Dwayne Johnson reveals his mom is 'OK' after she was in a car accident: 'She’s a survivor'
"This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said.
thesource.com
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Thanks God After His Mother is Involved in Serious Car Accident
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is thanking God that his mother is ok after a car accident. The Rock hit Instagram and showed the remnants of the Cadillac she was driving and offered a message. “Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash...
Dwayne Johnson Shares Moving Message After His Mom’s Car Crash
Dwayne Johnson is thankful his mom, Ata Johnson, is on the mend after a scary car accident. The Black Adam star, 50, shared his mom, 74, is currently recovering after being involved in a crash in...
Dwayne Johnson’s Mom Involved in Severe Car Accident, Shares Photo of the Damage
Dwayne Johnson is thanking the heavens above after his mother, Ata Johnson, was involved in a scary car accident and survived. The 50-year-old action star took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo of the red Cadillac Escalade his mother was driving when it was involved in a serious crash Wednesday night. The photo shows the SUV's front-passenger side crushed. In the caption, Johnson thanked God that "she's ok" and that "angels of mercy watched over my mom."
Dwayne Johnson winds down after another epic shoot the only way he knows how, with shameless self-promotion
As the self-proclaimed “hardest worker in the room,” Dwayne Johnson has proven many times over that in order to live up to such a lofty billing, you’ve got to prove it. That’s exactly what the actor and producer has been doing, seeing as he’s on his way to the Grammys this evening mere hours after calling it a wrap on Prime Video’s blockbuster festive extravaganza Red One. Clearly, he’s not letting the crushing disappointment of Black Adam going down in a ball of flames affect him, with his on-camera and extracurricular activities keeping him plenty busy.
