Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Collider
First 'Joy Ride' Image Teases Stephanie Hsu's Next Movie
Hot off her Academy Award nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once, fans are getting a first look at Stephanie Hsu’s next project. Today, the first image has been released for the upcoming comedy Joy Ride, the latest work from Crazy Rich Asians co-writer Adele Lim. Joy Ride follows...
Collider
'The Ritual’ Isn't Just Another Horror Survival Movie
Based on Adam Nevill's 2011 novel, The Ritual has all the makings of a great horror film. A group of friends set out for a hiking trip in Sweden after the recent loss of a friend to a tragedy - it already sounds like a disaster in waiting. While the setup may make The Ritual seem like another low-budget survival horror film, the film presents more than it offers with its chilling atmosphere, sound effects, and ability to hold tension. Directed by David Brucker and written by Joe Barton, The Ritual places its different elements artistically to provide a fascinating and terrifying, underrated horror movie. It also has something to offer all kinds of horror film fans.
Collider
First 'Hell of a Summer' Image Teases Finn Wolfhard's Upcoming Horror Comedy
A first look has been revealed for Hell of a Summer, the feature directorial debut of Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk, who also co-wrote and will both star in the film. The exclusive image from Variety shows Wolfhard and Bryk's characters staring down the barrels of their flashlights...
Collider
First 'Dresden Sun' Image Shows Christina Ricci in Sci-Fi Heist Film
Christina Ricci has constantly shown audiences that she's ready to tackle anything, and she does it with grace and ease that makes you instantly care about her characters whether. Now we're getting our first look at Ricci's next project, a sci-fi/action film called The Dresden Sun. Deadline reveals The Dresden...
Collider
New 'African Queens: Njinga' Trailer Shows Blended Documentary and Dramatization
Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming docuseries African Queens: Njinga, which will debut on February 15. The new trailer highlights the documentary's narration with a voice-over from Jada Pinkett Smith. African Queens will explore the lives of powerful African Queens, tracing their lives and how they each rose to power by blending dramatization with documentary.
Collider
Watch Okoye Face the Dora Milaje in New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Deleted Scene
Marvel Studio’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a gift that keeps on giving! After a successful run at the box office, the feature became the most-watched Marvel premiere upon its Disney+ debut. Now the studio is celebrating the movie’s Blu-ray and Digital release that contains numerous deleted scenes and featurettes. To mark the occasion, the studio’s official Twitter handle released a new deleted scene.
Collider
'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur': Diamond White on Seeing Herself In the Series
Marvel's newest animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of Lunella Lafayette, a 13-year-old super genius who uses her incredible smarts to make things better for her family and friends living in the Lower East Side. Along for the ride as the other half of the dynamic duo is her prehistoric pal, Devil Dinosaur, a fire-breathing T. Rex who acts as the brawn to her brains.
Collider
10 Marvel Movies to Watch Before ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
Since the beginning of phase one in 2008, all the way to the present, there is no doubt that Marvel has smashed the cinematic universe. From epic hero team-ups to jaw-dropping villain takedowns, Marvel's cinematic efforts manage to be continually captivating no matter how many replays. With the third installment...
Collider
From ‘Trading Places’ to 'A Fish Called Wanda’: 10 Highly Underrated Jamie Lee Curtis Roles
Jamie Lee Curtis is a beloved actress. She is versatile, talented, and relatable. She has also been celebrated for her down-to-earth personality and genuineness, endearing her to audiences. Curtis’ career is nothing short of exceptional, starring in a wide range of genres, from horror in Halloween to drama in her recently Academy Awards nominated role in Everywhere All at Once. She has consistently delivered standout performances.
Collider
'The Mandalorian’ to Make Broadcast Television Debut
In celebration of the success of the Lucasfilm series, The Mandalorian, Disney+ has announced that the series will make its broadcast television debut, introducing a special linear airing for the first episode of the series. The TV broadcast debut comes ahead of the premiere of the highly anticipated third season.
Collider
The 10 Oldest First-Time Oscar Nominees of All Time, Ranked by Age
It's something of a cliché to say that good things come to those that wait, but just because something's clichéd doesn't mean it can't come true. This is seen in the world of film, as while most stars (and sometimes even directors) achieve peak popularity when they're younger, others find success when they're older. Sometimes, they start young and grow their skills as they age, and other times, their careers don't truly take off until they've reached their senior years.
Collider
'Constantine' Sequel With Keanu Reeves Still Alive At Warner Bros.
In a time when media franchises are undergoing shakeups of seismic proportions, the fate of some previously confirmed projects is frequently called into doubt at the slightest suspicion. This was recently the case among fans of the cult-classic superhero film, Constantine. Fans were recently given every reason to believe that the long-expected sequel was finally happening when Warner Bros confirmed the sequel and the return of Keanu Reeves as John Constantine. However, when James Gunn and Peter Safran recently unveiled their highly anticipated slate of projects in the works as they look to reshape the DCU, fans were quick to realize that the Constantine sequel was missing from the list, prompting them to suspect that the film might have met the same fate as recently discontinued projects like Batgirl.
Collider
10 Similarities Between 'The Last of Us' and 'The Walking Dead'
Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the shows The Last of Us and The Walking Dead.Since debuting on HBO in mid-January 2023, The Last Of Us has blown up in popularity. Based on the video game of the same name, the series has been drawing a lot of comparisons to AMC’s The Walking Dead, another popular post-apocalyptic, pandemic-inspired drama.
Collider
Shailene Woodley-Led Drama Series 'Three Women' Saved by Starz
Starz has seemingly come to the rescue for the Shailene Woodley-led drama series Three Women. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the premium cable network will pick up the series after it was scrapped by Showtime on January 31. The series had also been pitched to HBO and Amazon before reaching its new home at Starz. Representatives from Starz declined to comment, but negotiations are said to be underway.
Collider
'Bosch' Spin-Off Focusing on Renée Ballard in the Works at Amazon Studios
Amazon Studios has just announced further expansion of the Bosch universe. With the Bosch spin-off Bosch: Legacy having just been renewed for a second season on Freevee, two additional Bosch spin-offs had just been added to the docket. One of the new spinoffs announced is a still untitled project that will follow Detective Renée Ballard in her work in the cold case division of the LAPD.
Collider
Megalodon Shark Movie 'The Black Demon' Gets New Release Date
Audiences will have to wait a little longer for The Black Demon to swim into theaters as the upcoming shark movie will now be released in theaters on April 28 according to Bloody Disgusting. Previously slated for an April 21 debut, the newest release date now pits the film closer to the summer movie season.
Collider
‘Huesera: The Bone Woman’ Review: Mexican Body-Horror Turns Pregnancy Into a Supernatural Menace
Few things are as scary as bringing a new life to the world. First, there’s the issue of pregnancy, where bones change position, and organs get displaced to allow a new body to grow inside a womb. Then, there’s the social and material impact that comes with a child, as time, money, and energy must be fully redirected to the comfort and security of another being. Of course, the societal pressure on women also includes an expectation to completely abandon their hopes and dreams in favor of raising a child. Unfortunately, while we are all aware of these issues, the challenges of motherhood are an unspeakable taboo. That’s what makes Michelle Garza Cervera's directorial feature debut so enticing, as Huesera: The Bone Woman cleverly approaches the subject through the lenses of horror, creating an uneasy experience that’s nevertheless illuminating when it comes to motherly woes.
Collider
A Look Back At Peter Jackson’s Video Nasties
Peter Jackson is one of the most important and influential filmmakers of the last 30 years, so it's a little bizarre for fans when they first hear about his video nasty roots. This term was coined by the National Viewers' and Listeners' Association in the United Kingdom, used to pinpoint the violent and explicit exploitation films that audiences might come across on home video, a field that this filmmaker has a great deal of experience in.
Collider
'Bad Boys 4': Cast, Filming, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Bad Boys 4’s Release Date and Where Can You Watch It?. The time has come for the return of the Bad Boys movie series, and it is almost looking like a reunion of the original 1995 release of Bad Boys. Funnily enough, it will have one of the shorter breaks in between the films with eight years between the first and second movie, thirteen years between the second and the third, and now it is expected to have less than five on the outside for the fourth installment. Whatever the reason the next movie is flaming in with much of the fan's favorite cast and crew returning.
