FBI looking for man who brought pistol to synagogue, fired apparent blanks

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
 4 days ago

The FBI said it's looking for a man who walked into a San Francisco synagogue with a pistol and fired several rounds, believed to be blanks.

No one was injured and no damage was reported during the Wednesday evening incident at the Schneerson Jewish Center, the San Francisco Police Department said.

MORE: 26-year-old arrested for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktail at New Jersey synagogue

The man walked into the synagogue during a gathering and around 7:20 p.m. he "made a verbal statement, pulled out a firearm, and shot several times," police said.

The suspect then fled the scene, police said.

FBI San Francisco - PHOTO: The San Francisco F.B.I. has released a statement looking for this man who is wanted for firing pistol at synagogue.

News of the shooting left Rabbi Alon Chanukov in shock and disbelief, he told ABC News.

"I couldn't even imagine something like that happening," he said.

Chanukov wasn't at the synagogue at the time. He said he was terrified thinking about if his kids happened to be there.

He said the synagogue will have a police presence this weekend and he urged the local Jewish community to not be scared.

"Don't let this person win," he said. "Come to synagogue, especially this week."

