Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Teens arrested after armed robbery near retirement home in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two teenagers are facing charges after an armed robbery Monday evening near a retirement home in Charleston, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. De'Keyvies Hamilton, 18, is charged with two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and one count...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSO searching for missing 16-year-old from McClellanville

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a 16-year-old last seen on Feb. 1. Sariyanah Garrett was last seen at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray shots. Deputies said she is a "habitual runaway" and...
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner's office releases victim's name in fatal Spring St collision

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified Gregory Liles, 65, as the pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle the morning of Feb. 3. Liles died at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) at 6:38 a.m. from injuries sustained after being struck by a motor vehicle at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Spring Street, near the McDonald's, according to the Charleston Police Department (CPD).
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 arrested following hours-long standoff in Ravenel, Charleston County deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was detained and later arrested following an hours-long standoff in the Ravenel area Tuesday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were dispatched to a domestic violence call off Highway 165 near Highway 17 shortly before 1:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said a woman […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Body found in retention pond of Summerville-area neighborhood

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office is investigating after a body was found in a retention pond in the Summerville area on Sunday. Members of the Summerville Police Department responded to the Wynfield Forest neighborhood shortly after noon after receiving reports that a body had been found in a retention pond, according to SPD.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Police pull body from pond in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to Wynfield Forest at approximately 12:15 p.m. in reference to a report of a body in a retention pond, according to a press release.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Man charged after domestic violence call, standoff in Ravenel Tuesday morning

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (1:40 p.m.): The Charleston County Sheriff's Office identified the man involved in Tuesday morning's standoff in Ravenel as 52-year-old Carl Lee Welch. Deputies responded to the 5800 block of Highway 165 at approximately 1:20 a.m. for a domestic violence call, according to CCSO. The...
RAVENEL, SC
abcnews4.com

One dead, four injured in fatal collision in Berkeley County Monday: SCHP

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person died and four others were injured after a car crash on Farmington Road near Tomaka Drive Monday evening, SCHP reports. Troopers say the incident occurred around 5:03 p.m. The driver of a Chevrolet Corvette was traveling east on Farmington Road and traveled left of the center, striking an SUV head-on.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspects arrested with gun, marijuana at Charleston International Airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men were arrested at Charleston International Airport on Sunday after a narcotics investigation led to the discovery of several pounds of marijuana and an illegally-carried firearm, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Kendale Gadis, 23, is charged with trafficking...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

35-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle in Georgetown County: Coroner

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly incident in Georgetown County. Wanda Michelle Chavis, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. Crews said they responded to Highmarket Street around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. Ridgway added the incident happened...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

2 westbound lanes blocked on Don Holt Bridge after multi-car crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The two left lanes are blocked on the Don Holt Bridge heading toward North Charleston after a crash Tuesday morning, officials say. Members of the Charleston Police Department and other first responders are on the scene. CPD says drivers should expect delays. The crash happened...
CHARLESTON, SC

