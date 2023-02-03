Dense Fog Advisory until 7am for Richmond, Chesterfield Co. A dense fog advisory is in effect for the far eastern fringe of the region this morning with visibility less than 1/4 of a mile. It will be windy across the mountains today with winds out of the NW 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible. The rest of the area will enjoy a dry and mild day with sunny skies making a comeback. High pressure will keep things quiet for the start of the week with highs reaching the low 60s this afternoon. Temps will jump 10-15 degrees above average by mid-week with highs nearly 70 degrees by Wednesday. Our next cold front arrives late week. This will bring the return of rain chances by Wednesday night. Soggy outlook for the end of the week with rain chances lingering through Friday. Cooler temps arrive this weekend. Highs will fall back into the mid 50s with overnight lows tumbling into the low 30s by Sunday morning.

RICHMOND COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO