PHS students receive awards, Hampton Academy holds spelling bee: Education news

PHS students receive awards at The Scholastic Art Awards of New Hampshire 2023

PORTSMOUTH — The PHS visual arts department announced 20 students have received recognition from the NH Scholastic Art Awards this year for their outstanding works of art. Each year, the Scholastic Art Awards N.H. (SAANH) grants recognition for exceptional works of art that exhibit both a high level of technical skill and the emergence of a personal artistic voice. This year PHS students received 38 total awards.

SAANH presents three levels of award recognition: Honorable Mention, Silver Key and Gold Key. Thousands of works from across the state of N.H. are submitted each year and only 47% of all submissions receive any recognition, with only 7% of those receiving a Gold Key. PHS received 10 Gold Key awards this year (Adelaide Faust-Lane (grade 9), Emeline Keturakis (grade 12), Flannery Holbrook (grade 9), Hanna Steedman (Grade 11), Hermes Hoschek (grade 12), Maya Zhou (grade 12), Natalie Petersen (grade 12), Shaye McGrath (grade 9), Josephine Moore (grade 12).)

Congratulations to our winners. If you’re interested in seeing more incredible work created by PHS students, follow us on Instagram @p_h_s_art.

Somersworth Career Technical Center awarded $50,000 NHED Grant

SOMERSWORTH — The Somersworth School District (SAU56) announced that their Career Technical Center is the recipient of a $50,000 competitive Reserve Grant from the New Hampshire Education Department. The primary purpose of these Reserve Grants is to expand access and attainment of industry recognized credentials, and to pilot promising practices in Career Technical Education. This funding will allow our Building Trades Program to purchase two Heavy Equipment Operations Simulators: a skid steer and hydraulic excavator. This will open up a new pathway within the Tri-City Career Technical Education Region (Dover, Rochester and Somersworth) and will allow our Somersworth Building Trades Program to support significant workforce needs in the construction sector.

Students completing the Heavy Equipment Operator simulations will complete Performance Verification Tasks via a 3rd party software, SimLog. SimLog takes “students from the classroom to the virtual worksite, as they explore their aptitude, develop real skills and learn safety-conscious habits.” Simulated tasks are specifically designed with specific task progressions, and as many as 65 Performance indicators that “comprehensively measure quality and productivity” and are aligned with the National Center for Construction Education and Research - considered the gold standard of construction education.

Somersworth CTC is in the process of ordering this simulation equipment and will begin to integrate it into their Building Trades program by springtime, including working collaboratively with a local construction company to provide students access to actual heavy equipment. Longer term goals include the creation of standalone classes, offerings during nontraditional school hours, a pipeline for completers directly to the workforce and alignment with post-secondary education programs. These simulations are the beginning of new and exciting opportunities for students in our district and region and are just one example of why career technical education is a life changing experience for many students.

Hampton Academy holds spelling bee

HAMPTON — Superintendent Dr. Lois Costa and Principal Kenneth Hawkins announced that Hampton Academy held a Spelling Bee last month.

Language Arts students from all grade levels had the opportunity to participate.

Eighth-grader Stella Finnegan was crowned as the Spelling Bee champion during the final round on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Seventh-grader Ella O'Brien took second place.

Finnegan won after spelling the final word, "doppelgänger." The finals lasted 20 rounds.

Students participated in semi-final rounds earlier last month. The top three students from each grade level participated in the finals."This was such a fun event for all the students, teachers and staff involved," Principal Hawkins. "I wish to congratulate Stella on her win and thank all the staff who helped organize this successful spelling bee."

Unitil accepting applications for college scholarship

HAMPTON – Unitil Corporation, a provider of natural gas and electricity to customers in New England, is now accepting applications from graduating high school seniors pursuing an undergraduate degree in STEM subject areas — science, technology, engineering, and math.

Applications must be received on or before March 31, and recipients will be notified by April 30.

Unitil is committed to supporting STEM education and to helping local students succeed. Five $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to students within its service territories in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. Students who live and attend high school in one of Unitil’s service territories, who will also be pursuing a bachelor’s degree in a STEM subject area, are encouraged to apply for this scholarship opportunity.

To learn more and to apply, please visit Unitil’s website, www.unitil.com/scholarship. Only applications from students in Unitil’s service territories will be considered. To check your eligibility, please visit www.unitil.com/electric-gas-service/service-areas.