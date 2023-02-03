Mahoning Valley Historical Society will again partner with the Greater Mahoning Valley 1619 Committee to honor and celebrate Black history. Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1, MVHS will host “A Black History and Cultural Expo” in the Anne Kilcawley Christman Gallery on the third floor of Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St. in downtown Youngstown.

