Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
Are Any ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The quirky comedy irked critics, entertained audiences, and made several actors famous. So, are any 'Beverly Hillbillies' cast members still alive?
'1923' star Harrison Ford hopes to work with wife after she left the spotlight for 20 years to raise their son
Harrison Ford opened up about wanting to work with wife Calista Flockhart on a future project. She has been out of the spotlight 20 years while she raised their son, Liam.
Ron Howard Recalls Cindy Williams Teaching Him How to Kiss for ‘American Graffiti': ‘She Had to Take Charge of the Situation’
Days following Cindy Williams’ death, her “American Graffiti” co-star Ron Howard shared fond memories of working with her in the 1973 feature. Apparently, she’s the one who taught Howard how to kiss for the camera. The actor and director recalled his “American Graffiti” co-star, who died...
'Top Gun: Maverick' director says the US Navy 'wiped' his camera clean because he photographed something he 'wasn't supposed to capture'
"Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski was allowed to visit top secret US Navy bases in his "quest for authenticity."
thedigitalfix.com
Hollywood has spent around $900 billion rescuing Matt Damon
When it comes to the bright lights of Hollywood, we often get swept up in the imagination of it all – rarely do we ever consider the real-life cost of some of those stunts, explosions, or rescue missions that we see in big action movies. Well, reality hurts, and thanks to one Quora user, we now have a financial idea of what it takes to save a leading man – specifically Matt Damon.
In rare footage, Helen Keller verbally shared why she understood the 'infinite capacity of hope'
In a 1954 documentary short, humanitarian Helen Keller expressed that her greatest regret in life was being unable to speak clearly. But given that she could not see or hear, her speech was quite remarkable.Keller was born in 1880 and, at the age of 18 months, contracted an unknown illness that left her deaf and blind. But with the help of her teacher, Anne Sullivan, she was able to overcome her disabilities and become an outspoken advocate for the voiceless and oppressed.
Is Reese Witherspoon Investing in Arsenal? Actor Is Business Savvy
Actress and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon turned heads during a British talk show interview this week, as she shared which football team (soccer, to U.S. fans) she prefers. While promoting her new Netflix movie with Ashton Kutcher, Witherspoon revealed she's an Arsenal fan. Is Reese Witherspoon investing in Arsenal?. Article continues...
Nate Berkus Turned His Small Powder Room Into a “Jewel Box” Using Mirrors in a Smart Way
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
James Garner’s Nose Saved His Life While Serving In Korea
A number of Hollywood stars have served in the military, but few have done so during two conflicts. Actor James Garner was one of them. Serving with the Merchant Marines during World War II and the Army National Guard in Korea, his time overseas aided in his portrayal of a number of characters in both film and television.
The Obamas, Shonda Rhimes, and Cindy Crawford All Love This Decorator—Here Are 6 of His Spaces
AD100 Hall of Famer Michael S. Smith has proven himself time and again to be an essential figure within the American interior design landscape. If working for the likes of Cindy Crawford and Steven Spielberg wasn’t proof enough of his prominence, decorating the White House’s private quarters for the Obamas certainly cemented his place in history. Below we’ve selected six homes featured by AD that showcase the designer’s eye for unique antiques, dramatic wall coverings, and only the most commanding of carpets.
The Daily South
Does A Bay Leaf Really Make a Difference?
You don’t forget the first time you find a bay leaf in your soup. You either dredge up a big leaf, confused as to how foliage made its way into the pot, or you have the misfortune of biting into a piece of the leaf left behind, enveloping your mouth in a strong, medicinal flavor.
I Tried Coca-Cola Cake and Got a Sweet Surprise
The Old_Recipes subreddit is a treasure trove of forgotten recipes and memories. So when I spied a vintage recipe for double chocolate Coca-Cola cake, I was immediately sold. I did a quick scan of the ingredient list and realized I had almost everything on hand. I ran out to the corner store for a bottle of Coke and headed to the kitchen.
Fallon Isn’t Sweating the Chinese Spy Balloon: ‘The Spying Is Scary but the Balloon Part Makes It Kind of Cute’ (Video)
Some people might be concerned about the spy balloon detected over Montana this week, but not Jimmy Fallon. During his monologue on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” Fallon found the silver lining: “The balloon part makes it kind of cute.”. And then he did the...
Shoppers Say This Adorable & Pet-Approved $4 Dog Toy With Over 5,000 Perfect Reviews Is ‘Truly Indestructible’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing as fun as spoiling your fur baby. It’s the way they light up, the fun we have with them while playing with a new toy, and the excitement in their eyes that always fills our hearts with so much joy. Speaking of those little indulgences, did you know you don’t have to break the bank to get your four-legged family member a little surprise? We found one toy on Amazon that dog owners and their pets absolutely love,...
msn.com
The French Martini Features An Unexpected Tropical Taste
The classic martini cocktail has earned its place in spirits lore, if only for longevity and movie-star status via James Bond's "shaken not stirred" quip. Reportedly invented in the 1800s, per Food52, it's now a grand dame of global bar culture and even has its own namesake imbibing dens: The sleek and sophisticated martini bars popular in hotel lobbies. But are all martinis created equally, especially ones with unexpected tastes?
MarketRealist
Los Angeles, CA
74K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.https://marketrealist.com/
Comments / 1