Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NYC is Giving Migrants Free Tickets to Canada as They Say the City is Too Dangerous - Even Compared to CartelsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Related
You can walk through this colorful corridor of light in downtown Manhattan right now
Now through March 30, New Yorkers will get to walk inside a pretty awesome-looking colorful corridor made of ropes, intended to echo the towering urban landscape surrounding it, in downtown Manhattan. "Geo" is currently on display in front of 140 Broadway by Liberty Street in the Financial District. The 30-by-10-foot...
See renderings of the gorgeous new public park opening on the Red Hook waterfront
Last year, architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) announced the construction of a massive new movie studio backed by Robert De Niro set to open in Queens sometime this year. The company is now also designing another 330,000-square-foot production facility on the waterfront in Red Hook, Brooklyn, that will include...
tourcounsel.com
Atlantic Terminal Mall | Shopping mall in New York City
Atlantic Terminal and Atlantic Center are two shopping malls located on Atlantic Avenue surrounded by Hanson Place, Fort Greene Place and Flatbush Avenue in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, New York City, near Downtown Brooklyn. Atlantic Terminal is located across the street from the Atlantic Center Mall[2] (via a...
A beautiful new Indian restaurant opens downtown this week
Chef, restaurateur and sommelier Hemant Bhagwani’s hospitality experience spans the globe, including as owner/operator of Toronto’s Goa Indian Farm Kitchen, Popa Burmese and 35 more spots in Canada. This month, Bhagwani opens his first NYC restaurant in Tribeca. Goa New York will occupy Leonard Street’s former Tetsu space...
New York City is getting 2 new beaches. One opens this summer
Is the Hudson River water clean enough for a beach? When is the Williamsburg, Brooklyn beach coming?
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 124 Withers Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 124 Withers Street, a five-story residential building at in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Michael Muroff Architect and developed by James Ruggiero, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,715 to $156,130.
Don't Miss This in NYC: A Black-owned coffee company, an unforgettable elm tree, locations from 'Fort Apache, The Bronx'
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
NYC’s first selfie portrait studio is now open and you can get incredible photos
If you've ever seen a photograph of yourself and wished you'd fixed that one piece of hair or stood up a little straighter or tilted your head a bit more, then you've got to try FotoLab, New York City's first self portrait photography studio. At FotoLab, which just opened in...
Roof of abandoned building collapses in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A roof collapsed Tuesday at an abandoned building in Brooklyn. It happened around 9 a.m. on Avenue T near East 26th Street in Homecrest. The Department of Buildings responded to investigate. Con Edison and National Grid workers also checked the utility connections outside. No injuries were reported.
A stage musical of Disney's Hercules is opening this month
More than 25 years after its release, the Disney animated musical Hercules is flexing its muscle once again. Although the Greek-myth movie was only a modest success in 1997, it has built up reserves of affection since. When the Public Theater presented a free stage adaptation of it in 2019, as an addendum to its Shakespeare in the Park season, Hercules showed unexpected strength: Hundreds of thousands of people competed via lottery for the few seats available. Inspired by that response, Disney Theatrical Productions has now committed itself to developing a full-scale stage-musical version of the story, with a Broadway run very possibly in view. This new Hercules will premiere in a monthlong run at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse—within easy traveling distance from New York City—from February 18 through March 19, 2023.
pix11.com
Pickpocketing spree at 2 popular Brooklyn nightclubs
Police are warning clubbers about a pickpocketing spree that took place at two popular nightclubs in Brooklyn last month. Pickpocketing spree at 2 popular Brooklyn nightclubs. Police are warning clubbers about a pickpocketing spree that took place at two popular nightclubs in Brooklyn last month. NYC to get influx of...
New beach to open in Manhattan this summer
Coney Island will soon have a new competitor in the West Village. This summer, from the same firm that brought New Yorkers the High Line, a brand new riverside retreat will open on the shores of Manhattan — becoming the borough’s first and only public beach. “People want a place to lay down and to take their shirt off, and that’s what they’re gonna have here,” Noreen Doyle, CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust, told the Daily Beast of the city’s new Gansevoort Peninsula. The sunbathing spot was first announced in 2019, and was originally slated to open in 2022. Designed...
Grammy winner Samara Joy's success comes as no surprise to her Bronx high school classmates
Her teachers say she was a consummate professional, even back then. She led by modeling excellence by taking the most rigorous academic courses and was in the National Honor Society. She was an Ella Fitzgerald Scholar at SUNY Purchase and went on to tour with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.
A day in the life of an NYC ‘rat killer’: ‘It’s winning battles. I think the war, in the end, is theirs’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — There are millions of rat stories in New York City, but perhaps none quite like those from an exterminator. PIX11’s Eileen Lehpamer got a first-hand look at the never-ending job of a “rat killer” by spending the day with one who is doing his job a little differently. On a bright […]
2 students shot near their Brooklyn high school
Two students were shot one block from their Brooklyn public high school on Monday afternoon, a source and police said.
2 suspects rob Brooklyn smoke shop and threaten employee with hammer
One of the individuals took a hammer from behind the counter and threatened store employees with it.
6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday. A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street. On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
New NYC beaches: Manhattan’s first beach set to open this summer, Brooklyn beach to follow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two new beaches are under development in New York City, and while residents will have sandy new shorefronts to soak up the sun, swimming in the water won’t be an option, according to a new report. The Hudson River Park Trust, a nonprofit organization tasked...
boropark24.com
Bobov-45 and Rachmastrivka Wedding in Boro Park Tomorrow Night
Two big Chassidic Courts centered in Boro Park were meshadech a number of months ago, and the wedding will take place tomorrow, Tuesday night. The chosson is Shloime Benzion Shternbuch, a grandson of the Rebbe of Bobov-45 and of the Rav Sternbuch of Antwerp. The kallah is the granddaughter of...
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 2