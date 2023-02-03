ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, GA

‘Funny, laid-back’ mom killed in hit-and-run crash leaves behind 7 kids, GA family says

By Tanasia Kenney
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iaYZf_0kbVL2AT00

Deanna Mattheus loved to spend time with family and friends. Now, her loved ones are seeking answers after a hit-and-run crash suddenly cut their time short.

The wreck happened around midnight on Jan. 30 along Highway 36 in Covington, Georgia, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a driver struck a pedestrian and kept going.

The victim died at the scene, deputies said. She was later identified as 44-year-old Mattheus , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing an incident report.

Authorities were still searching for the driver as of Friday, Feb. 3.

“She was a funny, laid-back girl ,” Mattheus’ brother, Robert Grimes, told WSB-TV. “She liked friends and family, hanging out with people. Someone need to come forward and let me know who done it.”

“I am not going to stop until I find justice,” Grimes said, according to the TV station.

Relatives said Mattheus was walking home from the store when she was hit, according to the station. The driver was gone by the time deputies arrived.

Mattheus leaves behind seven children, two grandchildren and a nephew, according to an online obituary. She’s also survived by her mother and two siblings.

Investigators said they’re looking for a Ford that likely has “damage on the passenger side,” per a news release. Additional information about the crash wasn’t immediately available.

The sheriff’s office is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver responsible.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call detectives at 678-283-4010.

Covington is about 35 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.

