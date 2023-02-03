Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Jesup Housing Authority hoping to receive funding for affordable workforce housing
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - In this year’s current budget, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has set aside $35.7 million to create a Rural Workforce Housing Fund. Wayne County is ready to jump on that opportunity. According to the Jesup Housing Authority, they already have land set aside so when they...
douglasnow.com
Douglas/Coffee County supports World Teen Mental Wellness Day
World Teen Mental Wellness Day is observed across the globe on March 2 every year. It is a day that aims to raise awareness about the mental health issues that teenagers deal with. This day is about educating everyone and de-stigmatizing something that is becoming increasingly common. Coffee High School...
WALB 10
Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A southeastern-based drive-thru coffee shop Ellianos Coffee is expanding in Valdosta. The new shop will be located at 3277 North Valdosta Rd. and is currently under construction. The already operating location at 1343 Baytree Rd. is a beloved staple in the community and is under the ownership of Ashley DeLoach.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes residents encouraged to prepare for severe weather
LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County is encouraging residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Lowndes County, Georgia: Severe weather events such as floods, thunderstorms, and tornadoes can occur suddenly in Lowndes County. That is why Lowndes County Emergency Management in partnership with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, encourages all residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week, February 6 –10. Participation enables us to be better prepared for any type of potential inclement weather.
douglasnow.com
February 6-10 is National School Counseling Week
National School Counseling Week 2023, "School Counselors: Helping Students Dream Big," sponsored by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), will be celebrated from Feb. 6–10, 2023, to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what school counselors do. National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career.
WALB 10
Watch: Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes in Ben Hill Co. Court for hearing in Grinstead case
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The two men — one of which was convicted on Wilcox County charges and the other was acquitted of murder in Irwin County — charged in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen will be back in court Tuesday morning.
douglasnow.com
It’s business license renewal time
City of Douglas Code Enforcement recently sent out renewal forms for the Occupational Tax Certificates (business license) to businesses doing business within the city limits. Each year, business licenses expire on December 31. The City allows a grace period from January 1 to February 28 before a penalty fee is added. If not renewed by March 1, 2023, business owners can expect to pay a late fee penalty.
WALB 10
2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network based in Tifton were sentenced to prison on Feb. 2. Juanjava “Jay” Boggerty, 49, was sentenced to 235 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 12, 2022.
WALB 10
Douglas group giving back to the community for Valentine’s Day
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas mentoring program that aims to encourage and motivate young men is helping give back to the community this Valentine’s Day. Ambitious Young Men (AYM) will be giving away approximately 200 free gifts to women who stop by and pump gas for women who are purchasing gas at Circle K at 101 East Baker Highway.
Alma Bacon County barely beats Pelham
A tight-knit tilt turned in Alma Bacon County's direction just enough to squeeze past Pelham 37-34 at Alma Bacon County High on February 4 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.
fox5atlanta.com
Man convicted of concealing Tara Grinstead's death asks judge to dismiss additional charges
BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. - Bo Dukes, the man convicted of concealing the murder of Georgia teacher Tara Grinstead is set to appear in court Tuesday. Dukes was convicted in 2019 of concealing the death of covering up the murder of Grinstead, who was last seen the night of October 22, 2005, when she attended a beauty pageant and barbecue in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Investigators said she went home to Ocilla and was never seen again.
douglasnow.com
Georgia State Patrol Post 36: 42 accidents, four fatalities during January
State troopers from The Georgia State Patrol Post 36 in Douglas investigated 42 traffic crashes during the month of January. Sergeant First Class Harding said the traffic crashes resulted in 28 injuries and 4 fatalities. Sergeant First Class Harding said Troopers from Post #36 also issued 585 traffic citations during...
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for theft in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call, Curtis Anderson of Valdosta was arrested for theft by entering an auto. Arrested: Anderson, Curtis E, African American male, age 32, resident of Valdosta. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 12:01 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 520 North Troup Street after E911...
douglasnow.com
Douglas woman hospitalized following domestic dispute in Montgomery County, husband arrested and jailed
Abelardo (Abel) Lopez, 26, who was out on bond in Coffee County on an aggravated assault charge, is back in jail in Montgomery County for reportedly committing the same offense. According to the report, Lopez assaulted and "severely beat" his wife, a Douglas native, which led to her receiving severe injuries that required hospitalization, including multiple fractures, bruises, and a break in her cervical spine, late last year.
a-z-animals.com
See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World’s Biggest Chicken
See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World's Biggest Chicken. Fitzgerald, Georgia is a small town like any other. You’ll find this southern gem just 25 miles northeast of Tifton in south-central Georgia. Fitzgerald is the county seat of Ben Hill. The town, which was founded in 1896 by a land corporation under the leadership of Philander H. Fitzgerald, is known best as a site of peace between Civil War veterans.
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 2 people still wanted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking bust, FBI says
Two suspects remain at large after 76 defendants were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Southeast Georgia gang-related drug trafficking investigation “Operation Ghost Busted,” FBI Atlanta said Tuesday.
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know There Are Overnight Lodgings At Reed Bingham State Park In Georgia
South Georgia is a region that’s often (sadly) overlooked by visitors in favor of the North Georgia mountains, Atlanta, and our coastal beaches. But this is a beautiful area that’s filled with charm and history. Reed Bingham State Park is tucked away in Colquitt and Cook County, in Adel. It’s one of the more popular state parks in this area of the state, but even so, it’s not nearly as well-known as others in the parts of the state that receive more tourists. Even fewer people know that there are excellent camping accommodations here. Next time you feel the need to get away and escape into nature for a day or two, check out this great state park in Georgia!
WALB 10
Homerville PD looking for armed and dangerous man
HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Homerville Police Department is asking for help finding an armed robbery suspect they said is armed and dangerous. Marcus Jamal Jones is wanted as a suspect in an armed robbery at C-Mart in Lakel and is wanted on other felony warrants. Police said during the...
douglasnow.com
Drug officers arrest two, one of whom was just released from jail 11 days prior
Two individuals were recently arrested by the Coffee County Sheriff's Office and their Drug Unit following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine and alprazolam. One of the suspects was released on bond less than two weeks before his most recent arrest. A report states that...
Comments / 1