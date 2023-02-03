Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Auburn Plainsman
Campus Safety and Security warns students of outside groups on campus
On Tuesday afternoon, students were notified by Campus Safety and Security of reports they received last week of a non-university affiliated group on campus claiming to be Auburn students. The group was subsequently banned from university property after selling cookies to students and attempting to convince students to participate in...
tdalabamamag.com
Trinity Presbyterian freshman RB Ja’Michael Jones becoming national recruit
Trinity Presbyterian School’s running back, Ja’Michael Jones’ offer list is starting to resemble the list of some of the nation’s top prospects, and he is only a freshman. Jones currently holds 11 D1 offers, including offers from Auburn, Georgia, USC and Texas A&M after an impressive...
New Alabama Power CFO named among Southern Co. executive moves
Southern Company has announced a new chief financial officer for Alabama Power as part of a second round of executive appointments announced this year. Montgomery native Moses Feagin, currently serving as senior vice president, treasurer and CFO at Mississippi Power, will become Alabama Power’s CFO March 1. Last month,...
Auburn Plainsman
Suni Lee snags third SEC Gymnast of the Week honor of the season
Sophomore Suni Lee was awarded her third SEC Gymnast of the Week honor this season on Tuesday, Feb. 7, after recording two perfect 10s in last Friday’s meet against No. 11 Alabama. Along with those two perfect 10s on bars and beams, Lee also collected a 9.900 on vault...
High profile Auburn target Martavious Collins decommits from Alabama
Collins, a four-star athlete, has just decommitted from the Crimson Tide.
WSFA
Montgomery seeking to revamp aging community centers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Newtown Community Center is a popular place for kids to play and churches to host events, but it is also aging. In fact, only five of the city’s 23 community centers are in “good or fair” condition. “None of them were in...
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery Mayor cites 2000 new jobs, $1.7B in capital investments, lower crime in State of the City Address
In his annual State of the City address, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed cited a long list of accomplishments over the past year, including attracting a record breaking $1.7 Billion in capital investments creating more than 2000 new jobs. From Mentoring Programs to Reducing Crime. Speaking at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex...
Alabama hires former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele
Steele returns to Bama after a 15-year hiatus.
Opelika-Auburn News
Because of Betty Fulmer, a book and a burger joint: Auburn couple opens The Table, a space for people to gather in downtown Auburn
In the upstairs area above what used to be the Cheeburger Cheeburger restaurant in downtown Auburn, one family has decided to create a free space for people in the community to gather called The Table. Whether it’s students needing a space to study, small groups needing a place to meet...
WSFA
MPS students help create mural encouraging a clean city
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several art students spent their Saturday morning at Jefferson Davis High School creating a mural for the Montgomery Clean City Commission. The mural says, “Keep Montgomery clean and beautiful,” as a way to encourage people to keep trash and debris off the streets and neighborhoods in the Capital City.
tourcounsel.com
High Point Town Center | Shopping mall in Prattville, Alabama
High Point Town Center is a lifestyle center located in Prattville, Alabama, United States, across from the Prattville Towne Center. The 900,000-square-foot (84,000 m2) mall opened in 2008 but remained largely vacant leading to its sale at a bankruptcy auction in July 2011.
You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South
Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
Joseph Goodman: Can’t ignore obvious with Auburn basketball
It appears like Auburn’s time among the top 25 teams in college basketball might be coming to an end. At 32 straight weeks as a ranked team, it has been a program-altering run. With Bruce Pearl as its coach, Auburn men’s basketball has established itself as one of the premier programs in the SEC and the country. The streak included Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, the glorious rise of deep-fried memes, a new name for the arena and the addition of The Jungle to the short list of best atmospheres in college basketball.
texasmetronews.com
Prayer answered: Alabama State to be Jackson State 2023 homecoming opponent
It took five months, but the prayers of Eddie Robinson Jr. were finally answered. That’s because Alabama State is scheduled to be the homecoming opponent of Jackson State on Oct. 14. — something the second-year head coach desired during his infamous postgame rant after a controversial midfield exchange with then-Tigers coach Deion Sanders last season.
This Georgia city was ranked the second worst city for chocolate lovers in the US
The Gist: The City of Columbus in Western Georgia has been ranked as the second worst city for chocolate lovers in the United States. The Worst: Columbus was ranked second worst among the 190 biggest cities in the US for chocolate lovers. Other cities in the bottom 10 include Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Mesquite, Texas, Fayetteville, North Carolina, Clarksville, Tennessee, Surprise, Arizona, Hayward, California, Hampton, Virginia and Newport News, Virginia.
Scarbinsky: Does Auburn take basketball more seriously than Alabama?
This is an opinion column. Add this true fact to the overwhelming body of evidence that the state of Alabama is not just for football anymore, if it ever was. For the second straight year, an SEC program in this state has rewarded its highly successful basketball coach with a lengthy, lucrative new contract - with the all-important month of March still four weeks away.
GALLERY: The best shots from Auburn baseball's Saturday action
Take a look at the best shots from Auburn baseball's action this weekend.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
WTVM
Multiple schools in Columbus given all clear after temporary secured perimeter
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several Muscogee County schools have been all cleared following being placed on a temporary secured perimeter due to a domestic dispute on Milgen Road. According to officials, the Columbus Police Department responded to the dispute where one person threatened others involved in the disagreement and ‘a school.’
Opelika-Auburn News
New venue with putt-putt coming soon to Opelika
Construction is underway at a new entertainment venue where families and friends will be able to play 18 holes of putt-putt and try their hand at different games. Tigertown Sports is a recreational space equipped with the putt-putt course, lawn games and three sand beach volleyball courts. The entertainment venue...
Comments / 0