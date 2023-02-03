ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Atlantic Terminal Mall | Shopping mall in New York City

Atlantic Terminal and Atlantic Center are two shopping malls located on Atlantic Avenue surrounded by Hanson Place, Fort Greene Place and Flatbush Avenue in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, New York City, near Downtown Brooklyn. Atlantic Terminal is located across the street from the Atlantic Center Mall[2] (via a...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 124 Withers Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 124 Withers Street, a five-story residential building at in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Michael Muroff Architect and developed by James Ruggiero, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,715 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Roof of abandoned building collapses in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A roof collapsed Tuesday at an abandoned building in Brooklyn. It happened around 9 a.m. on Avenue T near East 26th Street in Homecrest. The Department of Buildings responded to investigate. Con Edison and National Grid workers also checked the utility connections outside. No injuries were reported. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

A stage musical of Disney's Hercules is opening this month

More than 25 years after its release, the Disney animated musical Hercules is flexing its muscle once again. Although the Greek-myth movie was only a modest success in 1997, it has built up reserves of affection since. When the Public Theater presented a free stage adaptation of it in 2019, as an addendum to its Shakespeare in the Park season, Hercules showed unexpected strength: Hundreds of thousands of people competed via lottery for the few seats available. Inspired by that response, Disney Theatrical Productions has now committed itself to developing a full-scale stage-musical version of the story, with a Broadway run very possibly in view. This new Hercules will premiere in a monthlong run at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse—within easy traveling distance from New York City—from February 18 through March 19, 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Pickpocketing spree at 2 popular Brooklyn nightclubs

Police are warning clubbers about a pickpocketing spree that took place at two popular nightclubs in Brooklyn last month. Pickpocketing spree at 2 popular Brooklyn nightclubs. Police are warning clubbers about a pickpocketing spree that took place at two popular nightclubs in Brooklyn last month. NYC to get influx of...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New beach to open in Manhattan this summer

Coney Island will soon have a new competitor in the West Village.  This summer, from the same firm that brought New Yorkers the High Line, a brand new riverside retreat will open on the shores of Manhattan — becoming the borough’s first and only public beach.  “People want a place to lay down and to take their shirt off, and that’s what they’re gonna have here,” Noreen Doyle, CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust, told the Daily Beast of the city’s new Gansevoort Peninsula. The sunbathing spot was first announced in 2019, and was originally slated to open in 2022. Designed...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday.  A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street.  On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

Bobov-45 and Rachmastrivka Wedding in Boro Park Tomorrow Night

Two big Chassidic Courts centered in Boro Park were meshadech a number of months ago, and the wedding will take place tomorrow, Tuesday night. The chosson is Shloime Benzion Shternbuch, a grandson of the Rebbe of Bobov-45 and of the Rav Sternbuch of Antwerp. The kallah is the granddaughter of...
ANTWERP, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy