbing all the way to No. 12. The Wolverines beat the Illinois Fighting Illini at home, 74-57, before beating the Michigan State Spartans, 77-67, on the road. In those wins, Leigha Brown combined for 56 points and 16 rebounds.
Maize n Brew
Ohio State at Michigan Preview: Not quite football
Any time the Michigan Wolverines meet the Ohio State Buckeyes it matters, especially given how the past two Novembers have played out. While nothing can match the football rivalry, the two basketball squad have had some big games as well, including last season’s Tournament-clincher on the final day in Columbus.
Maize n Brew
Juwan Howard meets with Jay Wright in hopes of growing as a coach
After Jay Wright decided to end his coaching career with Villanova after last season, he joined CBS Sports as a college basketball analyst. He was in Ann Arbor this past weekend for the Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State game, and Juwan Howard decided to catch up with Wright in hopes to learn a thing or two.
Maize n Brew
Michigan hockey dominates and sweeps Wisconsin
The Michigan Wolverines (18-9-1) dominated the Wisconsin Badgers (10-18) to extend their winning steak to five games and moved into a four-way tie for second in the Big Ten Conference standings. Friday night was a special game for the Wolverines because it marked the return of defenseman Steven Holtz, who...
Maize n Brew
Michigan earns second straight victory with 77-69 win over Ohio State
In an up-and-down season like the one the Michigan Wolverines have had, the chance to get a streak of any kind going is worth it’s weight in gold. Of course, a win against the Ohio State in any sport is worth just as much too. On Sunday, the Wolverines...
Maize n Brew
The Michigan Bubble: 2023 Weekly Check-in
With a 2-0 week I decided to switch things up and instead make this a weekly check-in at how things look. These pieces will have Michigan's current resume, my conference list of teams and where they are likely to be placed, Michigan’s remaining schedule/Quad games, and then a few bubble games that will have a major impact on Michigan’s chances to make the Tournament for the week. Let’s get straight into the numbers.
