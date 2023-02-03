ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Why Vanessa Hudgens went from dating Hollywood stars to baseball prospect Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are soon to say, “I do.” The 34-year-old actress and 26-year-old baseball player got engaged at an unspecified date at the end of 2022, TMZ revealed earlier this week. They have been dating for about two years. Before she met Tucker, Hudgens dated a litany of famous actors. Hudgens, who starred in the “High School Musical” series of films for Disney, reflected in 2021 about how she met her now-fiancé. “Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes,” she told “Entertainment Tonight” at the time. “Zoom, you’ve got to love it.” “He’s just kind of...
Outsider.com

‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set

In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
The List

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Cheryl E Preston

Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary

Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
TMZ.com

Britney Spears Gives Strange Response to Restaurant Meltdown

Britney Spears has apparently responded to reports about her public meltdown ... but it's as confusing as her erratic behavior in the restaurant. The pop star took to Instagram Saturday and posted an illustration of a sexy woman in sunglasses, sitting at a small table with her purse on top. The caption reads, "They told me I couldn't that's why I did!"
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
buzzfeednews.com

Ashton Kutcher Reflected On His And Mila Kunis’s Awkward Age Difference On “That 70s Show” And Said There Was “Zero Romantic Connection” When They First Met At 14 And 20 Years Old

They might be happily married today, but it’s no secret that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s romance was many years in the works. The pair met in 1998 when they were cast as love interests Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on That 70s Show. Despite their onscreen love...
WISCONSIN STATE
Page Six

Tom Brady makes first red carpet appearance since Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady made his first red carpet appearance since he and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen divorced.  The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, attended Tuesday night’s Los Angeles premiere of “80 for Brady,” starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin. Brady, who appears in the film as well, looked tense at first before cracking a smile for the paps. He even threw a peace sign in their direction at one point. The star athlete seemed much more comfortable when the rest of his castmates, including a starstruck Fonda, posed by his side. In his Instagram, he noted how the red carpet...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’

Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
People

Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party

The couple was first romantically linked in November Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend. The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during Steven Victor and Tod's Pre-Grammy party celebrating nominees Pusha T and The Dream at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring...
Page Six

Tom Brady lashes out in expletive-filled rant after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady still has a lot of emotions to unpack as he decides what to do with his football career, which cost him his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. During Monday’s episode of the “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM podcast, Jim Gray asked the NFL player about his retirement plans after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to make it to the playoffs over the weekend. “Tom, you’re leaving everybody guessing,” Gray noted. “You said you’ll take your time. Do you have any type of a timetable as to what you might want to do regarding your football career?” However, the famous quarterback didn’t appreciate being put...
The Independent

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor reveal they were each other’s ‘rebounds’ before starting relationship

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor revealed that they were each other’s “rebounds” when they first started dating prior to getting married in the early ‘00s. During a recent episode of Taylor’s and David Lascher’s podcast Hey Dude…The 90s Called!, the pair recalled how they met in 1999 while working on the pilot of Heat Vision and Jack, which never aired.Stiller noted that once filming for the show was over, he went to New York to work on a movie and invited Taylor with no expectation of a serious relationship happening between them.“We were both each other’s, I would say,...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy