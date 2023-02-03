Read full article on original website
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet in South Carolina You Must TryTravel MavenLancaster, SC
Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, Bojangles Has The Perfect Sweet Treat For You
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – Warming hearts and tummies across the Southeast, Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits ® are returning to Bojangles menus today, for a limited time only. The tasty treats make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for that special someone, friend, or even yourself. “Forget flowers and...
Tasty Tuesday: Urban Sweets Co.
CHARLOTTE, NC — For Tasty Tuesday, Rising’s Rachael Maurer stopped by Urban Sweets with Founder Kristen Stewart to make ice cream treats ahead of Valentine’s Day. Each of their flavors are named for something related to Charlotte. Currently they offer hand scooped ice cream in cones, cups and pints.
Spring Is Just Weeks Away, But Pollen Levels Are Already Rising
CHARLOTTE, NC — Ahhh the sunshine and the warmth! Most of us love it, some of us cannot stand it because that means the dreaded pollen. Pollen counts are already on the rise across the Carolinas with Spring just weeks away. Medium levels of tree pollen, particularly Elm, will...
Rising Egg Prices Impacting Local Bakeries
CHARLOTTE, N.C — Burney’s Sweets and More is home of the glazed croissants along with several other sweet treats. Kimberly Johnson has been running the bakery for four years, but the recent spike in egg prices has made keeping the business open a challenge – especially when eggs are a key ingredient in many of the desserts.
Super Bowl Snack Day 2: Nicole’s Apple Dump Cake
CHARLOTTE, NC — Join the Rising crew each day this week as they make their favorite Super Bowl Party dishes! Today, Nicole shares her recipe for Apple Dump Cake!. 1/3 Cup chopped pecans (optional) Vanilla ice cream. Instructions. 1. In a large mixing bowl, add yellow cake mix, cinnamon...
Developer Now Scaling Back Plans For Birkdale Village Expansion
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – Developers are scaling back plans to expand Birkdale Village in Huntersville. The changes come after outcry in the community over traffic congestion in the area. There are no longer plans for a hotel and 350 apartments. But neighbors are still voicing strong opposition to plans for...
Super Bowl Snacks Day 1: Lawrence’s Sausage Dip
CHARLOTTE – Join the Rising crew each day this week as they make their favorite Super Bowl Party dishes! Today, Lawrence shares his recipe for sausage dip!. Brown the sausage before adding it to the crock pot. Then, add all ingredients to the crockpot and cook it on low so it stays warm for your tailgate!
Gaston County Mugshots February 5th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, February 5th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Central Avenue WasteWater OverFlow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( NEW RELEASE ) –Charlotte Water crews are responding to a wastewater overflow near Central Avenue. Crew members are setting up pumps and pipes. CLTwater will send out an update once gallons are estimated. How You Can Help:. Toss in the trash: paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton...
Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 5th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, February 5th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Charlotte Fire Department Controls Electrical House Fire In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE N.C. – The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire in Southwest Charlotte Sunday, February 5th. Around 10:00 a.m. officials received a call regarding a house fire on Agnew Drive near highway 160. Responders were able to control the fire in approximately 20 minutes. Mecklenburg Emergency Services...
Several Students, Bus Driver Injured after Bus Accident in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Seven students and a bus driver have been transported to an area hospital after a bus accident on Tuesday. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on Jack Brown Road. A district official with Rowan-Salisbury Schools says, the bus was transporting students home from West Rowan High...
CMPD: Police Conducting Investigation Of Shots Fired At Northlake Mall
CHARLOTTE — Northlake Mall is closed after reports of shots fired inside the mall. CMPD says it happened after a fight broke out between two people. Officers rushed to the mall around 2 p.m. Police say a fight broke out between two people in front of a shoe store. One of them fired a gun. No one was hit.
Suspects Sought After Shots Fired At Northlake Mall
UPDATE (02/06/23):. CHARLOTTE — CMPD has picture of three people they say were involved in the shooting at Northlake Mall on Sunday. Anyone with information on the people pictured are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. —————————————————————————————————————————...
Spring-Like Temps Arrive this Week
Dense Fog Advisory until 7am for Richmond, Chesterfield Co. A dense fog advisory is in effect for the far eastern fringe of the region this morning with visibility less than 1/4 of a mile. It will be windy across the mountains today with winds out of the NW 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible. The rest of the area will enjoy a dry and mild day with sunny skies making a comeback. High pressure will keep things quiet for the start of the week with highs reaching the low 60s this afternoon. Temps will jump 10-15 degrees above average by mid-week with highs nearly 70 degrees by Wednesday. Our next cold front arrives late week. This will bring the return of rain chances by Wednesday night. Soggy outlook for the end of the week with rain chances lingering through Friday. Cooler temps arrive this weekend. Highs will fall back into the mid 50s with overnight lows tumbling into the low 30s by Sunday morning.
73-Year-Old Woman Dies After October Crash in Ballantyne
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say a 73-year-old woman has died after a car accident on October 25th, 2022. The accident happened around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Ballantyne Medical Park. Police say four vehicles were involved. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the driver of a Toyota...
Don’t Waste Your Money: Electric Vehicle Price Cuts
CHARLOTTE – Good news and bad news about electric vehicles. The good: they are starting to cut prices. The bad news; finding out you just overpaid!. John Matarese shows why some owners are unhappy so you don’t waste your money.
