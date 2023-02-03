Read full article on original website
'Heartbeat of our state:' Gov. Hochul visits Syracuse Monday to highlight CNY investments
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul came to Syracuse Monday for a press briefing highlighting investments in Central New York in the FY 2024 Executive Budget. At the Marriot Syracuse Downtown, Gov. Hochul started off speaking about Micron and what will be the largest chip facility in the world means for Central New York.
Brandon's Bites: Iconic Brooklyn Pickle planning expansions outside CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Brooklyn Pickle has been serving up its iconic sandwiches in Syracuse for almost fifty years. The beloved Syracuse sandwich shop opened its first location on Burnet Avenue in 1975 and now has three shops in the Syracuse area. Owner Craig Kowadla said Brooklyn Pickle will be...
Two Micron Town Halls to be held this coming week
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County officials, local leaders, school district administrators and Micron executives will be on hand for two separate Micron Town Halls this week in Onondaga County. As leaders look for community feedback and answer concerns, ahead of the Micron facility coming to Clay next year. The...
Two winning Powerball tickets sold in Central New York for Tuesday drawing
The New York Lottery announced Tuesday that seven third place prize winning tickets each worth $50,000 for the Feb. 6 Powerball drawing were purchased in New York, two of which were purchased in Central New York. The prize-winning tickets were sold at Price Chopper on State Route 104 in Oswego...
Onondaga Co. Legislature votes to merge jails; Sheriff Toby Shelley says not yet
The first vote the Onondaga County legislature took on Tuesday was to extend the public comment period to make sure everyone who signed up was allowed to talk; from corrections officers, to union leaders to parolees who served time at Jamesville, all of them came with the same message; vote against merging Jamesville Correctional and the downtown Justice Center.
CNY Tuesdays: Chester's Barn
Syracuse, NY — On Tuesdays, we reveal the winner of a $2,000 grant for a deserving charity working to make things better, here. Chester's Barn is giving all sorts of animals a second chance.
Gov. Hochul's housing plan could help low income tenants, but only with local zone changes
Larry Fuller has fought for improvements at the troubled Skyline Apartments in Syracuse for over two years now. He said that he hears from friends constantly that he needs to move out; he's explained time and time again it isn't that simple. "I never thought I'd be living in such...
Another problem at Skyline Apartments, stabbing Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another incident has occurred at Skyline Apartments that adds to the list of unfortunate events tied to the building, as there’s now an issue of public safety being involved. The Syracuse Police Department said on Monday, February 6, at around 7:45 a.m. officers responded to the Skyline Apartments on 753 James […]
Hank Wolek's Mustache & Beard Contest returns to Syracuse in April for 70th anniversary
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On April 8, Honest Amish and MustacheParlor.com are collaborating to bring back the Hank Wolek’s Mustache & Beard Contest to Syracuse for its 70th anniversary. The world-class facial hair competition will be held according to The North American Charitable Beard & Moustache Alliance competition guidelines,...
Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
AAA: National average gas price drops, remains steady in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in Syracuse Monday morning is $3.51. That's the same as it was a week ago. This Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.47, down 4 cents since last Monday. The New York State average is $3.56, down 1 cent since last Monday.
Former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK — It's been confirmed that former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring. Piedmonte was voted out of his position as union president back in 2020, after 26 years of leading the union. The veteran of the police department worked under four mayors and several...
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
Meet Chico: CNY Central's adoptable pet of the week
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Chico! He is an eight-month-old Heeler Mix with Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in North Syracuse. Chico is described as a very friendly boy who is full of energy. He does have some heeler traits and he is eager to learn and picks up things quickly.
Security guard attacked in Destiny USA food court, Syracuse Police say
Syracuse, NY — A mall security guard was attacked Monday night in the food court of Destiny USA in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Around 8:38 p.m., officers responded to the scene. Officers says the 19-year-old security guard said he was attacked by a man and a group of kids while asking the group to leave the food court.
Two alarm fire at Oneida – Herkimer Solid Waste in Utica
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With an air temperature of zero and stiff winds creating a Wind Chill of -18, Utica firefighters fought a two alarm fire at the Oneida – Herkimer Solid Waste building at 80 Leland Ave in North Utica Friday morning. The call came in at...
Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled
A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
Parish man arrested following grand larceny investigation in Oswego County
PARISH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Town of Parish man was arrested following an investigation into several cars that were stolen in Oswego County, according to New York State Police. 28-year-old William Horning of Parish, N.Y. was arrested on Saturday, February 5, 2023. According to Troopers, Horning was charged with...
