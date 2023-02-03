BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: Does Alabama Have the Best College Coaching Duo?

Joe and Clay discuss Alabama's open offensive coordinator position and if Nate Oats and Nick Saban have become best coaching duo in the country.

Welcome back to the BamaCentral on Campus Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral network!

On this episode, Clay and Joe begin by discussing the latest names that have been rumored to become the new offensive coordinator at Alabama including Notre Dame's Tommy Rees. How would he do in the SEC and what exactly is Saban targeting to carry the offense into the future.

Then, with Nate Oats getting a new contract and taking Alabama basketball to new heights, have Oats and Nick Saban become the best college coaching duo in the country? Joe and Clay discuss who could even claim to be a competitor and the current greatness of Alabama Athletics.

The Cast:

Joe Schatz : Joe Schatz is a junior at the University of Alabama and an intern at BamaCentral.

Clay Miller : Clay Miller is a senior at the University of Alabama and is an intern at Bama Central where he is a site host. He will be graduating with a degree in News Media in the spring of 2023. You can find him on Twitter @ClayMiller_.

