BigCommerce Lets Small Retailers Gain Efficiencies of ‘Multi-Storefront’ Feature

Open Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) eCommerce platform BigCommerce has expanded its Multi-Storefront offering to small businesses. Launched last year, Multi-Storefront was initially designed to help enterprise merchants launch and manage multiple storefronts within one BigCommerce store. Now, the company is opening this service to its small- to medium-sized business (SMB) customers, according to a Monday (Feb. 6) news release.
Valvoline Looks to Double Retail Locations as Vehicle Maintenance Surges

Valvoline is seeing strong demand for quick and convenient oil changes and other automotive services. The preventative vehicle maintenance provider saw its system-wide same-store sales increase 11.9% during the quarter ended Dec. 31, and it’s continuing to add locations across the country, according to a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
Movado’s Digital Transformation Clocks 10x Increase in Online Sales

Moving a classic fashion brand into a digital-first world has its challenges, so famed watchmaker Movado Group has kept a tight focus on its core while undergoing a digital transformation. Movado Group President of Commercial, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Technology Officer Behzad Soltani told PYMNTS how the brand has...
Albertsons and Other Grocers Expand Mobile Offerings to Drive Loyalty

As traditional grocers face increasing competition from eCommerce, they are broadening their digital ecosystems. Albertsons Companies, for its part, the grocery giant behind a wide range of well-known supermarket chains including Safeway, Vons and Jewel-Osco, and bought by Kroger in October, is looking to deepen its relationships with customers by adding more wellness features to its app.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Why these chunky, ugly running shoes are selling like crazy

Sneakers designed to feel like running barefoot used to be the hottest phenomenon in exercise. Now, the opposite is true. The ugliest, chunkiest sneaker brand is flying off the shelves. Hoka, which started in 2009 in France as a running shoe for hardcore marathoners, is growing rapidly with casual runners,...
Nike ISPA’s Mindbody Continues Its Standout Approach With Volt

Nike ISPA’s mission to provide ultra-versatile footwear has produced some of the most provoking footwear designs in recent brand memory. Paired with high MSRPs, ISPA was fun to look at, but perhaps a hard sell considering the competitive nature of footwear. Not many of ISPA’s releases have garnered a response like the Mindbody, a silhouette that looks to achieve the pre-distressed, beat up look that has had its popular corner in the world of fashion.
Amazon Possibly Exploring New Format as It Builds Grocery Empire

Having conquered retail with its digital marketplace, Amazon is taking on grocery with omnichannel offerings. The eCommerce giant appears to be trying out a new brick-and-mortar format on a site that was previously home to a New Seasons Market grocery store. According to a filing with the Seattle Department of Constructions & Inspections (certifying that the property owner has had the boiler or pressure vessel inspected), the location has been dubbed an “Amazon Market.”
Ralph Lauren’s New Cashmere Recycling Program Aims to Reduce Waste in Fashion

Ralph Lauren is wrapping January with a new eco-conscious initiative.  The luxury American label launched its Cashmere Recycling Program this week, exclusively in North America and Europe. Created in partnership with Re-Verso, a leading textile production company, the program allows you to ship your 100-percent cashmere items—from any brand—to Re-Verso headquarters in Prato, Italy. From there, the textile company that produces high-quality wool and cashmere will recycle your pre-loved knits for future use.   News of the program stems from the release of the brand’s Cradle to Cradle (C2C) Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater. The luxury knit is woven from fine cashmere fibers...
QSRs Leverage Coffee to Perk up Traffic

This week in restaurants, QSRs bet on coffee, Subway breaks records and tech providers consolidate. Quick-service restaurants (QSRs) are noting the growth potential in coffee, as the beverage, an everyday purchase for many consumers, poses an opportunity to keep customers coming back. McDonald’s, for instance, noted on a call with analysts Tuesday (Jan. 31) discussing its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results that the caffeinated beverage is a high priority going forward.
