Read full article on original website
Related
toofab.com
Kate Hudson & Matthew McConaughey Reunite for 20th Anniversary of How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days
"For things that were happening in character and out of character and off set, we had gotten under each other's skin a little bit." It's been 20 years since Kate Hudson left Matthew McConaughey speechless thanks to one perfect yellow dress in "How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days" -- and the two former costars just reunited to celebrate the milestone anniversary.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
toofab.com
How Mila Kunis Reacted to Those Awkward Photos of Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon
"She texted me and Reese together," reveals Ashton, before defending his behavior. Fans online aren't the only ones who thought Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon's photos from some recent "Your Place Or Mine" events were beyond awkward. Ashton's own wife, Mila Kunis, called them both out for it too!. Last...
toofab.com
Maria Shriver Visited Convent After Arnold Schwarzenegger Split, Felt 'Invisible' During Marriage
"I would find myself getting angry at people who came up and didn't acknowledge that I existed when I was standing next to Arnold." Maria Shriver has revealed she went to a convent following her split from Arnold Schwarzenegger. While appearing on Monday's episode of the "Making Space with Hoda...
toofab.com
Watch P!nk and Kelly Clarkson Perform Pair of Incredible Duets on Kelly's Talk Show
The two harmonize beautifully on Who Knew and What About Us. P!nk opened up about the tragic inspiration behind her 2006 hit single "Who Knew," before performing the song with Kelly Clarkson. During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the 43-year-old singer-songwriter recalled how she wrote lyrics to the...
Comments / 0