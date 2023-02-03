ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 11

Michael Mccarthy
4d ago

Good new and Joe biden don't fit in the same sentence ! they keep saying jobs are up while tech giants lay off something like 200000 employees and Google just announced another 100000 so the lies continue 🙄

Reply
6
Eric Kalzer
4d ago

such lies temp jobs, Walmart. McDonald's these are not living jobs this statistic is garbage just go to a food distribution outlet , ask them about great jobs

Reply
4
Commensenseocrat!
4d ago

It will have to be a quick lap. Anything longer, he might get lost.

Reply
10
Related
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden administration forced border officials to release 600,000 illegal immigrants

The Biden administration dramatically accelerated the rate at which it forced federal immigration officials at the border to release illegal immigrants into the country and did not place them in court proceedings. A new report from NBC News found that nearly 600,000 immigrants in total were paroled into the United...
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Shameel Shams

Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused

People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy