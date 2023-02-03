Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Shawnee police confirm injury rollover accident in front of Nieman Elementary School
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Police Department has confirmed a rollover car accident in Johnson County, Kansas. Tuesday afternoon, police say one person is in the hospital following a crash in front of Nieman Elementary School. Police say the crash didn't involve the school or any of its...
KMBC.com
Lawrence police looking for 2 suspects, car connected to gunfire incidents overnight
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police are looking for at least two suspects who fired guns and damaged property overnight. No one was harmed by the gunfire, which happened around 2 a.m. in the area of 24th and Ousdahl in Lawrence. Two vehicles in the area were damaged by the...
KMBC.com
4 charged after $1 million in cocaine discovered during traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — Four men from Oklahoma were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury after authorities seized over $1 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lafayette County, Mo. Wilmer Antony Mendoza-Perez, 23, from Honduras, Luis Gerardo Nieto-Acosta, 35, a citizen of Mexico, and Miguel...
Grandview man who used explosives in attempt to break into ATMs pleads guilty
A 44-year-old Grandview, Missouri man who used explosives in two failed attempts to break into ATMs at Overland Park, Kansas businesses pleads guilty Monday.
Truck Driver Killed in Amtrak Crash in Cass County
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Missouri State Highway Patrol with a train vs. semi-truck crash on Hereford Road, northwest of Pleasant Hill. The driver of the semi-truck was killed in the crash, the sheriff's office said. No injuries were reported from any passengers or staff on...
KMBC.com
Teen accused of shooting school resource officer and assistant principal at Olathe East High School will stand trial
OLATHE, Kan. — The teen accused of bringing a gun to Olathe East High School and shooting a school resource officer and an assistant principal will stand trial. Jaylon Elmore had his preliminary hearing Monday after being charged with attempted capital murder. Inside the courtroom, witnesses testified about what...
KCTV 5
Arrest made in connection to armed robbery in Belton
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A coordinated effort by the Belton and Kansas City Missouri police departments resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old man. Belton officers originally responded to an armed robbery on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, around 2:03 p.m. at a commercial business in the 1300 block of E. North Avenue. According to police, dispatch advised that the robbery suspect left on foot westbound through the parking lot. It also advised that the subject was wearing black pants, a black jacket with a red logo, black gloves and a black beanie.
Kansas City police attempting to locate 13-year-old boy not seen since Thursday
Police said Jayden Robker was last seen at 3 p.m. Feb. 2 in the area of NW Plaza Drive and NW Plaza Avenue.
Fed Ex driver dies in wreck with Amtrak train outside Kansas City, MO
A FedEx driver was killed early Tuesday when a truck collided with an Amtrak train, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Missing 1-month-old found safe, investigation continues: KCPD
Kansas City police say the 1-month-old has been located and is safe. Kansas City police said an investigation into the case continues.
KMBC.com
One person dead after Amtrak passenger train strikes FedEx truck in Pleasant Hill, Missouri
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal train crash near Pleasant Hill in Cass County. Authorities say one person has died after an Amtrak train struck a FedEx truck on Hereford Road north of 167th Street. MSHP confirmed that the driver of the truck...
Missing 1-month-old baby boy located safe; investigation ongoing
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have located a 1-month-old baby boy who had been the focus of a missing person report.
KMBC.com
Pastor: More help needed at Kansas City, Kan., apartment complex with bedbug issues
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A pastor is pleading for help for people inside the Victory Hills Apartments near College and Parallel Parkways. Inspectors have deemed the property unfit for occupancy if the bedbug issues are not corrected by March 13th. A representative for the property management company and owner...
KMBC.com
Person fell through ice at Shawnee Mission Dog Park Beach, authorities say dive teams called in
LENEXA, Kan. — Authorities with the Lenexa, Kansas, Fire Department say dive teams have been called to a possible water recovery operation at the lake attached to the popular Shawnee Mission Dog Park. Officials said someone called 911 around 10:22 a.m. to report an individual in the water, which...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kearney Truck Driver Hurt After Hitting Abandoned Car
A Kearney, Missouri truck driver was left with minor injuries early this morning when his big rig hit an abandoned vehicle left on the side of the interstate in Jasper County. According to the accident report from Troop D of the Highway Patrol 42-year-old Kearney resident Mark J. Reickard was driving a 2020 Mac Anthem with towed unit on Interstate 49 two miles north of the city of Carthage at 3:00 A.M. today when his truck went off the roadway and struck a stationary abandoned Honda Accord.
KMBC.com
Former KCK Public Schools police officer claims school system is mired in issues
A former Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools police officer claims that school system is mired in issues, citing gun, drugs, violence, and sex issues at the schools. Marialexa Sanoja spoke to KMBC 9 Investigates the day she resigned from her job as a police officer at Wyandotte High School December 13.
KCTV 5
Double shooting in KCMO leaves one in critical condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded to a double shooting Sunday afternoon near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Kensington Avenue. KCPD said a call came in regarding a shooting at 1:04 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two victims, a male and...
Man drowns after driving vehicle into a Johnson County pond
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo (KMIZ) Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Edward D. Taylor of Riverdale, Illinois, is dead after drowning on Sunday around 1:20 a.m. in Johnson County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Taylor drove his vehicle into the pond at Fairfield Inn Suites near U.S. 50 and Bus 13. Troopers say Taylor The post Man drowns after driving vehicle into a Johnson County pond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Johnson County driver’s license office to close for nearly 2 weeks
The Mission driver's license office will close for nearly two weeks, the Kansas Department of Revenue announced Monday.
KMBC.com
Kansas City man receives 10 years in prison for kidnapping conspiracy that led to murder of victim
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo., man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for his role in a kidnapping conspiracy that resulted in the murder of a victim. Marco A. Sosa-Perea, 27, pleaded guilty in January 2022 to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
