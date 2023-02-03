7 contemporary furniture design trends to look for in 2023. Modern interior with green velvet sofa and gold accents. Well-done furniture design is not simply alluring aesthetics, rather, it provides functionality while accentuating tasteful choices, adding elegance and beauty to a space. Furniture design has been a home staple seen as far back as the Neolithic era, or New Stone Age. Around 3100–2500 B.C., the people of Skara Brae built cupboards, dressers, and beds for their homes in the area now known as Orkney, Scotland. Whether functional, stylish, or a statement, furniture remains a necessity in modern-day society and a tool of expression for interior designers and buyers looking to elevate their spaces.

22 HOURS AGO