Oregon’s top high school wrestlers: 145 pounds (boys) and 130 pounds (girls)

Note: Records and highlights are as of late January

Bailey Chafin, Sweet Home, freshman

2022-23 record: 21-1.

Season highlights: Winner, Perry Burlison; Winner, War of the Roses; Winner, Thurston Duals; Winner, Pape Linn County Championships.

Benito Roman, Woodburn, senior

Career record: 92-20.

2022-23 record (through Jan. 23): 25-2.

Career highlights: 2022: 4A Special District 1 champion; Fifth, OSAA state. 2021: Third, 4A Special District 1; Third, OWA state.

Season highlights: Winner, Van Holstad; Winner, Larry Owings; Winner, Southridge Invitational.

Brayson Granger, Lakeview, senior

Career record: 102-36.

2022-23 record: 22-5.

Career highlights: 2022: Third, 2A/1A Special District 3; Third, OSAA state. 2021: Second, 2A/1A Special District 3; Fourth, OWA state. 2020: Second, 2A/1A Special District 3.

Season highlights: Winner, Dan Vidlak; Second, Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; Fourth, Eagle Point Invitational; Winner, Nick Lutz.

Camaron Houston, Coquille, sophomore

Career record: 44-18.

2022-23 record: 28-9.

Career highlights: 2022: Fourth, 2A/1A Special District 3.

Season highlights: Third, Dan Vidlak; Sixth, North Bend Coast Classic; Second, Coquille Holiday; Second, Riddle Shamrock; Second, Eagle Point Invitational.

Carter Lardy, Burns, senior

Career record: 109-40.

2022-23 record: 30-4.

Career highlights: 2022: Second, 3A Special District 1; Fourth, OSAA state. 2021: Second, 3A Special District 1. 2020: Third, 3A Special District 1.

Season highlights: Third, Adrian Irwin; Second, Muilenburg; Winner, Sisters GFP; Winner, Pendleton Red Lion; Winner, Woodfin-Robinson Memorial.

Charles Spinning, West Linn, junior

Career record: 68-18.

2022-23 record: 22-7.

Career highlights: 2022: Third, Reser’s TOC; Three Rivers district champion; Second, OSAA 6A state. 2021: Second, Three Rivers district; Fifth, OWA 6A state.

Season highlights: Second, Rose City; Quarterfinals, Reno TOC.

Darius Freeman, Lebanon, senior

Career record: 68-30.

2022-23 record: 25-3.

Career highlights: 2022: Fifth, Mid-Willamette district. 2020: Fifth, Mid-Willamette district.

Season highlights: Fifth, Rick Herrin Holiday Classic; Winner, Pape Linn County Championships; Winner, Burton 5 Invitational.

Desirae Juarez, Hermiston, freshman

2022-23 record: 26-8.

Season highlights: Fifth, LadyCat Kickoff; Winner, Rick Sanders; Seventh, Kelso Girls.

Dillon Le, Newberg, junior

Career record: 70-18.

2022-23 record: 20-4.

Career highlights: 2022: Fifth, Best of the West; Third, Pacific district; Fifth, OSAA 6A state. 2021: Second, Pacific district; Sixth, OWA 6A state.

Season highlights: Fifth, Rose City.

DJ Gillett, Crescent Valley, senior

Career record: 97-18.

2022-23 record: 18-6.

Career highlights: 2022: Second, Reser’s TOC; Mid-Willamette district champion; OSAA 5A state champion. 2021: OWA 5A state champion. 2020: Reser’s TOC champion; Mid-Willamette district champion; OSAA 5A state champion.

Season highlights: Oregon State signee; Fourth, Doc Buchanan.

Hailey Holgate, Sutherlin, sophomore

Career record: 20-12.

2022-23 record: 13-2.

Season highlights: Winner, Sutherlin Invite; Winner, Grants Pass Winter Kickoff.

Holton Halstead, Thurston, sophomore

Career record: 57-15.

2022-23 record : 35-2.

Career highlights: 2022: Sixth, Reser’s TOC; Midwestern district champion; Sixth, OSAA 5A state.

Season highlights: Winner, Perry Burlison; Third, Rose City.

Isaac Jones, Dallas, senior

Career record: 84-38.

2022-23 record: 23-7.

Career highlights: 2022: Sixth, Reser’s TOC; Second, Mid-Willamette district; Third, OSAA 5A state. 2020: Second, Mid-Willamette district; Fifth, OSAA 5A state.

Season highlights: Fourth, Rose City; Winner, Liberty Invitational.

Joseph Downing, Redmond, junior

Career record: 69-26.

2022-23 record: 26-5.

Career highlights: 2022: Sixth, Reser’s TOC; Second, Intermountain district; Fifth, OSAA 5A state. 2021: Third, Intermountain district.

Season highlights: Winner, Tyrone S. Woods; Third, North Bend Coast Classic; Winner, Pat Alexander.

Joshua Collins, La Grande, senior

Career record: 86-22.

2022-23 record: 15-3.

Career highlights: 2022: Fourth, Tri-State; 4A Special District 4 champion; OSAA state champion. 2021: 4A Special District champion; Second, OWA state. 2020: Fifth, Reser’s TOC; 4A Special District 4 champion; Second, OSAA state.

Season highlights: Sixth, Tri-State.

Josue Gutierrez, Tualatin, senior

Career record: xx-x.

29-10 // 8-4 // 32-13

2022-23 record: 24-5.

Career highlights: 2022: Third, Three Rivers district. 2021: Second, Three Rivers district. 2020: Second, Three Rivers district; Quarterfinals, OSAA 6A state.

Season highlights: Third, Liberty Invitational; Winner, Don York.

Kallee Kester, St. Helens, sophomore

Career record: 45-10.

2022-23 record: 30-3.

Career highlights: 2022: Second, Northwest district.

Season highlights: Winner, Kelly Bledsoe; Winner, Battle for the Capital; Winner, Liberty Invitational; Third, Kelso Girls; Winner, Southridge Invite; Consolation champion, Lady Dragon Invitational.

Maisie Bandal-Ramirez, The Dalles, senior

Career record: 28-10.

2022-23 record: 8-0.

Career highlights: 2022: Third, Eastern district. 2021: Second, North regional; Fourth, OWA state.

Season highlights: Winner, Kelly Bledsoe; Winner, Rick Sanders Invitational; Winner, Pendleton Red Lion.

Nephi Heakin, Harrisburg, junior

Career record: 85-26.

2022-23 record: 23-7.

Career highlights: 2022: 3A Special District 3 champion; Second, OSAA state. 2021: Second, 3A Special District 1.

Season highlights: Quarterfinals, Sierra Nevada Classic; Second, Pape Linn County Championships.

Ryon Martinho, Illinois Valley, senior

Career record: 78-13.

2022-23 record: 24-4.

Career highlights: 2022: Second, 2A/1A Special District 3; Third, OSAA state. 2021: 2A/1A Special District 3 champion; Third, OWA state. 2020: Second, 2A/1A Special District 3; Second, OSAA state.

Season highlights: Second, Battle at the Border; Fourth, Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; Third, Eagle Point Invitational.

Tagge Fry, Grants Pass, senior

Career record: 91-28.

2022-23 record: 24-3.

Career highlights: 2022: Second, Southwest district; Quarterfinals, OSAA 6A state. 2021: Second, Southwest district; Fourth, OWA 6A state. 2020: Third, Southwest district.

Season highlights: Winner, Battle at the Border; Second, North Bend Coast Classic; Winner, Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; Fourth, Sierra Nevada Classic.