RadarOnline

Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair

Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
thedigitalfix.com

Hollywood has spent around $900 billion rescuing Matt Damon

When it comes to the bright lights of Hollywood, we often get swept up in the imagination of it all – rarely do we ever consider the real-life cost of some of those stunts, explosions, or rescue missions that we see in big action movies. Well, reality hurts, and thanks to one Quora user, we now have a financial idea of what it takes to save a leading man – specifically Matt Damon.
Upworthy

In rare footage, Helen Keller verbally shared why she understood the 'infinite capacity of hope'

In a 1954 documentary short, humanitarian Helen Keller expressed that her greatest regret in life was being unable to speak clearly. But given that she could not see or hear, her speech was quite remarkable.Keller was born in 1880 and, at the age of 18 months, contracted an unknown illness that left her deaf and blind. But with the help of her teacher, Anne Sullivan, she was able to overcome her disabilities and become an outspoken advocate for the voiceless and oppressed.
MarketRealist

Is Reese Witherspoon Investing in Arsenal? Actor Is Business Savvy

Actress and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon turned heads during a British talk show interview this week, as she shared which football team (soccer, to U.S. fans) she prefers. While promoting her new Netflix movie with Ashton Kutcher, Witherspoon revealed she's an Arsenal fan. Is Reese Witherspoon investing in Arsenal?. Article continues...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

James Garner’s Nose Saved His Life While Serving In Korea

A number of Hollywood stars have served in the military, but few have done so during two conflicts. Actor James Garner was one of them. Serving with the Merchant Marines during World War II and the Army National Guard in Korea, his time overseas aided in his portrayal of a number of characters in both film and television.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Architectural Digest

The Obamas, Shonda Rhimes, and Cindy Crawford All Love This Decorator—Here Are 6 of His Spaces

AD100 Hall of Famer Michael S. Smith has proven himself time and again to be an essential figure within the American interior design landscape. If working for the likes of Cindy Crawford and Steven Spielberg wasn’t proof enough of his prominence, decorating the White House’s private quarters for the Obamas certainly cemented his place in history. Below we’ve selected six homes featured by AD that showcase the designer’s eye for unique antiques, dramatic wall coverings, and only the most commanding of carpets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Daily South

Does A Bay Leaf Really Make a Difference?

You don’t forget the first time you find a bay leaf in your soup. You either dredge up a big leaf, confused as to how foliage made its way into the pot, or you have the misfortune of biting into a piece of the leaf left behind, enveloping your mouth in a strong, medicinal flavor.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Kitchn

I Tried Coca-Cola Cake and Got a Sweet Surprise

The Old_Recipes subreddit is a treasure trove of forgotten recipes and memories. So when I spied a vintage recipe for double chocolate Coca-Cola cake, I was immediately sold. I did a quick scan of the ingredient list and realized I had almost everything on hand. I ran out to the corner store for a bottle of Coke and headed to the kitchen.
TEXAS STATE
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This Adorable & Pet-Approved $4 Dog Toy With Over 5,000 Perfect Reviews Is ‘Truly Indestructible’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing as fun as spoiling your fur baby. It’s the way they light up, the fun we have with them while playing with a new toy, and the excitement in their eyes that always fills our hearts with so much joy. Speaking of those little indulgences, did you know you don’t have to break the bank to get your four-legged family member a little surprise? We found one toy on Amazon that dog owners and their pets absolutely love,...
msn.com

The French Martini Features An Unexpected Tropical Taste

The classic martini cocktail has earned its place in spirits lore, if only for longevity and movie-star status via James Bond's "shaken not stirred" quip. Reportedly invented in the 1800s, per Food52, it's now a grand dame of global bar culture and even has its own namesake imbibing dens: The sleek and sophisticated martini bars popular in hotel lobbies. But are all martinis created equally, especially ones with unexpected tastes?
