Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon Was Upset That Stephanie McMahon & Triple H’s Relationship Was A Secret Kept From Him
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been regarded as the ultimate power couple of wrestling. The duo has been together for a long time, first being paired onscreen and later on becoming partners in real life. However, there was speculation that Shane McMahon was not happy about The Game’s relationship with his sister, and Shane decided to clear the air on the subject.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestletalk.com
Photo: Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look Amid WWE Return Rumors
Matt Riddle has shown off his new look on social media amid his WWE hiatus and rumors about a return to the ring. Riddle was written off TV on the December 5 edition of Raw, after he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. A report...
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Seemingly Makes Name Change Official During WWE Absence
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women’s division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. While she remains absent from WWE television, it seems Naomi dropped a huge hint about her future.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Refused To Work With This WWE Hall Of Famer
Many wrestlers have been known for being stiff in the ring, but crossing that line to injuring an opponent is something that can legitimately anger opponents. On the latest episode of "The Snake Pit," Jake Roberts revealed that Vader was one man who he refused to work with after he broke Roberts' sternum when they competed at the 1996 King of the Ring event.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Believes Rhea Ripley Needs ‘To Get Rid Of All That Goth Stuff’
A former WWE name believes Rhea Ripley needs “to get rid of all that goth stuff”. Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars since joining The Judgment Day last summer. Since her heel turn and alliance with the group, the former Raw Women’s Champion has dyed her hair black and wears darker makeup to stand out from the rest of the roster.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Announced For This Week's WWE NXT
WWE announced on social media that Bayley is returning to "WWE NXT" on February 7. The Damage CTRL leader is going to be bringing her "Ding Dong Hello" segment to the show. The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion guests are Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. As noted, Dolin and Jayne faced WWE "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez on Saturday for the title at "NXT" Vengeance Day. While neither of the two was successful, their efforts did get praised by their former leader and WWE Superstar Mandy Rose. As reported earlier, Rose had tweeted, "Proud of my girls."
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Location For 2023 AEW Double Or Nothing
There is an update on the location for this year's Double or Nothing. The pay-per-view event debuted in 2019, and has become an annual fixture for AEW. While Double or Nothing has a Las Vegas casino theme, AEW was forced to hold the show inside Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Double or Nothing made its return to "Sin City" in 2022. If you were wondering what the planned location is for Double or Nothing 2023, wonder no more. During an appearance on "The Mark Hoke Show," AEW boss Tony Khan was asked if fans should start preparing for Double or Nothing to be back in Las Vegas this year, and his response was to the point.
WWE Superstar Facing Suspension
In the midst of WWE WrestleMania 39 season, WWE's developmental territory is building to its own culminating clash. NXT hosted NXT Vengeance Day this past weekend, headlined by Bron Breakker retaining his NXT Championship against Grayson Waller in a steel cage match. This victory continued Breakker's lengthy run with the white and gold's top prize, ...
PWMania
Sonya Deville Suffers Injury at WWE Supershow in Pensacola, FL (Photos)
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair faced off against Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida, on Sunday. The match was called off due to Deville suffering an injury. She was assisted to the back by medical personnel. The good news is that...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Shoots Down Rumor About WWE NXT Talent Working Indie Promotions
As reported earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's wrestling promotion, Reality of Wrestling (ROW) announced that they have a working relationship with "WWE NXT" and "NXT" star Ivy Nile is going to be wrestling at one of their events next Saturday, February 11 in Texas City, Texas. After the...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (02/06) - Steel Cage Match, Fatal Four Way Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match, And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE Raw" on February 6, 2023, coming to you live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida!. After weeks of animosity, "The Man" Becky Lynch will finally have the chance to get her hands on "The Role Model" Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. Lynch coerced Bayley into accepting her challenge for the match after dragging her fellow Damage CTRL teammate Dakota Kai out to ringside and looked to attack her with a chair if she was given the answer that she wasn't looking for. The bout was originally set to take place at "Raw XXX", but never came to be after Bayley, Kai and IYO SKY blindsided Lynch with an attack before the bell rang.
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch vs. Bayley On Next Week’s RAW
At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Becky turned babyface, before being interrupted by the returning Bayley and NXT call-ups Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) However, Becky Lynch had to spend several months out of action thereafter,...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Star Injured At Live Event, Title Match Stopped
Please don’t be bad. You never know when you are going to see a wrestler injured and it is never a good thing. Wrestlers being hurt can happen at any time and can cause all kinds of problems for everyone involved, but the wrestler’s health is what matters the most. There was another injury scare this weekend and a match was stopped as a result of the sudden injury.
Yardbarker
Randy Orton looks happy and jacked in recent photo
Randy Orton is staying in good shape and spirits while on hiatus from WWE due to an injury. Orton’s last match happened when he teamed up with Matt Riddle to drop the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown in May 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
Bron Breakker Feels 'It's Time' For WWE NXT Title Match Against This Star
Few "WWE NXT" stars have experienced the sort of dominant run that current "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker is on. Not only did he recently pass 300 days as champion, but he's also defeated greats like Tommaso Ciampa, Dolph Ziggler, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Saturday night, Breaker added another victim to his long list of challengers — Grayson Waller. Waller just barely came up short in a steel cage match for the "NXT" Championship, but what was even more interesting was the way the show wrapped up. Carmelo Hayes arrived on the scene and implied that he was coming for the "NXT" title next after his victory over Apollo Crews in a two-out-of-three falls match earlier in the evening.
wrestletalk.com
Hall Of Famers Confirmed For Elimination Chamber Match
Two big WWE stars are back on WWE Raw and are out for vengeance as a major match was made for Elimination Chamber. Tonight’s WWE Raw (February 6) kicked off with two WWE Hall of Famers returning and a massive match made for the upcoming premium live event, Elimination Chamber.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw
Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
Comments / 0