Homeless Florida Man Arrested For Rape Of 80-Year-Old Woman Who Is Battling Cancer

By Jake Grissom
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t3ekN_0kbVL8Sp00 Taquino Williams, 31 (OPD)

Taquino Williams, 31, has been charged with the rape of an 80-year-old woman in her home, Armed Residential Burglary, Armed Sexual Battery, and Possession of Burglary Tools.

Williams, who is currently homeless, was seen wandering the Saddleworth Green Apartments common areas the night of Feb. 1.

“Sometime before 9:50 p.m., our investigation found that Williams entered through a torn screen window into the lanai area, and then entered the residence through an unlocked side door. Williams then found the victim in her room, where he raped her. The victim, who is also battling cancer, did not know the attacker,” said Ocala Police Department.

In the news: Tampa 14-Year-Old Charged With Manslaughter In Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old

Once this heinous incident was reported to OPD, detectives immediately began their investigation. Through multiple surveillance videos and investigative means, our detectives were able to identify the suspect.

“Ultimately, after a relentless search, police located the suspect within 33 hours,” said OPD.

On Feb 3, around 6:15 a.m., Officer Barker was walking the Berkshire Oaks Shopping Plaza and found Williams. He was taken into custody without incident and brought to the police headquarters for questioning.

After the interview, Williams was arrested by Detective Boyer.

In the news: Republican Councilwoman In New Jersey Murdered In The Street. Cops Seeking Motive

“Detective Boyer’s dedication and hard work paid off when he was able to quickly identify the suspect responsible for breaking into an elderly woman’s home and sexually battering her,” said OPD.

“His impressive investigative work enabled swift justice for the victim of this heinous act, and his commitment to their safety is sure to be remembered by members of the community. His efforts, along with every detective, officer, and staff who helped with this case, are to be commended, as they serve as a sign that criminal acts like this are taken very seriously,” said OPD.

