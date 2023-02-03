Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Washington Mystics Acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
markerzone.com
PATRICK KANE'S AGENT INFORMS HIM OF INTEREST FROM TEAMS WANTING TO ACQUIRE HIM
We're officially less than one month away from the National Hockey League's trade deadline and plenty of dominoes are expected to fall between now and March 3rd at 3 p.m. ET. One of the name's that could be in play, if he wishes, is Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane, who's set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1st.
markerzone.com
ISLANDERS SIGN RECENTLY ACQUIRED FORWARD BO HORVAT TO LONG-TERM EXTENSION
The New York Islanders announced on Sunday that they've agreed to terms on an eight-year contract extension with recently acquired forward Bo Horvat. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the average annual value of Horvat's contract is $8.5 million. The 27-year-old was traded to the New York Islanders less than a...
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS CEO REVEALS LIMITED PLANS TO HONOUR BOBBY HULL ON TUESDAY NIGHT
The Chicago Blackhawks are set to play their first game on Tuesday since the passing of franchise legend Bobby Hull and on Monday, CEO Danny Wirtz revealed plans to honour the Hockey Hall of Famer. Wirtz said that the Blackhawks will have a moment of silence and video tribute to...
markerzone.com
GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN
Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
markerzone.com
BREAKING - BUFFALO SABRES SIGN ANOTHER YOUNG STAR TO BIG-TIME CONTRACT
The Buffalo Sabres have signed center Dylan Cozens to a seven-year, $49.7 million contract, which carries a $7.1 million annual cap-hit. Cozens, 21, has totaled 94 points in 169 games for the Sabres in his first two-and-a-half seasons. Drafted 7th overall in 2019, Cozens also scored 25 points in 14 World Junior games with Team Canada.
Max Domi went through ‘torture’ for his tattoos, but the Chicago Blackhawks forward doesn’t have any regrets. Here’s what they all mean.
Max Domi’s first tattoo had a practical use: a medic alert symbol. But did the future Chicago Blackhawks forward known the insignia — two snakes coiled around a staff — carried added meaning as it related to him? The caduceus, the staff of the Greek god Hermes, bears a pair of wings at the top, a representation of his speed. And Hermes, among several things, is the god of athletes. “Yeah, I ...
markerzone.com
GERARD GALLANT NOT HAPPY THAT TROUBA HAD TO FIGHT AFTER TWO HUGE HITS
New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba likes to play on the edge and at times, he has gone a bit too far. On Monday night against the Calgary Flames, Trouba threw two MASSIVE hits, the first coming on Dillon Dube in the opening period, then in the second period, he levelled Nazem Kadri.
Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball
Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
Islanders GM seems to already hate new contract he just handed out
After trading for center Bo Horvat late last week the New York Islanders acted quickly to sign him to a brand new eight-year contract extension on Sunday. The man that handed out that contract, general manager Lou Lamoriello, already seems to hate it. Horvat's new deal is reportedly worth $8.5...
markerzone.com
STEVE YZERMAN'S TRADE FOR JAKUB VRANA LOOKS LIKE A TOTAL DISASTER IN HINDSIGHT
When the Detroit Red Wings traded forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals, it had all the makings of a steal for GM Steve Yzerman. For Mantha, Detroit received a 2021 1st round pick, a 2022 2nd round pick, Richard Panic (cap dump) and forward Jakub Vrana, who was the real prize. At the time, anyway. From '19-20 through '21-22 Vrana ranked 2nd in 5v5 goals per 60 minutes behind only Auston Matthews.
markerzone.com
NAZEM KADRI CHEATED CONNOR MCDAVID IN THE MOST ACCURATE SHOOTER COMPETITION
Many hockey fans were surprised when Connor McDavid lost the Most Accurate Shooter competition. The guy hit 4-for-4 targets and still lost to Nazem Kadri. If you watch the video closely enough, you'll notice that McDavid had the lead on Kadri right until the final shot. Realizing he was about to lose, Kadri inched ahead of the shared line behind which both players were shooting to give himself an advantage.
markerzone.com
TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE
The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
markerzone.com
SWEDISH HOCKEY LEGEND, HENRIK LUNDQVIST'S TWIN BROTHER, ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT DATE
He certainly isn't as well-known as his twin brother on this side of the world, but Joel Lundqvist is a legend in Sweden. Now, after 20 years playing in the Swedish Hockey League, he says he'll retire at the end of 2022-23. "I still love to compete and play hockey, but since last November I've been thinking about whether or not to continue playing. I know what it takes on and off the ice in my role and I feel ready. I want to be honest with the club, my teammates, fans and myself," said Lundqvist, who turns 41 in March.
markerzone.com
OVECHKIN REVEALS THE REASON HE ISN'T ALLOWED TO WEAR A TINTED VISOR ANYMORE
When Alexander Ovechkin came into the National Hockey League in 2005, he brought swagger and a style that was desperately needed. Along with being a goal scoring machine, his tinted visor and yellow laces are what people remember about Ovechkin's rookie campaign in the league. During a recent sit down...
markerzone.com
STANLEY CUP CHAMPION TROLLS TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS FANS NOT ONCE, BUT TWICE
News broke on Saturday that the Toronto Maple Leafs will host the NHL's 2024 All-Star Game weekend. Toronto ought to give the event a much greater atmosphere than South Florida. Nothing against South Florida, I'm sure it was a fine event for fans in attendance and definitely the players. But...
markerzone.com
JACOB TROUBA ABSOLUTELY SMOKES NAZEM KADRI W/ HUGE OPEN ICE HIT
Jacob Trouba is on a tear here on Monday night. He has taken it upon himself to flatten the entire Calgary Flames roster, first on Dillon Dube, then on Nazem Kadri; both incidents resulted in fights. Dube, who ate the first hit, was the one to step up in defense...
markerzone.com
JAKOB CHYCHRUN'S LATEST MOVE MAKES A TRADE TO TORONTO SEEM MOST LIKELY
As the NHL's March 3rd Trade Deadline quickly approaches, dozens of storylines hang in the balance. Some teams are actively tanking, seeking to sell off their best players for parts. Meanwhile, others are gearing up to seize their Stanley Cup windows and start an arms race of sorts. Additionally, numerous...
NHL
Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume
Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
MLB Insider Pegs Cubs For Biggest Jump in 2023
An MLB Network insider has pegged the Chicago Cubs as the team that could make the biggest jump in the National League Central during the 2023 MLB season.
markerzone.com
DOMINIK HASEK SLAMS ALEX OVECHKIN'S SHOOTOUT W/ HIS SON AS A 'HEINOUS ACT'
The NHL's All-Star festivities may not have resonated entirely with everyone, but that doesn't mean there weren't some great moments along the way. Great player interviews, some highlight reel plays; lots for fans to enjoy. One of the highlights of the entire weekend was the appearance of 4-year old Sergei...
Comments / 0