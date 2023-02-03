ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grain Valley, MO

KCTV 5

Arrest made in connection to armed robbery in Belton

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A coordinated effort by the Belton and Kansas City Missouri police departments resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old man. Belton officers originally responded to an armed robbery on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, around 2:03 p.m. at a commercial business in the 1300 block of E. North Avenue. According to police, dispatch advised that the robbery suspect left on foot westbound through the parking lot. It also advised that the subject was wearing black pants, a black jacket with a red logo, black gloves and a black beanie.
BELTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kearney Truck Driver Hurt After Hitting Abandoned Car

A Kearney, Missouri truck driver was left with minor injuries early this morning when his big rig hit an abandoned vehicle left on the side of the interstate in Jasper County. According to the accident report from Troop D of the Highway Patrol 42-year-old Kearney resident Mark J. Reickard was driving a 2020 Mac Anthem with towed unit on Interstate 49 two miles north of the city of Carthage at 3:00 A.M. today when his truck went off the roadway and struck a stationary abandoned Honda Accord.
KEARNEY, MO
KCTV 5

Double shooting in KCMO leaves one in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded to a double shooting Sunday afternoon near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Kensington Avenue. KCPD said a call came in regarding a shooting at 1:04 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two victims, a male and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man drowns after driving vehicle into a Johnson County pond

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo (KMIZ) Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Edward D. Taylor of Riverdale, Illinois, is dead after drowning on Sunday around 1:20 a.m. in Johnson County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Taylor drove his vehicle into the pond at Fairfield Inn Suites near U.S. 50 and Bus 13. Troopers say Taylor The post Man drowns after driving vehicle into a Johnson County pond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO

