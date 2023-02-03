ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Brandon's Bites: Iconic Brooklyn Pickle planning expansions outside CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Brooklyn Pickle has been serving up its iconic sandwiches in Syracuse for almost fifty years. The beloved Syracuse sandwich shop opened its first location on Burnet Avenue in 1975 and now has three shops in the Syracuse area. Owner Craig Kowadla said Brooklyn Pickle will be...
SYRACUSE, NY
Two Micron Town Halls to be held this coming week

Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County officials, local leaders, school district administrators and Micron executives will be on hand for two separate Micron Town Halls this week in Onondaga County. As leaders look for community feedback and answer concerns, ahead of the Micron facility coming to Clay next year. The...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Onondaga Co. Legislature votes to merge jails; Sheriff Toby Shelley says not yet

The first vote the Onondaga County legislature took on Tuesday was to extend the public comment period to make sure everyone who signed up was allowed to talk; from corrections officers, to union leaders to parolees who served time at Jamesville, all of them came with the same message; vote against merging Jamesville Correctional and the downtown Justice Center.
CNY Tuesdays: Chester's Barn

Syracuse, NY — On Tuesdays, we reveal the winner of a $2,000 grant for a deserving charity working to make things better, here. Chester's Barn is giving all sorts of animals a second chance.
SYRACUSE, NY
Another problem at Skyline Apartments, stabbing Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another incident has occurred at Skyline Apartments that adds to the list of unfortunate events tied to the building, as there’s now an issue of public safety being involved. The Syracuse Police Department said on Monday, February 6, at around 7:45 a.m. officers responded to the Skyline Apartments on 753 James […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital

Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
AAA: National average gas price drops, remains steady in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in Syracuse Monday morning is $3.51. That's the same as it was a week ago. This Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.47, down 4 cents since last Monday. The New York State average is $3.56, down 1 cent since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK — It's been confirmed that former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring. Piedmonte was voted out of his position as union president back in 2020, after 26 years of leading the union. The veteran of the police department worked under four mayors and several...
SYRACUSE, NY
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
Meet Chico: CNY Central's adoptable pet of the week

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Chico! He is an eight-month-old Heeler Mix with Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in North Syracuse. Chico is described as a very friendly boy who is full of energy. He does have some heeler traits and he is eager to learn and picks up things quickly.
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
Security guard attacked in Destiny USA food court, Syracuse Police say

Syracuse, NY — A mall security guard was attacked Monday night in the food court of Destiny USA in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Around 8:38 p.m., officers responded to the scene. Officers says the 19-year-old security guard said he was attacked by a man and a group of kids while asking the group to leave the food court.
SYRACUSE, NY
Two alarm fire at Oneida – Herkimer Solid Waste in Utica

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With an air temperature of zero and stiff winds creating a Wind Chill of -18, Utica firefighters fought a two alarm fire at the Oneida – Herkimer Solid Waste building at 80 Leland Ave in North Utica Friday morning. The call came in at...
UTICA, NY
Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled

A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
SYRACUSE, NY

