RALEIGH, N.C. — Anastasia Hall was one of several people taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a destructive fire in Raleigh. The 15-year-old’s family is also dealing with the grief of losing their dog and most of their belongings in the fire. Since then, friends have stepped up, creating a GoFundMe page to get donations for the family.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO