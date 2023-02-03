ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, GA

douglasnow.com

Douglas/Coffee County supports World Teen Mental Wellness Day

World Teen Mental Wellness Day is observed across the globe on March 2 every year. It is a day that aims to raise awareness about the mental health issues that teenagers deal with. This day is about educating everyone and de-stigmatizing something that is becoming increasingly common. Coffee High School...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A southeastern-based drive-thru coffee shop Ellianos Coffee is expanding in Valdosta. The new shop will be located at 3277 North Valdosta Rd. and is currently under construction. The already operating location at 1343 Baytree Rd. is a beloved staple in the community and is under the ownership of Ashley DeLoach.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes residents encouraged to prepare for severe weather

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County is encouraging residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Lowndes County, Georgia: Severe weather events such as floods, thunderstorms, and tornadoes can occur suddenly in Lowndes County. That is why Lowndes County Emergency Management in partnership with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, encourages all residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week, February 6 –10. Participation enables us to be better prepared for any type of potential inclement weather.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

February 6-10 is National School Counseling Week

National School Counseling Week 2023, "School Counselors: Helping Students Dream Big," sponsored by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), will be celebrated from Feb. 6–10, 2023, to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what school counselors do. National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

It’s business license renewal time

City of Douglas Code Enforcement recently sent out renewal forms for the Occupational Tax Certificates (business license) to businesses doing business within the city limits. Each year, business licenses expire on December 31. The City allows a grace period from January 1 to February 28 before a penalty fee is added. If not renewed by March 1, 2023, business owners can expect to pay a late fee penalty.
WALB 10

2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network based in Tifton were sentenced to prison on Feb. 2. Juanjava “Jay” Boggerty, 49, was sentenced to 235 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 12, 2022.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Douglas group giving back to the community for Valentine’s Day

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas mentoring program that aims to encourage and motivate young men is helping give back to the community this Valentine’s Day. Ambitious Young Men (AYM) will be giving away approximately 200 free gifts to women who stop by and pump gas for women who are purchasing gas at Circle K at 101 East Baker Highway.
DOUGLAS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man convicted of concealing Tara Grinstead's death asks judge to dismiss additional charges

BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. - Bo Dukes, the man convicted of concealing the murder of Georgia teacher Tara Grinstead is set to appear in court Tuesday. Dukes was convicted in 2019 of concealing the death of covering up the murder of Grinstead, who was last seen the night of October 22, 2005, when she attended a beauty pageant and barbecue in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Investigators said she went home to Ocilla and was never seen again.
FITZGERALD, GA
douglasnow.com

Georgia State Patrol Post 36: 42 accidents, four fatalities during January

State troopers from The Georgia State Patrol Post 36 in Douglas investigated 42 traffic crashes during the month of January. Sergeant First Class Harding said the traffic crashes resulted in 28 injuries and 4 fatalities. Sergeant First Class Harding said Troopers from Post #36 also issued 585 traffic citations during...
DOUGLAS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Arrest made for theft in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call, Curtis Anderson of Valdosta was arrested for theft by entering an auto. Arrested: Anderson, Curtis E, African American male, age 32, resident of Valdosta. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 12:01 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 520 North Troup Street after E911...
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Douglas woman hospitalized following domestic dispute in Montgomery County, husband arrested and jailed

Abelardo (Abel) Lopez, 26, who was out on bond in Coffee County on an aggravated assault charge, is back in jail in Montgomery County for reportedly committing the same offense. According to the report, Lopez assaulted and "severely beat" his wife, a Douglas native, which led to her receiving severe injuries that required hospitalization, including multiple fractures, bruises, and a break in her cervical spine, late last year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
a-z-animals.com

See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World’s Biggest Chicken

See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World's Biggest Chicken. Fitzgerald, Georgia is a small town like any other. You’ll find this southern gem just 25 miles northeast of Tifton in south-central Georgia. Fitzgerald is the county seat of Ben Hill. The town, which was founded in 1896 by a land corporation under the leadership of Philander H. Fitzgerald, is known best as a site of peace between Civil War veterans.
FITZGERALD, GA
OnlyInYourState

Few People Know There Are Overnight Lodgings At Reed Bingham State Park In Georgia

South Georgia is a region that’s often (sadly) overlooked by visitors in favor of the North Georgia mountains, Atlanta, and our coastal beaches. But this is a beautiful area that’s filled with charm and history. Reed Bingham State Park is tucked away in Colquitt and Cook County, in Adel. It’s one of the more popular state parks in this area of the state, but even so, it’s not nearly as well-known as others in the parts of the state that receive more tourists. Even fewer people know that there are excellent camping accommodations here. Next time you feel the need to get away and escape into nature for a day or two, check out this great state park in Georgia!
ADEL, GA
WALB 10

Homerville PD looking for armed and dangerous man

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Homerville Police Department is asking for help finding an armed robbery suspect they said is armed and dangerous. Marcus Jamal Jones is wanted as a suspect in an armed robbery at C-Mart in Lakel and is wanted on other felony warrants. Police said during the...
HOMERVILLE, GA

