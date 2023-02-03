Read full article on original website
2 teens arrested following armed robbery in downtown Charleston, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with the armed robbery of two victims, according to the Charleston Police Department. Two victims said they were walking around Alberta and Piedmont avenues – not far from Corrine Jones Park – on Monday evening when they were approached by two suspects, who pointed […]
abcnews4.com
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for teenage boy last seen Monday night
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Matthew James Henry, 15, reportedly ran away from his home in the Pawleys Island area. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Matthew was last...
abcnews4.com
CCSO searching for missing 16-year-old from McClellanville
MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a 16-year-old last seen on Feb. 1. Sariyanah Garrett was last seen at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray shots. Deputies said she is a "habitual runaway" and...
abcnews4.com
Whitesides Elementary trespasser entered school through unlocked door, official confirms
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District's head of security Michael Reidenbach confirmed to ABC News 4 on Tuesday that 22-year-old Telvin Bolger, the man seen roaming the halls of Whitesides Elementary School less than two weeks ago, gained entry to the school via an unlatched door.
abcnews4.com
Coroner's office releases victim's name in fatal Spring St collision
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified Gregory Liles, 65, as the pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle the morning of Feb. 3. Liles died at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) at 6:38 a.m. from injuries sustained after being struck by a motor vehicle at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Spring Street, near the McDonald's, according to the Charleston Police Department (CPD).
abcnews4.com
Person shot while riding in car on Highway 78; Suspect not identified
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday. According to the sheriff's office, a man arrived to Summerville Medical Center to receive treatment after he had been shot in the hand. The victim told...
1 arrested following hours-long standoff in Ravenel, Charleston County deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was detained and later arrested following an hours-long standoff in the Ravenel area Tuesday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were dispatched to a domestic violence call off Highway 165 near Highway 17 shortly before 1:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said a woman […]
abcnews4.com
Body found in retention pond of Summerville-area neighborhood
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office is investigating after a body was found in a retention pond in the Summerville area on Sunday. Members of the Summerville Police Department responded to the Wynfield Forest neighborhood shortly after noon after receiving reports that a body had been found in a retention pond, according to SPD.
live5news.com
Man charged in connection with deadly July 2020 shooting at garage off Archdale Blvd.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a July 2020 murder. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of Gerard Antonio Felder-Davis, of North Charleston, after he was returned to the county from Southern California last week for his role in the death of […]
abcnews4.com
Deputies search for gunmen after armed robbery at Georgetown Co. store
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General located at 9006 Pleasant Hill Drive shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun and the other with a...
abcnews4.com
One dead, four injured in fatal collision in Berkeley County Monday: SCHP
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person died and four others were injured after a car crash on Farmington Road near Tomaka Drive Monday evening, SCHP reports. Troopers say the incident occurred around 5:03 p.m. The driver of a Chevrolet Corvette was traveling east on Farmington Road and traveled left of the center, striking an SUV head-on.
abcnews4.com
Suspects arrested with gun, marijuana at Charleston International Airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men were arrested at Charleston International Airport on Sunday after a narcotics investigation led to the discovery of several pounds of marijuana and an illegally-carried firearm, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Kendale Gadis, 23, is charged with trafficking...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with tree on Johns Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner identified the victim off an early-Monday-morning crash on Johns Island that left a motorcyclist dead. Zane Taylor, 26, of Charleston, died around 1:19 a.m. while on scene at the 3300 block of Old Pond Road. The coroner said he died...
abcnews4.com
35-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle in Georgetown County: Coroner
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly incident in Georgetown County. Wanda Michelle Chavis, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. Crews said they responded to Highmarket Street around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. Ridgway added the incident happened...
abcnews4.com
2 westbound lanes blocked on Don Holt Bridge after multi-car crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The two left lanes are blocked on the Don Holt Bridge heading toward North Charleston after a crash Tuesday morning, officials say. Members of the Charleston Police Department and other first responders are on the scene. CPD says drivers should expect delays. The crash happened...
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly I-26 crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner identified a man and woman killed in a Sunday morning crash on I-26. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Sharmayna Smalls (26) and Timothy Parker (20) as decedents of the crash. Smalls was pronounced dead on the scene and Parker was transported and later died from his injuries […]
