He certainly isn't as well-known as his twin brother on this side of the world, but Joel Lundqvist is a legend in Sweden. Now, after 20 years playing in the Swedish Hockey League, he says he'll retire at the end of 2022-23. "I still love to compete and play hockey, but since last November I've been thinking about whether or not to continue playing. I know what it takes on and off the ice in my role and I feel ready. I want to be honest with the club, my teammates, fans and myself," said Lundqvist, who turns 41 in March.

13 HOURS AGO