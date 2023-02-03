ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Blinken trip to China postponed over ‘unacceptable’ spy balloon

By Laura Kelly
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CHUIC_0kbVSKZr00

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a trip to Beijing after a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was detected in U.S. airspace, a senior State Department official said Friday.

Officials said the U.S. noted that China had issued a statement of regret, but described the balloon’s presence as a grievous violation that required a strong response.

“We have noted the [People’s Republic of China] statement of regret, but the presence of this balloon in our airspace is a clear violation of our sovereignty as well as international law, and it is unacceptable that this has occurred,” the official said.

“After consultations with our interagency partners, as well as with Congress, we have concluded that the conditions are not right at this moment for Secretary Blinken to travel to China.”

The secretary had been set to leave for Beijing on Friday evening in a trip that was extensively planned since it was first announced after President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Bali, Indonesia, in November at the Group of 20 summit.

But the detection of the Chinese surveillance balloon prompted a new assessment that the trip could not continue. The senior State Department official said the secretary and the deputy secretary spoke with senior Chinese representatives in Washington on Wednesday night.

The official said the message from U.S. officials to Chinese officials was that the surveillance balloon was “an unacceptable and irresponsible incident.”

The Department of Defense issued a public statement Thursday night that the surveillance balloon had been detected.

The State Department official said Blinken would look to travel to China “at the earliest opportunity when conditions allow,” but said that in the meantime the U.S. is maintaining lines of communication with Beijing to address concerns about the incident with the balloon.

The official said that the State Department had assessed that a trip to Beijing under the tension of the surveillance balloon “would not be conducive or constructive” and that it would have “significantly narrowed the agenda that we would have been able to address.”

The official did not address what conditions would allow for the trip to be rescheduled.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 22

Philly Pete
4d ago

They call it unacceptable, yet they did nothing to stop it. They've known it was coming for weeks now, and yet they never stopped it.

Reply(2)
4
joseph mule
3d ago

Why is nobody serious about this? I have worked in defense for over 20 years. Why is this nation not taking this seriously? The data and photos that this thing is collecting right now should cause great alarm. This is not acceptable.

Reply(3)
2
Related
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo

Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
Hdogar

What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?

The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.
Markets Insider

Putin's retaliation against sanctions has backfired and could cost Russia $150 billion this year, RBC analyst says

Putin's retaliation against western sanctions has backfired, according to RBC strategist Timothy Ash. Ash estimated that cratering demand for Russian energy could cost the nation $150 billion this year. It highlights "the error of Vladimir Putin's calculations when he launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Ash said. Putin's backlash against...
The Hill

The Hill

876K+
Followers
95K+
Post
624M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy