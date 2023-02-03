ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PATRICK KANE'S AGENT INFORMS HIM OF INTEREST FROM TEAMS WANTING TO ACQUIRE HIM

We're officially less than one month away from the National Hockey League's trade deadline and plenty of dominoes are expected to fall between now and March 3rd at 3 p.m. ET. One of the name's that could be in play, if he wishes, is Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane, who's set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1st.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

ISLANDERS SIGN RECENTLY ACQUIRED FORWARD BO HORVAT TO LONG-TERM EXTENSION

The New York Islanders announced on Sunday that they've agreed to terms on an eight-year contract extension with recently acquired forward Bo Horvat. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the average annual value of Horvat's contract is $8.5 million. The 27-year-old was traded to the New York Islanders less than a...
ELMONT, NY
markerzone.com

GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN

Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
markerzone.com

BREAKING - BUFFALO SABRES SIGN ANOTHER YOUNG STAR TO BIG-TIME CONTRACT

The Buffalo Sabres have signed center Dylan Cozens to a seven-year, $49.7 million contract, which carries a $7.1 million annual cap-hit. Cozens, 21, has totaled 94 points in 169 games for the Sabres in his first two-and-a-half seasons. Drafted 7th overall in 2019, Cozens also scored 25 points in 14 World Junior games with Team Canada.
BUFFALO, NY
Chicago Tribune

Max Domi went through ‘torture’ for his tattoos, but the Chicago Blackhawks forward doesn’t have any regrets. Here’s what they all mean.

Max Domi’s first tattoo had a practical use: a medic alert symbol. But did the future Chicago Blackhawks forward known the insignia — two snakes coiled around a staff — carried added meaning as it related to him? The caduceus, the staff of the Greek god Hermes, bears a pair of wings at the top, a representation of his speed. And Hermes, among several things, is the god of athletes. “Yeah, I ...
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball

Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
markerzone.com

STEVE YZERMAN'S TRADE FOR JAKUB VRANA LOOKS LIKE A TOTAL DISASTER IN HINDSIGHT

When the Detroit Red Wings traded forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals, it had all the makings of a steal for GM Steve Yzerman. For Mantha, Detroit received a 2021 1st round pick, a 2022 2nd round pick, Richard Panic (cap dump) and forward Jakub Vrana, who was the real prize. At the time, anyway. From '19-20 through '21-22 Vrana ranked 2nd in 5v5 goals per 60 minutes behind only Auston Matthews.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

NAZEM KADRI CHEATED CONNOR MCDAVID IN THE MOST ACCURATE SHOOTER COMPETITION

Many hockey fans were surprised when Connor McDavid lost the Most Accurate Shooter competition. The guy hit 4-for-4 targets and still lost to Nazem Kadri. If you watch the video closely enough, you'll notice that McDavid had the lead on Kadri right until the final shot. Realizing he was about to lose, Kadri inched ahead of the shared line behind which both players were shooting to give himself an advantage.
markerzone.com

TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE

The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

SWEDISH HOCKEY LEGEND, HENRIK LUNDQVIST'S TWIN BROTHER, ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT DATE

He certainly isn't as well-known as his twin brother on this side of the world, but Joel Lundqvist is a legend in Sweden. Now, after 20 years playing in the Swedish Hockey League, he says he'll retire at the end of 2022-23. "I still love to compete and play hockey, but since last November I've been thinking about whether or not to continue playing. I know what it takes on and off the ice in my role and I feel ready. I want to be honest with the club, my teammates, fans and myself," said Lundqvist, who turns 41 in March.
markerzone.com

OVECHKIN REVEALS THE REASON HE ISN'T ALLOWED TO WEAR A TINTED VISOR ANYMORE

When Alexander Ovechkin came into the National Hockey League in 2005, he brought swagger and a style that was desperately needed. Along with being a goal scoring machine, his tinted visor and yellow laces are what people remember about Ovechkin's rookie campaign in the league. During a recent sit down...
markerzone.com

STANLEY CUP CHAMPION TROLLS TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS FANS NOT ONCE, BUT TWICE

News broke on Saturday that the Toronto Maple Leafs will host the NHL's 2024 All-Star Game weekend. Toronto ought to give the event a much greater atmosphere than South Florida. Nothing against South Florida, I'm sure it was a fine event for fans in attendance and definitely the players. But...
markerzone.com

JACOB TROUBA ABSOLUTELY SMOKES NAZEM KADRI W/ HUGE OPEN ICE HIT

Jacob Trouba is on a tear here on Monday night. He has taken it upon himself to flatten the entire Calgary Flames roster, first on Dillon Dube, then on Nazem Kadri; both incidents resulted in fights. Dube, who ate the first hit, was the one to step up in defense...
markerzone.com

JAKOB CHYCHRUN'S LATEST MOVE MAKES A TRADE TO TORONTO SEEM MOST LIKELY

As the NHL's March 3rd Trade Deadline quickly approaches, dozens of storylines hang in the balance. Some teams are actively tanking, seeking to sell off their best players for parts. Meanwhile, others are gearing up to seize their Stanley Cup windows and start an arms race of sorts. Additionally, numerous...
NHL

Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume

Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:

