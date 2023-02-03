ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

The US doubles down on national security at the World Trade Organization

By Marc L. Busch, Opinion Contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25UYG5_0kbVSNE200

Last week, the U.S. announced that it will appeal all five of the “national security” disputes it lost at the World Trade Organization (WTO). The irony is thick.

The WTO’s Appellate Body (AB) is defunct, thanks to the U.S. blocking the appointment of new jurists. Moreover, the Biden administration has already declared that it has no intention of complying with these rulings. Why would the U.S. appeal verdicts that it vows it won’t comply with?

The appeals will clearly delay compliance by, and frustrate retaliation against, the U.S. China, Norway, Switzerland and Turkey will be unable to get the WTO to authorize punitive tariffs aimed at the U.S. if the non-functioning AB doesn’t first hear these appeals.

The U.S. is clearly betting on this. At a WTO meeting in Geneva last week, Maria Pagan, the deputy U.S. trade representative, explained that the plaintiffs should instead “seek a non-violation/nullification or impairment claim.” A “non-violation” claim would effectively require plaintiffs to concede that the U.S. is in the right, as a legal matter, but that in allegedly pursuing its national security interests, the plaintiffs have been deprived of some of the trade benefits that they were expecting from their WTO membership.

Non-violation claims are rare because they’re exceedingly complex. In these five cases, the plaintiffs would essentially have to show they had not expected the U.S. to protect its national security. That’s a stretch, and Pagan knows it.

Pagan had a lot to say last week. She insisted that the U.S. “will not cede decision-making over its essential security to WTO panels” (emphasis in the original) and that “issues of national security cannot be reviewed in WTO dispute settlement….” The U.S. has been making these same arguments in its third-party submissions in “ Russia—Traffic in Transit ” and “ Saudi Arabia—Intellectual Property Rights .” But Pagan also made some new arguments.

First, Pagan wants an expanded definition of an “emergency in international relations.” The WTO has ruled that the “less obvious … the defense or military interests,” the more the country has to “articulate its essential security interests….” Pagan says that this ignores the need for “deterrence or preparedness.” This would obviate the temporal requirement of the exception – the language is “in time of” – and therefore put anything and everything in play at any moment.

Second, Pagan says that these pending appeals will one day give the WTO a few more chances to get things right. She made it clear, however, that this does not mean the U.S. will ever let the WTO “reevaluate our national security decisions.” Pagan wants an “authoritative interpretation” that this exception is “self-judging,” but only Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates agree with this. So, this is a red herring.

The most interesting thing about Pagan’s remarks is what she didn’t say. There’s not a single mention of “good faith.” Like other treaties, the WTO is supposed to be interpreted in good faith. This is where things get interesting.

In “ Russia—Traffic in Transit ,” the WTO ruled that good faith requires “the measures at issue meet a minimum requirement of plausibility in relation to the proffered essential security interests.” This “nexus” is what tripped up Saudi Arabia in its dispute with Qatar. Saudi Arabia told the WTO to simply record that it had invoked national security as a self-judging exception and call it a day. But Saudi Arabia completely agreed that it should be held to a good-faith test. Pressed to explain what this meant, Saudi Arabia talked itself into a box, conceding that there had to be a rational means-ends connection, otherwise it would be invoking national security in “bad faith.”

The point is that even if the U.S. could somehow get everything Pagan wants, it wouldn’t clear this good faith test. The national security exception simply can’t be stretched to fit the U.S.’s narrative.

Marc L. Busch is the Karl F. Landegger Professor of International Business Diplomacy at the Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University. Follow him on Twitter @marclbusch.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Democrat rips Biden over Chinese balloon: ‘They got us on this one’

Rep. David Scott (D-Ga.) on Tuesday ripped the Biden administration’s decision to delay shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the weekend, saying the delay made the U.S. look weak. Scott said during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Chinese economic competition that he was concerned about the “fast-growing possibility of a China-led…
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

White House says Chinese spy balloon was watching ‘sensitive military sites’ and program has been targeting US for years

The suspected Chinese espionage airship that was downed by an American F-22 fighter on Saturday was targeting “sensitive military sites” as part of a program that has been known to US officials for a number of years, the White House has said.National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a briefing on Monday that China’s claim that the airship was a civilian craft sent aloft for climate study purposes “strains credulity,” and said US officials have known that the Chinese military had “a measure of control” over the speed and direction of the balloon, which was surveilling “sensitive...
The Hill

Cotton suggests Biden administration delayed shooting down balloon to ‘salvage’ Blinken trip to China

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Sunday accused President Biden of delaying his decision to take down the suspected Chinese spy balloon to “salvage” Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China. “I do believe the administration wanted to salvage the Secretary of State’s trip on Friday night, and they got through Thursday afternoon,” he told…
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Cruz says Chinese balloon should have been shot down sooner

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said on Sunday that President Biden should have ordered the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down sooner than Saturday. “I want to start by doing something that I don’t do very often, which is commending Joe Biden for actually having the guts to shoot this down,” Cruz told Margaret Brennan on…
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Hill

Taiwan: Chinese balloon incident should not be ‘tolerated’ by international community

Taiwan said that the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was flying over the U.S. “should not be tolerated by the civilized international community,” adding that Beijing should stop conduct that causes regional instability. “Such actions by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government contravene international law, breach the airspace of other countries, and violate their sovereignty,”…
msn.com

Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
The Hill

Greene calls for probe into why Trump was unaware of previous Chinese balloons

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Monday called for a probe into why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese surveillance balloons that Biden officials are saying crossed over the U.S. at least three times during the previous administration. “If it’s true the Pentagon purposely did NOT tell President Trump of Chinese…
The Hill

Five ways a federal debt default could hurt Americans

Americans are getting a crash course on the country’s borrowing limit, as a high-stakes standoff on Capitol Hill dominates national attention.  Last month, the Treasury Department announced it’s implementing “extraordinary measures” to keep the nation from defaulting on its debt, after it hit the roughly $31.4 trillion limit set by Congress more than a year…
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
The Hill

Turner: Takedown timing of suspected spy balloon ‘like tackling the quarterback after the game is over’

Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) blasted the Biden administration for allowing a suspected Chinese spy balloon to fly across the middle of the U.S. before shooting it down over the Atlantic Ocean, arguing the move was “like tackling the quarterback after the game is over.” Turner, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said during an…
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

876K+
Followers
95K+
Post
624M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy