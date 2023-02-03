ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: Does Alabama Have the Best College Coaching Duo?

By Clay Miller
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k80OT_0kbVLQ1Q00

Joe and Clay discuss Alabama's open offensive coordinator position and if Nate Oats and Nick Saban have become best coaching duo in the country.

Welcome back to the BamaCentral on Campus Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral network!

On this episode, Clay and Joe begin by discussing the latest names that have been rumored to become the new offensive coordinator at Alabama including Notre Dame's Tommy Rees. How would he do in the SEC and what exactly is Saban targeting to carry the offense into the future.

Then, with Nate Oats getting a new contract and taking Alabama basketball to new heights, have Oats and Nick Saban become the best college coaching duo in the country? Joe and Clay discuss who could even claim to be a competitor and the current greatness of Alabama Athletics.

Use the player below to listen to the episode, or click the link to head on over to view the episode on Spotify.

The Cast:

Joe Schatz : Joe Schatz is a junior at the University of Alabama and an intern at BamaCentral.

Clay Miller : Clay Miller is a senior at the University of Alabama and is an intern at Bama Central where he is a site host. He will be graduating with a degree in News Media in the spring of 2023. You can find him on Twitter @ClayMiller_.

See Also:

Alabama Basketball's Nate Oats' Contract to be Extended Through 2029

Report: Alabama Targeting Notre Dame Offensive Coordinator

Alabama Announces 'Yea Alabama' as Official University NIL Entity

Top Basketball Player in 2024 Class from Alabama Announces Top Six, Commitment Date

How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball at LSU

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Alabama's 2023 Win Total

After falling short of its sky-high bar, Alabama looks to rejoin the national title picture in 2023. Nick Saban's football program will enter the new season with a new starting quarterback and a reshaped coaching staff. The Crimson Tide hired Tommy Rees as their offensive coordinator and brought ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Alabama Quarterback Reacts To The Coordinator Hires

After failing to make the College Football Playoff for only the 2nd time in its existence, Alabama has hired two new coordinators to work under Nick Saban.  Tommy Rees will work as offensive coordinator, while Kevin Steele will handle duties on the defensive side of the ball. Former Alabama QB ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin's Message For Alabama Fans Is Going Viral

Some changes were made in Tuscaloosa regarding the Alabama football program. Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding are out as the offensive and defensive coordinators and Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele were hired to replace them. O'Brien left to take the same position with the New England Patriots while ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy