Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford Exchange
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook Feud
Chuck B. Froemke
OCALA, FLORIDA – Chuck B. Froemke, age 87, peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 surrounded by family. Chuck is survived by daughters Tara Prather and Barbara Smith, son Charles B. Froemke, Jr., stepdaughter Wanda O’Keefe, stepsons Eric Wibert and Kirk Wibert, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Froemke, and sister, Patricia McLaughlin.
Gary Thurman Wilson
Gary Thurman Wilson of Frankfort, Kentucky passed away of natural causes on January 3, 2023 while at his winter home in Ocala, Florida. Gary was born November 29th, 1944 in Louisville, Kentucky to Jesse Wilson and Catherine Holland. Gary was married to Joyce Wilson his much beloved wife (deceased 2016) for 37 years.
William Edwin Cordrey Jr.
William “Bill” Edwin Cordrey, Jr. age 71, a lifetime resident of Ocala, passed away on February 1, 2023. He was born on March 11, 1951 in Ocala, Florida a son to the late William Edwin and Lucille (Hooker) Cordrey, Sr. Bill was the owner of Cordrey Paint and Body Shop.
Derrick Thompson
Derrick Thompson was born April 13, 1968, to the union of Clyde Thompson and Merlene Tedford. He was born and raised in Ocala, Florida. Derrick accepted Christ at an early age and was an active member at Watula First Baptist Church. While attending Marion County Public Schools, he earned his diploma from Vanguard High School. After graduating, he worked in the food management industry for 23 years. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Derrick. He enjoyed spending time with family, watching football and wrestling, and making others smile. His cheerful attitude and calm demeanor will be missed by many.
Mary Belle Richards
Mary Belle Richards, age 90, of Ocala, Florida passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Estelle’s House. Mary was born in Grainger County, Tennessee to the late Clarence and Mary (Carpenter) Brandon. Mary was a homemaker that enjoyed reading, Southern cooking and family dinners. In her younger years...
Stephen John Kuhn
Ocala, FL – Stephen Kuhn, known to most as Steve, passed away on January 31, 2023 after a long fought battle with cancer. Steve was born in Toledo, Ohio, later moved to Paris Tennessee, and finally settled in Lake Wales, Florida. Following his graduation from Lake Wales High School,...
Ocala to host Parade of Senior Services Information Fair in March
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 40th annual Parade of Senior Services Information Fair on Friday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center. The event will showcase nonprofit agencies that provide a variety of...
Mary Jessica Swann
Mary Jessica Swann, 71, of Belleview, Florida passed away January 30, 2023, at Ocala Regional Medical Center, Ocala, Florida. Jessica was born in Americus, Georgia a daughter of the late Dewey and Daisy Williams. Prior to her retirement she was a Manager in the Food and Retail business. She was a devoted Georgia Bulldogs football fan and adored time with her Grandchildren.
Mega Job Fair comes to College of Central Florida on February 23
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will host the Mega Job Fair in Ocala on Thursday, February 23 for individuals who are seeking new career opportunities. The hiring event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center, which is located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala.
Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up heads to Tuscawilla Park this weekend
The City of Ocala’s popular Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up will return this Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to celebrate Central Florida’s ranching and cattle history. Real cowboys will kick off the festivities as they drive Florida Cracker Cattle through downtown Ocala to Tuscawilla...
Mary Josephine O’Mara
Former CIA Staffer, NFL Cheerleader, Noted Horse Breeder, Mary Josephine O’Mara, 90, formerly of Millburn, N.J., and a longtime resident of Ocala, FL, died Thursday, Feb. 2, in Ocala after a brief illness. A lifelong lover of horses, Ms. O’Mara was involved in the thoroughbred breeding business in Florida....
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
Ocala man arrested for shooting in Deltona
A 25-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a shooting that wounded a man in Deltona last year. On May 18, 2022, shortly after 12:30 a.m., VCSO deputies responded to the 3200 block of Partridge Street in Deltona after receiving reports of a shooting in the area, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.
Humane Society of Marion County finds new homes for over 170 dogs and cats in January
During the month of January, the Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) helped over 170 of its sheltered dogs and cats find their forever homes. In a social media post, HSMC stated that a total of 94 dogs and 77 cats were adopted last month, and an additional 13 pets were returned to their owners.
Brick City Cabaret Company returns this week with ‘Words, Music, Art…A Love Story’
After a several-year hiatus, the vocal ensemble Brick City Cabaret Company will return this week to explore romance through songs from New York’s vibrant cabaret scene and the best of Broadway. On Friday, February 10 at 8 p.m., Marion Cultural Alliance (MCA) and the Ocala Civic Theatre (OCT) will...
Metal Horse Sculpture At Ocala International Airport
This metal horse sculpture titled “The Strength of Perseverance” by Colombian-born artist and Ocala resident Flamino Antonio is currently on display at the Ocala International Airport. Thanks to Yamila Code for sharing this awesome photo!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Beautiful Orange Sunset Over Lake Lillian In Belleview
Check out this beautiful orange sunset over Lake Lillian in Belleview. Thanks to Kevin Robert for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
More residents weigh in on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery shopping options
Several residents recently submitted letters to further discuss the topic of grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “I read the letters by residents requesting more grocery stores and I felt the need to put my two cents in. First of all, all the complaints should have been considerations before choosing a location to live. You should have researched the area before you moved there. You want grocery stores built near you in a county where growth is already out of control. These grocery stores provide hundreds of part-time, minimum wage jobs that will do nothing but increase homelessness in your area. A grocery store employee cannot pay rent when he or she only makes $250 a week because of the lack of affordable housing in this town. People are ready to make demands without thinking of the consequences. Something to chew on,” says Silver Springs resident Colleen O’Brien.
Marion County school bus collides with SUV near North Marion Middle School
A Marion County school bus collided with another vehicle on W Highway 329 in Citra on Monday morning. At approximately 9:10 a.m., the school bus was traveling southbound on a private drive of North Marion Middle School (2085 W Highway 329 in Citra), according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Ocala man jailed after being accused of beating, strangling woman
A 54-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a woman accused him of beating and strangling her. On Saturday, February 4, an MCSO deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic battery incident. Upon arrival at the home, the deputy made...
