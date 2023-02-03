Read full article on original website
North Carolina woman charged in overdose death of high school student
A Spring Lake woman has been charged in connection to an overdose death of a teen in January.
Durham County collision leads to road rage shooting; deputies looking for shooter in an Audi
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham County sheriff's deputies are looking for the person they say opened fire Sunday night on another driver in the parking lot of a gas station. Deputies recovered a total of eight rifle shell casings in the parking lot of Han-Dee Hugo's at 423 Pleasant Drive.
Spring Lake man charged in Harnett County drug overdose death
A man was arrested after another man was found dead from a drug overdose, according to Harnett County deputies.
$29 AirTag helps Cary family, police locate stolen car within minutes
CARY, N.C. — "They picked the wrong car that night," Leslie Muhammad says of the thieves who stole her car out of her Cary driveway on Friday night. Video from the Muhammads' doorbell camera shows the thieves working their way down the street before driving off in Leslie Muhammad's Toyota Camry.
WYFF4.com
Dismembered body of missing North Carolina man found in barrel in woods, deputies say
LEE COUNTY, N.C. — Thedismembered body of a missing North Carolina man was found in a barrel in the woods, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. The remains were found during a search of property in Sanford, North Carolina, earlier this year. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has...
cbs17
1 shot and killed in Durham neighborhood, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in Durham Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, according to a news release from Durham police. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
cbs17
Wake County teen charged with arson in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old from Wake County has been charged with first-degree arson in a Sanford Friday fire. At 2:16 a.m. on Friday, the Sanford Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 S. Moore Street, police said. The blaze was extinguished and there were no injuries.
cbs17
Slain woman found in Cumberland County roadside homicide investigation identified, sheriff’s office says
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman found dead near the side of a road in Cumberland County that was later upgraded to a homicide investigation has been identified Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. Ashlee Chambers, 35, was found at 8:35 p.m. Friday in the 6900 block of...
Woman shot as men tried to steal car outside Fayetteville store
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was shot Monday several times outside a food mart in Fayetteville. The shooting occurred before 2:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Food Mart at Hillsboro and Cumberland streets. Investigators say a woman was in the parking lot when two men approached her and tried to...
Man dies after Durham shooting, police investigating
DURHAM, N.C. — A man died in the hospital after getting shot on Sunday evening, Durham police said. Durham police found a man shot at about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay Street and Juniper Street. Authorities took the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced...
Leader of motorcycle gang will spend his life in federal prison for meth trafficking operation
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh-based leader of a national bike gang will spend the rest of his life in prison for trafficking massive amounts of methamphetamine and firearms across the East Coast. Christopher Baker, who lives in Wake County, is a leader within the Pagan Motorcycle Club, recognized by...
After fighting it for years, Fayetteville neighbors concerned by building of nearby halfway house
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Residents in a Fayetteville neighborhood can only watch as a 100-bed federal prison halfway house is being built near their backyards. Some residents still have concerns about the project that they previously fought for years. About a year ago, the selected part of Cain Road was...
Three murders not forgotten six years later
LUMBERTON — “We still hope to come to a conclusion on those,” said the Lumberton Police Department on the ongoing investigat
Girl raises $10K on GoFundMe to help friend injured in Raleigh apartment fire
RALEIGH, N.C. — Anastasia Hall was one of several people taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a destructive fire in Raleigh. The 15-year-old’s family is also dealing with the grief of losing their dog and most of their belongings in the fire. Since then, friends have stepped up, creating a GoFundMe page to get donations for the family.
License plate reading cameras help Raleigh police make 41 arrests in 6 months
Twenty-five cameras that scan license plates looking for crime suspects have been positioned on roads throughout Raleigh, from crime hotspots to entertainments districts. The Raleigh Police Department joins a growing list of agencies in central North Carolina to install Flock Safety cameras. In 2022, law enforcement in Garner, Knightdale, Roanoke...
Fire at Raleigh apartment complex injures firefighter, 4 others
RALEIGH, N.C. — A call was received at 6:12 a.m. Sunday about a fire at an apartment complex at 9401 Prince George Lane in Raleigh. The fire caused significant damage to eight units. Five people were transported to the hospital; one of those people was a Raleigh firefighter. "We...
Hamlet woman charged in vehicle break-in, theft
HAMLET — Investigators have filed charges against a woman accused of stealing money from a vehicle. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a man filed a report with deputies on Jan. 18 claiming that $1,000 had been stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at his workplace on Battley Dairy Road.
EV charging station manufacturer picks Durham for $41M plant, with plans to hire 300 workers
DURHAM – A manufacturer of charging stations for electric vehicles will open a new manufacturing facility in Durham County. The Finland-headquartered Kempower Inc. will invest $41.2 million into its new facility, and plans to create 300 jobs, according to a statement released on Tuesday by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.
Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: Feb. 3
ROCKINGHAM — At 3:55 p.m., deputies responded to P&C Food Mark to recover a stolen Hyundai Elantra. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Kayla Yvonne Alley. ROCKINGHAM — At 4:38 a.m., deputies responded to Safie Sixth Street following a vehicle stop that yielded a suspect possessing two bags of suspected marijuana, a small glass container with suspected methamphetamine, a pill bottle with three grams of suspected heroin and a silver and black handgun. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Matthew Thomas Winfield.
