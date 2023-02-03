ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Mayor: Brockton Public Library warming center open Saturday amid 'arctic blast'

By Christopher Butler, The Enterprise
 4 days ago
BROCKTON - This weekend, the Brockton area will be hit with some of the coldest temperatures recorded in early February as an "arctic blast" encompasses the Northeast. Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan announced Thursday where residents can find designated warming stations in the city.

On Friday, as temperatures drop to 7 degrees after 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, Brockton Emergency Management Agency will hand out warming kits and sleeping bags to people experiencing homelessness.

Starting Saturday, a warming center will be open at the downtown Brockton Public Library on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Another warming station will be set up at Father Bill's & MainSpring homeless shelter, Sullivan said.

Temperatures will rise again Sunday and are predicted to stay between 45 and 31 degrees.

Wind chill values Friday are expected to be as low as minus 13 degrees with wind gusts as high as 37 mph. Wind chill Friday night and entering Saturday morning could be as low as minus 33 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, the coldest temperature recorded in Brockton since 1894 was minus 19 degrees on Feb. 9, 1934. The freezing temperatures this Saturday could break the Brockton-area record for coldest temperature on February 4.

Over the summer, as Brockton experienced record-breaking heat, the city provided roughly 88 air conditioners and 400 fans to individuals experiencing homelessness funded by the state. The main Brockton Public Library served as a cooling center several times throughout the summer months.

Predicted temps at a glance

Friday: High of 29 degrees, low of minus 8 degrees

Saturday: High of 16 degrees, low of 12 degrees

Sunday: High of 45 degrees, low of 31 degrees

Ways to stay safe this winter

  • Make sure there are working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home and outside each bedroom.
  • Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms monthly and change batteries twice a year, when you change the clocks.
  • Create a home escape plan and hold home fire drills to practice the plan.
  • Practice home fire safety and set a good example for the children

