BigCommerce Lets Small Retailers Gain Efficiencies of ‘Multi-Storefront’ Feature
Open Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) eCommerce platform BigCommerce has expanded its Multi-Storefront offering to small businesses. Launched last year, Multi-Storefront was initially designed to help enterprise merchants launch and manage multiple storefronts within one BigCommerce store. Now, the company is opening this service to its small- to medium-sized business (SMB) customers, according to a Monday (Feb. 6) news release.
Valvoline Looks to Double Retail Locations as Vehicle Maintenance Surges
Valvoline is seeing strong demand for quick and convenient oil changes and other automotive services. The preventative vehicle maintenance provider saw its system-wide same-store sales increase 11.9% during the quarter ended Dec. 31, and it’s continuing to add locations across the country, according to a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
Movado’s Digital Transformation Clocks 10x Increase in Online Sales
Moving a classic fashion brand into a digital-first world has its challenges, so famed watchmaker Movado Group has kept a tight focus on its core while undergoing a digital transformation. Movado Group President of Commercial, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Technology Officer Behzad Soltani told PYMNTS how the brand has...
Skechers says slip-on shoes will 'hit in full force' later this year as it joins Kizik and Nike in the race to be the leader in laceless sneakers
The company reported record quarterly sales on Thursday, said "early indications have been nothing but incredibly strong" for the new product.
Albertsons and Other Grocers Expand Mobile Offerings to Drive Loyalty
As traditional grocers face increasing competition from eCommerce, they are broadening their digital ecosystems. Albertsons Companies, for its part, the grocery giant behind a wide range of well-known supermarket chains including Safeway, Vons and Jewel-Osco, and bought by Kroger in October, is looking to deepen its relationships with customers by adding more wellness features to its app.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
I visited a discount store that sells Amazon and Target returns, and it felt like treasure hunting. Here's what I found.
The discount store contained bins of random items. It was exhausting to sift through them, but overall a fun and surprisingly exhilarating experience.
A Tesla buyer says he felt 'bullied' into taking delivery of his car, meaning he missed out on a price cut of almost $10,000
Tun Bhothinard said he was encouraged to take his Model Y in November, or lose his deposit and place in the queue, just before Tesla started cutting prices.
I made more than $877,000 in revenue last year selling emotional-intelligence card games online. Here's how I built my business.
Jenny Woo's company, Mind Brain Emotion, started in 2018 with a Kickstarter campaign. She now sells seven products on her website and Amazon.
Walmart clearance deals: The best discounts on electronics, clothing, Crocs and more
Walmart is offering big clearance markdowns this week with many deals online. Shoppers can find top products and essentials in Walmart’s clearance section from several departments, including home goods, electronics and fashion. They also can take advantage of the clearance department’s rollback deals on various items across Walmart’s product...
Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
There’s a Rapidly Growing Side Hustle Nobody is Talking About… Selling Digital Products
Whether you heard about it or not, selling digital products is like this holy grail of internet money. I mean, this person made $93k selling digital templates. Mostly because it’s virtually free to start, the skill barrier is very low, and there’s no shipping time. So most of the hassle you might get with a traditional store is nearly completely eliminated.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy just joined the company's earnings call for the first time ever and shared 4 of his top priorities: 'Each era is different'
There's been recent chatter internally about founder Jeff Bezos potentially returning as CEO, after Amazon's stock plunged in 2022.
Why these chunky, ugly running shoes are selling like crazy
Sneakers designed to feel like running barefoot used to be the hottest phenomenon in exercise. Now, the opposite is true. The ugliest, chunkiest sneaker brand is flying off the shelves. Hoka, which started in 2009 in France as a running shoe for hardcore marathoners, is growing rapidly with casual runners,...
Nike ISPA’s Mindbody Continues Its Standout Approach With Volt
Nike ISPA’s mission to provide ultra-versatile footwear has produced some of the most provoking footwear designs in recent brand memory. Paired with high MSRPs, ISPA was fun to look at, but perhaps a hard sell considering the competitive nature of footwear. Not many of ISPA’s releases have garnered a response like the Mindbody, a silhouette that looks to achieve the pre-distressed, beat up look that has had its popular corner in the world of fashion.
Amazon Possibly Exploring New Format as It Builds Grocery Empire
Having conquered retail with its digital marketplace, Amazon is taking on grocery with omnichannel offerings. The eCommerce giant appears to be trying out a new brick-and-mortar format on a site that was previously home to a New Seasons Market grocery store. According to a filing with the Seattle Department of Constructions & Inspections (certifying that the property owner has had the boiler or pressure vessel inspected), the location has been dubbed an “Amazon Market.”
Ralph Lauren’s New Cashmere Recycling Program Aims to Reduce Waste in Fashion
Ralph Lauren is wrapping January with a new eco-conscious initiative. The luxury American label launched its Cashmere Recycling Program this week, exclusively in North America and Europe. Created in partnership with Re-Verso, a leading textile production company, the program allows you to ship your 100-percent cashmere items—from any brand—to Re-Verso headquarters in Prato, Italy. From there, the textile company that produces high-quality wool and cashmere will recycle your pre-loved knits for future use. News of the program stems from the release of the brand’s Cradle to Cradle (C2C) Certified Gold Cashmere Sweater. The luxury knit is woven from fine cashmere fibers...
A battle may be shaping up between the two richest men in the world over who controls the luxury electric car market
The English sports car brand Lotus plans to float its shares on the Nasdaq stock market in the latter half of this year through a reverse merger with a SPAC firm backed by Bernard Arnault.
QSRs Leverage Coffee to Perk up Traffic
This week in restaurants, QSRs bet on coffee, Subway breaks records and tech providers consolidate. Quick-service restaurants (QSRs) are noting the growth potential in coffee, as the beverage, an everyday purchase for many consumers, poses an opportunity to keep customers coming back. McDonald’s, for instance, noted on a call with analysts Tuesday (Jan. 31) discussing its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results that the caffeinated beverage is a high priority going forward.
