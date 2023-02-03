ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

1 shot and killed in Durham neighborhood, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in Durham Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, according to a news release from Durham police. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
DURHAM, NC
Wake County teen charged with arson in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old from Wake County has been charged with first-degree arson in a Sanford Friday fire. At 2:16 a.m. on Friday, the Sanford Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 S. Moore Street, police said. The blaze was extinguished and there were no injuries.
SANFORD, NC
Man dies after Durham shooting, police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. — A man died in the hospital after getting shot on Sunday evening, Durham police said. Durham police found a man shot at about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay Street and Juniper Street. Authorities took the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced...
DURHAM, NC
Hamlet woman charged in vehicle break-in, theft

HAMLET — Investigators have filed charges against a woman accused of stealing money from a vehicle. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a man filed a report with deputies on Jan. 18 claiming that $1,000 had been stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at his workplace on Battley Dairy Road.
HAMLET, NC
Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: Feb. 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:55 p.m., deputies responded to P&C Food Mark to recover a stolen Hyundai Elantra. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Kayla Yvonne Alley. ROCKINGHAM — At 4:38 a.m., deputies responded to Safie Sixth Street following a vehicle stop that yielded a suspect possessing two bags of suspected marijuana, a small glass container with suspected methamphetamine, a pill bottle with three grams of suspected heroin and a silver and black handgun. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Matthew Thomas Winfield.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
